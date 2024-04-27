2024 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix, Jerez - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2024 Spanish Moto2 Grand Prix in Jerez, with Fermin Aldeguer back on pole position for the first time this season.
|2024 Moto2 Jerez - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|1m 40.673s
|2
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.438s
|3
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.793s
|4
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|+0.881s
|5
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.984s
|6
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.033s
|7
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.068s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+1.086s
|9
|Jeremy Alcoba
|SPA
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|+1.098s
|10
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.115s
|11
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.126s
|12
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.216s
|13
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.300s
|14
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Kalex)
|+1.572s
|15
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|CFMoto Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.589s
|16
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Beta Tools Speed Up (Boscoscuro)
|+1.674s
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.032s
|18
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|No Time
|Q1
|19
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 42.416
|20
|Bo Bendsneyder
|NED
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|1m 42.458s
|21
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 42.542s
|22
|Deniz Oncu
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|1m 42.590s
|23
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 42.908s
|24
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 42.922s
|25
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Pertamina Mandalika GAS UP Team (Kalex)
|1m 43.016s
|26
|Matteo Ferrari
|ITA
|QJMOTOR Gresini (Kalex)
|1m 43.090s
|27
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1m 43.433s
|28
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 43.438s
|29
|Xavi Cardelus
|AND
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|1m 43.818s
|30
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 45.002s
|31
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team (Kalex)
|DNS
|32
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|DNS
Qualifying for round four, the Moto2 Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez, saw Fermin Aldeguer ale to make the most of the mixed conditions, confident even when the rain returned, to pick up pole position.
Aldeguer was sat second after Friday and was cautious in the earlier wet session, where the Beta Tools Speed Up rider was outside the top twenty, but avoided becoming one of many to finish their session by crashing out.
An early fall for his teammate Lopez was a warning, but Aldeguer still pushed as hard as he dare - and he was soon sat at the top of the timesheets.
From there the #54 chipped away despite spitting rain returning, to finish with a lap of 1m 40.673s - closing in on Friday’s dry times.
It is the first time that the Boscoscuro rider has sat on pole in 2024 so far.
- Heavy rain on Saturday morning at the Spanish MotoGP
- Marc Marquez storms to first Ducati MotoGP pole at Jerez
Albert Arenas showed no fear in the wet - the rain flag was well and truly out for the closing minutes as the drops became heavier. Despite that the QJMotor Gresini rider moved from fourth to take second on the grid, moving to within 0.438s of Aldeguer's pole time.
Jake Dixon was in the mix all session and had also been fast in the much wetter P2 morning run out.
Building on that, the CFMOTO Aspar rider was able to set the early Q2 benchmark on his way to third to complete the front row for Sunday’s race.
Manuel Gonzalez also had a solid session, a string of personal best laps whatever the weather taking the Gresini rider to fourth.
Diogo Moreira was the top rookie, confident on the damp track he was the last rider within a second of the pole time for Italtrans.
Championship leader Sergio Garcia had one of the most violent crashes in the P2 session, but was fit and back on his bike, pushing as hard as he dare to claim sixth for MT Helmets -MSI.
Celestino Vietti continued his forward progress, moving through Q1 for seventh with Red Bull KTM Ajo. He wasn’t alone either.
Comeback for Arbolino in eighth
Last season's title challenger, Tony Arbolino had been off the pace all Friday and was outside the top twenty. Hopes of using the morning practice session to alleviate his issues went out of the window when the rain arrived, so the Elf Marc VDS rider had to work hard in qualifying.
Arbolino instantly looked to have found something in Q1, moving on with the top time. Once in Q2 his time on the evolving track allowed him to continue to perform better, finishing eighth.
The top ten on the grid will be completed by Jeremy Alcoba in ninth for the Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team and Marcos Ramirez, the Jerez local, who placed just ahead of his American Racing teammate Joe Roberts by one place in tenth.
Q1- Disappointment for Agius
Arbolino had the best time, moving on for more success with Vietti and Alcoba, while Moreira had the best final placing of the four.
The rider just missing out in fifth was Senna Agius, by a tiny margin. The Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP rider had a time good enough to take one of the four progression places but had that lap cancelled for exceeding track limits by the tiniest of margins.
That left the rookie a disappointing fifth in the session, for 19th on the grid.
Crashes, injuries and replacements
Aron Canet suffered a huge fall in Friday practice. Flicked off his bike and sent tumbling through the gravel, the Spaniard was later declared unfit with a broken ankle.
Ayumu Sasaki was also ruled out before he session got underway - he was sent to hospital for further checks as another morning faller in the treacherous wet session.
Zonta van den Goorbergh didn’t get a lap to his name after a crash in P2. Aloonso Lopez was left down in 16th after his early spill. Dennis Foggia crashed out in Q1.
There are two Moto2 wildcard entries in Jerez.
Matteo Ferrari (26th)is upping the numbers at QJMotor Gresini, while Jorge Navarro (24th) started the weekend on the back foot with a Forward Racing bike refusing to run in the first session so improved greatly to be ahead of the other Forward bikes in qualifying.