Charles Leclerc misjudgement leads to unusual crash in Canadian GP first practice

Charles Leclerc crashed his Ferrari F1 car in the opening 20 minutes of first practice for the Canadian Grand Prix.

It was an unusual crash for Leclerc, who was top of the timesheets in FP1 at the time.

Leclerc locked up into the Turn 3 right-hander and ran across the chicane on the left as a result.

Leclerc hit the left-hand barrier as he failed to judge how much space he had, ending his session early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Leclerc escaped his Ferrari unscathed.

He reported on team radio: “I’m in the wall… yeah, my bad. I should’ve gone straight. I thought I will just make it but I clipped the wall.”

Ferrari will have a busy afternoon ahead of them as they look to repair Leclerc’s Ferrari.

Up until that crash, Leclerc had shown promising pace.

With 40 minutes on the clock, Leclerc was top of the timesheets with a 1m13.885s, over a tenth ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell.

Leclerc’s best finish at the Canadian Grand Prix is third, finishing on the podium in 2019.

Ferrari have dominated the build-up to this weekend’s race with a raft of rumours.

Frederic Vasseur is reportedly under immense pressure to keep his job amid Ferrari’s slow start.

Whispers in the Italian press have claimed Leclerc is losing faith in Ferrari to give him a championship-contending car.