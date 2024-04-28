2024 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Race Results

Round four of the Moto2 championship saw Fermin Aldeguer pull away for a clear victory after a battle with Manuel Gonzalez, his first time on the top spot of the podium in 2024.

2024 Moto2 Jerez - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) 35m 36.316s 2 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.287s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +1.568s 4 Sergio Garcia SPA MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +6.226s 5 Albert Arenas SPA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +8.059s 6 Ai Ogura JPN MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro) +12.490s 7 Tony Arbolino ITA Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +13.346s 8 Jeremy Alcoba SPA Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) +13.489s 9 Celestino Vietti ITA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +14.508s 10 Somkiat Chantra THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +19.693s 11 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex) +20.045s 12 Izan Guevara SPA CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +21.779s 13 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +27.933s 14 Deniz Oncu TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +32.146s 15 Matteo Ferrari ITA QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex) +41.158s 16 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +41.953s 17 Xavi Cardelus AND Fantic Racing (Kalex) +42.591s 18 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +46.933s 19 Darryn Binder RSA Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1 lap 20 Xavier Artigas SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +4 laps 21 Jake Dixon GBR CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) DNF 22 Jaume Masia SPA Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) DNF 23 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro) DNF 24 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 25 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) DNF 26 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 27 Barry Baltus BEL RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) DNF 28 Dennis Foggia ITA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 29 Bo Bendsneyder NED Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex) DNF 30 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF 31 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex) DNS 32 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) DNS

It had been Gonzalez that got an electric start from fourth on the grid with the lead changing corner by corner on the first lap.

Aldeguer, who started from pole, sat in behind on his Beta Tools Speed up, making his next lunge for the lead on lap nine. This time the home hero was able to pull away on the Boscoscuro, for a clear win by 1.287s - but not over Gonzalez.

After sitting comfortably in second, the QJMotor Gresini rider had company - with Joe Roberts right behind as the Californian continued his forward progress from eleventh on the grid.

The wet session had left him displaced on the grid relative to his pace, the American Racing rider set a new in race lap record as he powered forward.

Once on the back of Gonzalez with three laps remaining, the #16 made his move at Angel Nieto corner. His Spanish rival had one more effort left to fight back, but Roberts answered and stayed ahead for second at the chequered flag.

The determined performance saw Roberts collect his third second place in a row - which takes him to the top of the title standings, something not done by an American in any class since Nicky Hayden back in 2006.

Joe Roberts, Moto2 race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Gonzalez was a safe third with a gap back to Sergio Garcia.

Garcia was back in action following a huge crash earlier in the weekend, and the Spaniard was able to show no fear to the damp patches on track to come away a lonely fourth for MT Helmets - MSI.

Albert Arenas had started second and although the Gresini rider didn’t quite have podium pace he halted his usual fall off in the closing stages, taking fifth in a strong showing for the team.

Ogura powers forward for sixth

Though not able to hit the rostrum like Roberts, Ai Ogura was having his own push through the pack, fighting his way to the front of the main group by the closing stages of the race but unable to bridge the gap to Arenas for MT Helmets - MSI. It marked an impressive comeback from 17th on the grid, one of many riders not having the qualifying they had hoped for.

Behind the Japanese rider Tony Arbolino held on for seventh, one place higher than where he started on the grid for Elf Marc VDS, not seeing his usual fade but only moving ahead due to Diogo Moreira’s fall ahead of him.

Jeremy Alcoba was the man giving chase for Yamaha VR46 Master Camp, but had to settle for eighth.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Celestino Vietti made up places for ninth, while Somkiat Chantra recovered from being forced wide on the opening lap to complete the top ten for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

Filip Salac was next to see the chequered flag on the second Marc VDS entry, claiming eleventh, comfortably ahead of Izan Guevara, twelfth across the finish line for CFMoto Aspar.

Zonta van den Goorbergh made it back to 13th after a trip through the long lap penalty loop on his RW - Idrofoglia bike, having been deemed to have been riding irresponsibly when he caused Senna Agius to crash out of the race.

The final points on offer went to top rookie Deniz Oncu (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in 14th, with wildcard Matteo Ferrari in 15th for Gresini.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Staying upright was quite the achievement in Jerez. The most spectacular fall was provided by Alex Escrig. His bike stayed upright and travelled back into the pack of riders he had been on track with, with Ferrari needing to take evasive action before it reached the wall.

With the rest of the 2023 podium having moved on Alonso Lopez, who was third began the weekend with high hopes, dashed by a crash which saw him qualify 16th. He was the eighth rider to crash out at turn 13 in the race, with a wet weeping patch catching out a large amount of riders who ended up off line at the final turn.

Only twenty rider finished the race, including the second wildcard Jorge Navarro, who was the best of the Forward riders.

Aron Canet missed the race after breaking his ankle in practice. Ayumu Sasaki was also ruled out after a heavy practice fall.



Championship Standings

The result sees Roberts take an historic lead - on 69 points after his second place. Leading on arrival for his home race, Garcia slip to second overall with five less on 64 points.

A win sees Aldeguer move up to third in the standings with 54, with Gonzalez also making gains after a battling run, moving up to fourth with 46 points.