2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

George Russell set the pace in second F1 practice for the Canadian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Practice Results (2) 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.123s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m12.151s 3 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m12.411s 4 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m12.445s 5 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m12.458s 6 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m12.562s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m12.631s 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m12.653s 9 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m12.666s 10 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m12.751s 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m12.799s 12 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m12.874s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m12.896s 14 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m12.914s 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m12.939s 16 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m13.080s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m13.175s 18 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m13.898s 19 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team No Time Set 20 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP No Time Set

George Russell showed great pace in second F1 practice at the Canadian Grand Prix, topping the timesheets with a 1m12.123s.

Russell stormed to pole in Montreal 12 months ago - and looks set to be in the fight for top spot in qualifying based on the pace he showed in FP2.

Lando Norris was within a tenth of Russell at the top of the order, setting a 1m12.151s in the McLaren MCL39.

Kimi Antonelli made it two Mercedes cars in the top three, just under 0.3s off Russell's pace.

Alex Albon continued Williams' strong start to the year with the fourth-fastest time of the day.

Fernando Alonso was an impressive fifth in the Aston Martin as their resurgence continues following their Imola upgrade.

Oscar Piastri was only sixth in the second McLaren, just ahead of Carlos Sainz.

Lewis Hamilton was the sole Ferrari in action in FP2 after Charles Leclerc was ruled out of the session after his earlier crash.

Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson rounded out the top 10.

Max Verstappen tops FP1 in Montreal

2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.193s 2 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m13.232s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m13.275s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m13.535s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.620s 6 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m13.631s 7 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m13.651s 8 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m13.737s 9 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m13.817s 10 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m13.885s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m13.927s 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m13.972s 13 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m14.002s 14 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m14.198s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m14.203s 16 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m14.324s 17 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m14.520s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m14.605s 19 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m14.645s 20 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m14.821s

Max Verstappen set the pace in the opening F1 practice session of the weekend in Canada.

Verstappen ended the session less than a tenth clear of Alex Albon’s Williams.

Williams enjoyed a strong FP1 session, with Albon and Carlos Sainz inside the top three.

George Russell was fourth-fastest in the Mercedes W16, a tenth ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Isack Hadjar continued his impressive start to the year with the sixth-fastest time, 0.4s off Verstappen’s pace.

McLaren didn’t show their hand, with Lando Norris in seventh-place.

Liam Lawson was eighth overall ahead of Pierre Gasly.

Charles Leclerc was 10th in the second Ferrari after missing most of the session following a hefty shunt at Turn 4.