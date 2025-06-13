Fernando Alonso on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles: “He can turn the situation around”

Fernando Alonso believes Lewis Hamilton can bounce back from his disappointing start to his Ferrari F1 career.

Hamilton has endured a challenging opening nine races at Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion is generally off the pace relative to Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

To make matters worse for Hamilton, his relationship with race engineer Riccardo Adami has been tricky.

The main positive for Hamilton this year has been his sprint race win after taking pole position in Shanghai.

While Hamilton has struggled, Ferrari have underperformed this year with the SF-25.

In the hands of Leclerc, it finished on the podium in three of the first nine races.

Not once has it looked capable of challenging McLaren for a race win.

Ferrari’s poor start has led to speculation around team principal Frederic Vasseur’s future.

However, these rumours have been categorically dismissed by both Hamilton and Leclerc.

Alonso, who drove for Ferrari between 2010 and 2014, weighed in on Hamilton’s Ferrari woes.

“What’s wrong with him? I have no idea,” Alonso told Marca. “Lewis is a great driver, on circuits like Canada he is able to exploit all his strengths.

“After 24 races we’ll do the maths, he’s suffering now but he can turn the situation around very quickly.”

Alonso sees similarities to final year at Mercedes

Hamilton also struggled during his final year with Mercedes.

Even though Hamilton took two victories in 2024, he was out-performed by George Russell across the campaign.

Alonso conceded that it seems to be the “same situation” at Ferrari.

“I don’t think the situation has changed much with last year, with Russell, then the Mercedes was apparently complicated to drive and Russell was more comfortable, this year seems the same situation.

“But it’s difficult to make an opinion without having all the information.”