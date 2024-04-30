2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Tuesday: Results

Final results from Tuesday's Official post-race Moto2 test at Jerez, Spain.
Jake Dixon, Moto2, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
After Monday's MotoGP test, Moto2 and Moto3 riders took to the Jerez circuit on Tuesday for their official test.

Aspar's Jake Dixon received a confidence boost after a difficult start to the season, topping the test with a time of 1m 40.394s, comfortably under the lap record, during the final session.

"I was really looking forward to this test because during the weekends there is usually not a lot of time to try new things," said Dixon. "We've tried a lot of things, I wouldn't even know where to start, but right now I feel very, very good. 

"The team, Kalex and WP [suspension] have done a very good job and together we have found a very positive direction. I have been able to be very fast and I have started to feel like I felt last year. I am very happy, it is incredible.”

Somkiat Chantra, Tony Arbolino and Senna Agius also set their best times in Session 3 to complete the combined top four.

Ai Ogura suffered a huge accident that destroyed his Boscoscuro bike, but is fortunately reported to have escaped serious injury.

2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Tuesday (Session 3)
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Jake DixonGBRCFMOTO Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 40.394s
2Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)+0.184s
3Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)+0.211s
4Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)+0.281s
5Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)+0.415s
6Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)+0.421s
7Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)+0.621s
8Barry BaltusBELRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)+0.646s
9Izan GuevaraSPACFMOTO Aspar Team(Kalex)+0.728s
10Daniel MuñozSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)+0.774s
11Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)+0.976s
12Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)+1.080s
13Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)+1.084s
14Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)+1.152s
15Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)+1.278s
16Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)+1.631s
17Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)+1.652s
18Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)+1.663s
19Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)+1.666s
20Marcel SchrotterGERItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)+2.371s
21Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)+2.479s
 Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing(Kalex)No Time
 Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)No Time
2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Tuesday (Session 2)
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Izan GuevaraSPACFMOTO Aspar Team(Kalex)1m 40.794s
2Jake DixonGBRCFMOTO Aspar Team(Kalex)+0.125s
3Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)+0.141s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)+0.213s
5Barry BaltusBELRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)+0.258s
6Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)+0.266s
7Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)+0.396s
8Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)+0.403s
9Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)+0.426s
10Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)+0.514s
11Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)+0.556s
12Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)+0.621s
13Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp(Kalex)+0.860s
14Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)+0.910s
15Daniel MuñozSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)+1.056s
16Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)+1.154s
17Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)+1.204s
18Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp(Kalex)+1.206s
19Marcel SchrotterGERItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)+1.511s
20Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing(Kalex)+1.774s
21Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)+2.055s
22Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)+2.553s
 Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)No Time
2024 Official Jerez Moto2 Test - Tuesday (Session 1)
PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)1m 40.740s
2Jake DixonGBRCFMOTO Aspar Team(Kalex)+0.146s
3Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)+0.211s
4Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)+0.276s
5Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)+0.320s
6Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)+0.487s
7Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing Team(Kalex)+0.497s
8Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI(Boscoscuro)+0.552s
9Zonta Vd GoorberghNEDRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)+0.618s
10Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Kalex)+0.621s
11Izan GuevaraSPACFMOTO Aspar Team(Kalex)+0.625s
12Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)+0.694s
13Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo(Kalex)+0.705s
14Barry BaltusBELRW-Idrofoglia Racing GP(Kalex)+0.768s
15Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)+1.156s
16Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)+1.237s
17Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia(Kalex)+1.260s
18Daniel MuñozSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP(Kalex)+1.712s
19Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)+1.783s
20Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing(Kalex)+1.846s
21Marcel SchrotterGERItaltrans Racing Team(Kalex)+2.242s
22Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team(Kalex)+2.314s
23Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team(Forward)+2.445s
Official Jerez Moto2 records
Best lap: Aron Canet 1m 40.640s (2021)
Fastest race lap: Joe Roberts 1m 41.020s (2024)

