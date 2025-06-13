2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

George Russell set the pace in second F1 practice for the Canadian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.123s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m12.151s
3Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m12.411s
4Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m12.445s
5Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m12.458s
6Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m12.562s
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m12.631s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m12.653s
9Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m12.666s
10Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m12.751s
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m12.799s
12Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m12.874s
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m12.896s
14Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m12.914s
15Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m12.939s
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.080s
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m13.175s
18Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.898s
19Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamNo Time Set
20Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HPNo Time Set

George Russell showed great pace in second F1 practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, topping the timesheets with a 1m12.123s.

Russell stormed to pole in Montreal 12 months ago - and looks set to be in the fight for top spot in qualifying based on the pace he showed in FP2.

Lando Norris was within a tenth of Russell at the top of the order, setting a 1m12.151s in the McLaren MCL39.

Kimi Antonelli made it two Mercedes cars in the top three, just under 0.3s off Russell's pace.

Alex Albon continued Williams' strong start to the year with the fourth-fastest time of the day.

Fernando Alonso was an impressive fifth in the Aston Martin as their resurgence continues following their Imola upgrade.

Oscar Piastri was only sixth in the second McLaren, just ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton was the sole Ferrari in action in FP2 after Charles Leclerc was ruled out of the session after his earlier crash.

Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson rounded out the top 10. 

Max Verstappen tops FP1 in Montreal

2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.193s
2Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m13.232s
3Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m13.275s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m13.535s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.620s
6Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m13.631s
7Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m13.651s
8Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m13.737s
9Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m13.817s
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m13.885s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m13.927s
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m13.972s
13Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m14.002s
14Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m14.198s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m14.203s
16Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m14.324s
17Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m14.520s
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m14.605s
19Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m14.645s
20Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m14.821s

Max Verstappen set the pace in the opening F1 practice session of the weekend in Canada.

Verstappen ended the session less than a tenth clear of Alex Albon’s Williams.

Williams enjoyed a strong FP1 session, with Albon and Carlos Sainz inside the top three.

George Russell was fourth-fastest in the Mercedes W16, a tenth ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Isack Hadjar continued his impressive start to the year with the sixth-fastest time, 0.4s off Verstappen’s pace.

McLaren didn’t show their hand, with Lando Norris in seventh-place.

Liam Lawson was eighth overall ahead of Pierre Gasly.

Charles Leclerc was 10th in the second Ferrari after missing most of the session following a hefty shunt at Turn 4.

