Fernando Alonso on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles: “He can turn the situation around”

Fernando Alonso gives his view on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari struggles

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso believes Lewis Hamilton can bounce back from his disappointing start to his Ferrari F1 career.

Hamilton has endured a challenging opening nine races at Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion is generally off the pace relative to Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

To make matters worse for Hamilton, his relationship with race engineer Riccardo Adami has been tricky.

The main positive for Hamilton this year has been his sprint race win after taking pole position in Shanghai.

While Hamilton has struggled, Ferrari have underperformed this year with the SF-25.

In the hands of Leclerc, it finished on the podium in three of the first nine races.

Not once has it looked capable of challenging McLaren for a race win.

Ferrari’s poor start has led to speculation around team principal Frederic Vasseur’s future.

However, these rumours have been categorically dismissed by both Hamilton and Leclerc.

Alonso, who drove for Ferrari between 2010 and 2014, weighed in on Hamilton’s Ferrari woes.

“What’s wrong with him? I have no idea,” Alonso told Marca. “Lewis is a great driver, on circuits like Canada he is able to exploit all his strengths.

“After 24 races we’ll do the maths, he’s suffering now but he can turn the situation around very quickly.”

Alonso sees similarities to final year at Mercedes

Hamilton also struggled during his final year with Mercedes.

Even though Hamilton took two victories in 2024, he was out-performed by George Russell across the campaign.

Alonso conceded that it seems to be the “same situation” at Ferrari.

“I don’t think the situation has changed much with last year, with Russell, then the Mercedes was apparently complicated to drive and Russell was more comfortable, this year seems the same situation.

“But it’s difficult to make an opinion without having all the information.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
15m ago
Martin Brundle offers heartfelt support for suspended F1 steward Derek Warwick
Martin Brundle
WSBK News
46m ago
Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK Race 1 “not easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, win “very important”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Stunning market rumour involves Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow joining forces
Jack Miller, Cal Crutchlow, 2019 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Dominique Aegerter out of Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK after Race 1 crash
Dominique Aegerter, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
Resurgent Pecco Bagnaia enters ‘stronghold’ - ‘beginning of turnaround’
Pecco Bagnaia
WSBK
3h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 As It Happened
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Le Mans
3h ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: LIVE UPDATES!
No.7 Toyota, 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans