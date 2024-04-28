2024 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Race Results
Race results from the 2024 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix in Jerez, with Fermin Aldeguer picking up his first win of the season.
Round four of the Moto2 championship saw Fermin Aldeguer pull away for a clear victory after a battle with Manuel Gonzalez, his first time on the top spot of the podium in 2024.
|2024 Moto2 Jerez - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|35m 36.316s
|2
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.287s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+1.568s
|4
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+6.226s
|5
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+8.059s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+12.490s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+13.346s
|8
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+13.489s
|9
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+14.508s
|10
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+19.693s
|11
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+20.045s
|12
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+21.779s
|13
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+27.933s
|14
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+32.146s
|15
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+41.158s
|16
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+41.953s
|17
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+42.591s
|18
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+46.933s
|19
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1 lap
|20
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+4 laps
|21
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|DNF
|22
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|DNF
|23
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|24
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|DNF
|25
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|DNF
|26
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|DNF
|27
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|DNF
|28
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|DNF
|29
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|DNF
|30
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|DNF
|31
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|DNS
|32
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|DNS
It had been Gonzalez that got an electric start from fourth on the grid with the lead changing corner by corner on the first lap.
Aldeguer, who started from pole, sat in behind on his Beta Tools Speed up, making his next lunge for the lead on lap nine. This time the home hero was able to pull away on the Boscoscuro, for a clear win by 1.287s - but not over Gonzalez.
After sitting comfortably in second, the QJMotor Gresini rider had company - with Joe Roberts right behind as the Californian continued his forward progress from eleventh on the grid.
- Dani Pedrosa: “I didn’t know we were fighting for the podium!”
- Jerez warm-up red flagged after Pedro Acosta accident
The wet session had left him displaced on the grid relative to his pace, the American Racing rider set a new in race lap record as he powered forward.
Once on the back of Gonzalez with three laps remaining, the #16 made his move at Angel Nieto corner. His Spanish rival had one more effort left to fight back, but Roberts answered and stayed ahead for second at the chequered flag.
The determined performance saw Roberts collect his third second place in a row - which takes him to the top of the title standings, something not done by an American in any class since Nicky Hayden back in 2006.
Gonzalez was a safe third with a gap back to Sergio Garcia.
Garcia was back in action following a huge crash earlier in the weekend, and the Spaniard was able to show no fear to the damp patches on track to come away a lonely fourth for MT Helmets - MSI.
Albert Arenas had started second and although the Gresini rider didn’t quite have podium pace he halted his usual fall off in the closing stages, taking fifth in a strong showing for the team.
Ogura powers forward for sixth
Though not able to hit the rostrum like Roberts, Ai Ogura was having his own push through the pack, fighting his way to the front of the main group by the closing stages of the race but unable to bridge the gap to Arenas for MT Helmets - MSI. It marked an impressive comeback from 17th on the grid, one of many riders not having the qualifying they had hoped for.
Behind the Japanese rider Tony Arbolino held on for seventh, one place higher than where he started on the grid for Elf Marc VDS, not seeing his usual fade but only moving ahead due to Diogo Moreira’s fall ahead of him.
Jeremy Alcoba was the man giving chase for Yamaha VR46 Master Camp, but had to settle for eighth.
Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Celestino Vietti made up places for ninth, while Somkiat Chantra recovered from being forced wide on the opening lap to complete the top ten for Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
Filip Salac was next to see the chequered flag on the second Marc VDS entry, claiming eleventh, comfortably ahead of Izan Guevara, twelfth across the finish line for CFMoto Aspar.
Zonta van den Goorbergh made it back to 13th after a trip through the long lap penalty loop on his RW - Idrofoglia bike, having been deemed to have been riding irresponsibly when he caused Senna Agius to crash out of the race.
The final points on offer went to top rookie Deniz Oncu (Red Bull KTM Ajo) in 14th, with wildcard Matteo Ferrari in 15th for Gresini.
Crashes, Injuries and Replacements
Staying upright was quite the achievement in Jerez. The most spectacular fall was provided by Alex Escrig. His bike stayed upright and travelled back into the pack of riders he had been on track with, with Ferrari needing to take evasive action before it reached the wall.
With the rest of the 2023 podium having moved on Alonso Lopez, who was third began the weekend with high hopes, dashed by a crash which saw him qualify 16th. He was the eighth rider to crash out at turn 13 in the race, with a wet weeping patch catching out a large amount of riders who ended up off line at the final turn.
Only twenty rider finished the race, including the second wildcard Jorge Navarro, who was the best of the Forward riders.
Aron Canet missed the race after breaking his ankle in practice. Ayumu Sasaki was also ruled out after a heavy practice fall.
Championship Standings
The result sees Roberts take an historic lead - on 69 points after his second place. Leading on arrival for his home race, Garcia slip to second overall with five less on 64 points.
A win sees Aldeguer move up to third in the standings with 54, with Gonzalez also making gains after a battling run, moving up to fourth with 46 points.