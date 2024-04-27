2024 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix in Jerez, with Fermin Aldeguer back on pole position for the first time this season.

Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April
2024 Moto2 Jerez - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Fermin AldeguerSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)1m 40.673s
2Albert ArenasSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.438s
3Jake DixonGBRCFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.793s
4Manuel GonzalezSPAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)+0.881s
5Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.984s
6Sergio GarciaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.033s
7Celestino ViettiITARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.068s
8Tony ArbolinoITAElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.086s
9Jeremy AlcobaSPAYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)+1.098s
10Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.115s
11Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.126s
12Somkiat ChantraTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.216s
13Barry BaltusBELRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.300s
14Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)+1.572s
15Izan GuevaraSPACFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.589s
16Alonso LopezSPABeta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)+1.674s
17Ai OguraJPNMT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.032s
18Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)No Time
                                                                 Q1
19Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)1m 42.416
20Bo BendsneyderNEDPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)1m 42.458s
21Darryn BinderRSALiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)1m 42.542s
22Deniz OncuTURRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1m 42.590s
23Dennis FoggiaITAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 42.908s
24Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 42.922s
25Jaume MasiaSPAPertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)1m 43.016s
26Matteo FerrariITAQJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)1m 43.090s
27Mario AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 43.433s
28Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 43.438s
29Xavi CardelusANDFantic Racing (Kalex)1m 43.818s
30Xavier ArtigasSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 45.002s
31Ayumu SasakiJPNYamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)DNS
32Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)DNS

Qualifying for round four, the Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez, saw Fermin Aldeguer ale to make the most of the mixed conditions, confident even when the rain returned, to pick up pole position.

Aldeguer was sat second after Friday and was cautious in the earlier wet session, where the Beta Tools Speed Up rider was outside the top twenty, but avoided becoming one of many to finish their session by crashing out.

An early fall for his teammate Lopez was a warning, but Aldeguer still pushed as hard as he dare - and he was soon sat at the top of the timesheets.

From there the #54 chipped away despite spitting rain returning, to finish with a lap of 1m 40.673s - closing in on Friday’s dry times.

It is the first time that the Boscoscuro rider has sat on pole in 2024 so far.

 

Albert Arenas showed no fear in the wet - the rain flag was well and truly out for the closing minutes as the drops became heavier. Despite that the QJMotor Gresini rider moved from fourth to take second on the grid, moving to within 0.438s of Aldeguer's pole time.

Jake Dixon was in the mix all session and had also been fast in the much wetter P2 morning run out.

Building on that, the CFMOTO Aspar rider was able to set the early Q2 benchmark on his way to third to complete the front row for Sunday’s race.

Manuel Gonzalez also had a solid session, a string of personal best laps whatever the weather taking the Gresini rider to fourth.

Diogo Moreira was the top rookie, confident on the damp track he was the last rider within a second of the pole time for Italtrans.

Championship leader Sergio Garcia had one of the most violent crashes in the P2 session, but was fit and back on his bike, pushing as hard as he dare to claim sixth for MT Helmets -MSI.

Celestino Vietti continued his forward progress, moving through Q1 for seventh with Red Bull KTM Ajo. He wasn’t alone either.

Comeback for Arbolino in eighth

Last season's title challenger, Tony Arbolino had been off the pace all Friday and was outside the top twenty. Hopes of using the morning practice session to alleviate his issues went out of the window when the rain arrived, so the Elf Marc VDS rider had to work hard in qualifying.

Arbolino instantly looked to have found something in Q1, moving on with the top time. Once in Q2 his time on the evolving track allowed him to continue to perform better, finishing eighth.

The top ten on the grid will be completed by Jeremy Alcoba in ninth for the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team and Marcos Ramirez, the Jerez local, who placed just ahead of his American Racing teammate Joe Roberts by one place in tenth.

Q1- Disappointment for Agius

Arbolino had the best time, moving on for more success with Vietti and Alcoba, while Moreira had the best final placing of the four.

The rider just missing out in fifth was Senna Agius, by a tiny margin. The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider had a time good enough to take one of the four progression places but had that lap cancelled for exceeding track limits by the tiniest of margins.

That left the rookie a disappointing fifth in the session, for 19th on the grid.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Aron Canet suffered a huge fall in Friday practice. Flicked off his bike and sent tumbling through the gravel, the Spaniard was later declared unfit with a broken ankle.

Ayumu Sasaki was also ruled out before he session got underway - he was sent to hospital for further checks as another morning faller in the treacherous wet session.

Zonta van den Goorbergh didn’t get a lap to his name after a crash in P2. Aloonso Lopez was left down in 16th after his early spill. Dennis Foggia crashed out in Q1.

There are two Moto2 wildcard entries in Jerez.

Matteo Ferrari (26th)is upping the numbers at QJMotor Gresini, while Jorge Navarro (24th) started the weekend on the back foot with a Forward Racing bike refusing to run in the first session so improved greatly to be ahead of the other Forward bikes in qualifying.

 

