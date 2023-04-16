2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, Austin - Race Results

16 Apr 2023
Pedro

Race results from the 2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix at COTA in Austin, Texas.

2023 Americas Moto2 Grand Prix, Austin - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)34m 42.879s
2Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)34m 43.025s
3Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)34m 48.730s
4Jeremy AlcobaSPAQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)34m 48.928s
5Filip SalacCZEQJMOTOR Gresini Moto2(Kalex)34m 50.341s
6Fermín AldeguerSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)34m 50.547s
7Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools SpeedUp(Boscoscuro)34m 50.594s
8Aron CanetSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)34m 50.957s
9Celestino ViettiITAFantic Racing(Kalex)34m 53.993s
10Manuel GonzalezSPACorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)34m 55.440s
11Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)34m 56.486s
12Albert ArenasSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)34m 56.880s
13Sam LowesGBRElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)35m 2.933s
14Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)35m 5.869s
15Ai OguraJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)35m 11.699s
16Joe RobertsUSAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)35m 14.772s
17Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)35m 17.613s
18Sean Dylan KellyUSAAmerican Racing(Kalex)35m 17.813s
19Rory SkinnerGBRAmerican Racing(Kalex)35m 25.419s
20Borja GomezSPAFantic Racing(Kalex)35m 32.852s
21Izan GuevaraSPAAsterius GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)35m 34.349s
22David SanchisSPAForward Team(Forward)35m 48.103s
23Soichiro MinamimotoJPNCorreos Prepago Yamaha VR46(Kalex)36m 27.326s
 Sergio GarciaSPAPons Wegow Los40(Kalex)DNF 
 Marcos RamirezSPAForward Team(Forward)DNF 
 Barry BaltusBELFieten Olie Racing GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Lorenzo Dalla PortaITAPertamina Mandalika SAG Team(Kalex)DNF 
 Lukas TulovicGERLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)DNF 
 Jake DixonGBRAsterius GASGAS Aspar M2(Kalex)DNS

Pedro Acosta wins a race-long duel with Tony Arbolino to take Moto2 victory in the 2023 Americas Grand Prix.

Arbolino held firm until three laps to go when a small mistake allowed Acosta to regain the lead. But a similar error by Acosta then handed the advantage back to the Italian.

The crucial moment between the title leaders came on the final lap when Acosta dived for the inside on the brakes at Turn 12, the end of the back straight. The Red Bull Ajo rider then held a defensive line through the last corner to ensure victory.

Almost four seconds behind, Bo Bendsneyder took his first Moto2 podium in third.

There was early drama for Jake Dixon, who looked to be caught out by a cold rear tyre and crashed out on the warm-up lap.

