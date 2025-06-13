2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, Round 10 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
George Russell set the pace in second F1 practice for the Canadian Grand Prix.
|2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.123s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.151s
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m12.411s
|4
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m12.445s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m12.458s
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m12.562s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m12.631s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m12.653s
|9
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m12.666s
|10
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m12.751s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m12.799s
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m12.874s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m12.896s
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m12.914s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m12.939s
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m13.080s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m13.175s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m13.898s
|19
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|No Time Set
|20
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|No Time Set
George Russell showed great pace in second F1 practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, topping the timesheets with a 1m12.123s.
Russell stormed to pole in Montreal 12 months ago - and looks set to be in the fight for top spot in qualifying based on the pace he showed in FP2.
Lando Norris was within a tenth of Russell at the top of the order, setting a 1m12.151s in the McLaren MCL39.
Kimi Antonelli made it two Mercedes cars in the top three, just under 0.3s off Russell's pace.
Alex Albon continued Williams' strong start to the year with the fourth-fastest time of the day.
Fernando Alonso was an impressive fifth in the Aston Martin as their resurgence continues following their Imola upgrade.
Oscar Piastri was only sixth in the second McLaren, just ahead of Carlos Sainz.
Lewis Hamilton was the sole Ferrari in action in FP2 after Charles Leclerc was ruled out of the session after his earlier crash.
Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson rounded out the top 10.
Max Verstappen tops FP1 in Montreal
|2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.193s
|2
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m13.232s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m13.275s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m13.535s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.620s
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m13.631s
|7
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m13.651s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m13.737s
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m13.817s
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m13.885s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m13.927s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m13.972s
|13
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m14.002s
|14
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m14.198s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m14.203s
|16
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m14.324s
|17
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m14.520s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m14.605s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m14.645s
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m14.821s
Max Verstappen set the pace in the opening F1 practice session of the weekend in Canada.
Verstappen ended the session less than a tenth clear of Alex Albon’s Williams.
Williams enjoyed a strong FP1 session, with Albon and Carlos Sainz inside the top three.
George Russell was fourth-fastest in the Mercedes W16, a tenth ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
Isack Hadjar continued his impressive start to the year with the sixth-fastest time, 0.4s off Verstappen’s pace.
McLaren didn’t show their hand, with Lando Norris in seventh-place.
Liam Lawson was eighth overall ahead of Pierre Gasly.
Charles Leclerc was 10th in the second Ferrari after missing most of the session following a hefty shunt at Turn 4.