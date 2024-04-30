2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Tuesday: Results

After Monday's MotoGP test, Moto2 and Moto3 riders took to the Jerez circuit on Tuesday for their official test.

Aspar's Jake Dixon received a confidence boost after a difficult start to the season, topping the test with a time of 1m 40.394s, comfortably under the lap record, during the final session.

"I was really looking forward to this test because during the weekends there is usually not a lot of time to try new things," said Dixon. "We've tried a lot of things, I wouldn't even know where to start, but right now I feel very, very good.

"The team, Kalex and WP [suspension] have done a very good job and together we have found a very positive direction. I have been able to be very fast and I have started to feel like I felt last year. I am very happy, it is incredible.”

Somkiat Chantra, Tony Arbolino and Senna Agius also set their best times in Session 3 to complete the combined top four.

Ai Ogura suffered a huge accident that destroyed his Boscoscuro bike, but is fortunately reported to have escaped serious injury.

2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Tuesday (Session 3) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR CFMOTO Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 40.394s 2 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.184s 3 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) +0.211s 4 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.281s 5 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.415s 6 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.421s 7 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) +0.621s 8 Barry Baltus BEL RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.646s 9 Izan Guevara SPA CFMOTO Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.728s 10 Daniel Muñoz SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) +0.774s 11 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.976s 12 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.080s 13 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.084s 14 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.152s 15 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.278s 16 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.631s 17 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.652s 18 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) +1.663s 19 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.666s 20 Marcel Schrotter GER Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +2.371s 21 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.479s Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) No Time Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) No Time

2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Tuesday (Session 2) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Izan Guevara SPA CFMOTO Aspar Team (Kalex) 1m 40.794s 2 Jake Dixon GBR CFMOTO Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.125s 3 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.141s 4 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) +0.213s 5 Barry Baltus BEL RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.258s 6 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.266s 7 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.396s 8 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) +0.403s 9 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.426s 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.514s 11 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.556s 12 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.621s 13 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp (Kalex) +0.860s 14 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.910s 15 Daniel Muñoz SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) +1.056s 16 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) +1.154s 17 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.204s 18 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp (Kalex) +1.206s 19 Marcel Schrotter GER Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.511s 20 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.774s 21 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.055s 22 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.553s Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) No Time

2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Tuesday (Session 1) Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 40.740s 2 Jake Dixon GBR CFMOTO Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.146s 3 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.211s 4 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) +0.276s 5 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.320s 6 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.487s 7 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing Team (Kalex) +0.497s 8 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.552s 9 Zonta Vd Goorbergh NED RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.618s 10 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.621s 11 Izan Guevara SPA CFMOTO Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.625s 12 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.694s 13 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.705s 14 Barry Baltus BEL RW-Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.768s 15 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +1.156s 16 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) +1.237s 17 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.260s 18 Daniel Muñoz SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP (Kalex) +1.712s 19 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.783s 20 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +1.846s 21 Marcel Schrotter GER Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +2.242s 22 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +2.314s 23 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +2.445s