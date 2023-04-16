2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, Austin - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix at COTA in Austin, Texas.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|34m 42.879s
|2
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|34m 43.025s
|3
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|34m 48.730s
|4
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|34m 48.928s
|5
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2
|(Kalex)
|34m 50.341s
|6
|Fermín Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|34m 50.547s
|7
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools SpeedUp
|(Boscoscuro)
|34m 50.594s
|8
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|34m 50.957s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|34m 53.993s
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|34m 55.440s
|11
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|34m 56.486s
|12
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|34m 56.880s
|13
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 2.933s
|14
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 5.869s
|15
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|35m 11.699s
|16
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|35m 14.772s
|17
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|35m 17.613s
|18
|Sean Dylan Kelly
|USA
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 17.813s
|19
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|American Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 25.419s
|20
|Borja Gomez
|SPA
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|35m 32.852s
|21
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|35m 34.349s
|22
|David Sanchis
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|35m 48.103s
|23
|Soichiro Minamimoto
|JPN
|Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46
|(Kalex)
|36m 27.326s
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Pons Wegow Los40
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|Forward Team
|(Forward)
|DNF
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fieten Olie Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|ITA
|Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Lukas Tulovic
|GER
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|DNF
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2
|(Kalex)
|DNS
Pedro Acosta wins a race-long duel with Tony Arbolino to take Moto2 victory in the 2023 Americas Grand Prix.
Arbolino held firm until three laps to go when a small mistake allowed Acosta to regain the lead. But a similar error by Acosta then handed the advantage back to the Italian.
The crucial moment between the title leaders came on the final lap when Acosta dived for the inside on the brakes at Turn 12, the end of the back straight. The Red Bull Ajo rider then held a defensive line through the last corner to ensure victory.
Almost four seconds behind, Bo Bendsneyder took his first Moto2 podium in third.
There was early drama for Jake Dixon, who looked to be caught out by a cold rear tyre and crashed out on the warm-up lap.