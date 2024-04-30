2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Tuesday: Results
After Monday's MotoGP test, Moto2 and Moto3 riders took to the Jerez circuit on Tuesday for their official test.
Aspar's Jake Dixon received a confidence boost after a difficult start to the season, topping the test with a time of 1m 40.394s, comfortably under the lap record, during the final session.
"I was really looking forward to this test because during the weekends there is usually not a lot of time to try new things," said Dixon. "We've tried a lot of things, I wouldn't even know where to start, but right now I feel very, very good.
"The team, Kalex and WP [suspension] have done a very good job and together we have found a very positive direction. I have been able to be very fast and I have started to feel like I felt last year. I am very happy, it is incredible.”
Somkiat Chantra, Tony Arbolino and Senna Agius also set their best times in Session 3 to complete the combined top four.
Ai Ogura suffered a huge accident that destroyed his Boscoscuro bike, but is fortunately reported to have escaped serious injury.
|2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Tuesday (Session 3)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.394s
|2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+0.184s
|3
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.211s
|4
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.281s
|5
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.415s
|6
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.421s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.621s
|8
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.646s
|9
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.728s
|10
|Daniel Muñoz
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|+0.774s
|11
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+0.976s
|12
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.080s
|13
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|+1.084s
|14
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.152s
|15
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.278s
|16
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+1.631s
|17
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+1.652s
|18
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|+1.663s
|19
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+1.666s
|20
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+2.371s
|21
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+2.479s
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|No Time
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|No Time
|2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Tuesday (Session 2)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|1m 40.794s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.125s
|3
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+0.141s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.213s
|5
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.258s
|6
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.266s
|7
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.396s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.403s
|9
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.426s
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.514s
|11
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.556s
|12
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+0.621s
|13
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|(Kalex)
|+0.860s
|14
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+0.910s
|15
|Daniel Muñoz
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|+1.056s
|16
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|+1.154s
|17
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+1.204s
|18
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp
|(Kalex)
|+1.206s
|19
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.511s
|20
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|+1.774s
|21
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+2.055s
|22
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+2.553s
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|No Time
|2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Tuesday (Session 1)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|1m 40.740s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.146s
|3
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+0.211s
|4
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.276s
|5
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.320s
|6
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+0.487s
|7
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.497s
|8
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(Boscoscuro)
|+0.552s
|9
|Zonta Vd Goorbergh
|NED
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.618s
|10
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.621s
|11
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMOTO Aspar Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.625s
|12
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+0.694s
|13
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(Kalex)
|+0.705s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP
|(Kalex)
|+0.768s
|15
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|+1.156s
|16
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|+1.237s
|17
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|(Kalex)
|+1.260s
|18
|Daniel Muñoz
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP
|(Kalex)
|+1.712s
|19
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+1.783s
|20
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing
|(Kalex)
|+1.846s
|21
|Marcel Schrotter
|GER
|Italtrans Racing Team
|(Kalex)
|+2.242s
|22
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team
|(Kalex)
|+2.314s
|23
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team
|(Forward)
|+2.445s
|Official Jerez Moto2 records
|Best lap: Aron Canet 1m 40.640s (2021)
|Fastest race lap: Joe Roberts 1m 41.020s (2024)