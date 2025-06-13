Lewis Hamilton reveals insight into Brad Pitt's driving for F1 movie.

Lewis Hamilton has shared some insight into Brad Pitt’s driving skills during filming for the upcoming F1 movie.

The film, made by Apple Original Films and co-produced by seven-time world champion Hamilton, sees Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes make a comeback to F1 with the fictional APXGP team to partner rookie teammate Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris).

Hamilton, who has completed a blockbuster switch to Ferrari for the 2025 season, revealed ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix that he went for a track day with Pitt in Los Angeles to help the Hollywood star prepare for the role.

"I remember on the first days that I got to work with Brad, we were at Silverstone... We actually did a bit of a track day together in LA,” Hamilton said in Montreal on Thursday.

“And I got to drive and he drove and straight away I already knew that you could sense he already kind of knew where the lines were. He had a bit of a feel for it already, so it wasn't completely alien.

"You know, I worked as a driver coach when I was a kid just to make a bit of money on the side whilst I was racing and I had some pretty bad drivers along the way who just didn't know where they were on track and so straight away you could see he had a concept of what it is, a driving line.

"And I didn't actually get to drive on track with Damson, but they both went through training. They were both super open-minded and really deep-dived into what it takes to be a racing driver, which was really cool to see. And I think through that process, it was amazing to speak to Brad, to see his shock.”

Pitt text Hamilton to reveal shock

Hamilton added that Pitt text him after getting to drive Formula 2-spec machinery and spoke of his admiration for F1 drivers.

"He's kind of like, 'jeez, what my body is going through as I'm going through these different categories' and particularly when he got to Formula 2, and he's like, ‘Damn’,” Hamilton said.

“He text me after the test, like 'my appreciation for what you drivers do is even higher than it already was having now experienced this.’"

The new movie was shown to the F1 grid ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix and will be released internationally to the public on June 25.