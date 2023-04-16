2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, Austin - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 34m 42.879s 2 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 34m 43.025s 3 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) 34m 48.730s 4 Jeremy Alcoba SPA QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 34m 48.928s 5 Filip Salac CZE QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 34m 50.341s 6 Fermín Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 34m 50.547s 7 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedUp (Boscoscuro) 34m 50.594s 8 Aron Canet SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) 34m 50.957s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 34m 53.993s 10 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 34m 55.440s 11 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 34m 56.486s 12 Albert Arenas SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) 34m 56.880s 13 Sam Lowes GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 2.933s 14 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 5.869s 15 Ai Ogura JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 35m 11.699s 16 Joe Roberts USA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 35m 14.772s 17 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) 35m 17.613s 18 Sean Dylan Kelly USA American Racing (Kalex) 35m 17.813s 19 Rory Skinner GBR American Racing (Kalex) 35m 25.419s 20 Borja Gomez SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) 35m 32.852s 21 Izan Guevara SPA Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) 35m 34.349s 22 David Sanchis SPA Forward Team (Forward) 35m 48.103s 23 Soichiro Minamimoto JPN Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 (Kalex) 36m 27.326s Sergio Garcia SPA Pons Wegow Los40 (Kalex) DNF Marcos Ramirez SPA Forward Team (Forward) DNF Barry Baltus BEL Fieten Olie Racing GP (Kalex) DNF Lorenzo Dalla Porta ITA Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team (Kalex) DNF Lukas Tulovic GER Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF Jake Dixon GBR Asterius GASGAS Aspar M2 (Kalex) DNS

Pedro Acosta wins a race-long duel with Tony Arbolino to take Moto2 victory in the 2023 Americas Grand Prix.

Arbolino held firm until three laps to go when a small mistake allowed Acosta to regain the lead. But a similar error by Acosta then handed the advantage back to the Italian.

The crucial moment between the title leaders came on the final lap when Acosta dived for the inside on the brakes at Turn 12, the end of the back straight. The Red Bull Ajo rider then held a defensive line through the last corner to ensure victory.

Almost four seconds behind, Bo Bendsneyder took his first Moto2 podium in third.

There was early drama for Jake Dixon, who looked to be caught out by a cold rear tyre and crashed out on the warm-up lap.