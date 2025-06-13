Martin Brundle warns Ferrari against “nuts” decision to sack Fred Vasseur

“Is he the problem? I don’t think he’s the problem at the moment. The car’s not fast enough.”

Fred Vasseur
Fred Vasseur

Martin Brundle has labelled speculation about Frederic Vasseur’s future at Ferrari as “nuts”, saying it should be the “last thing” they do.

Ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix, Italian media outlet Corriere della Sera reported that Vasseur is under increasing pressure to keep his job as Ferrari team principal.

Ferrari endurance chief Antonello Coletta has been named as his potential successor.

However, Ferrari have insisted that there’s no truth in the report when approached by Crash.net for a comment.

During media day at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Thursday, Vasseur was backed by Lewis Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc.

Giving his perspective on the speculation, Brundle thinks it would be wrong to change their team principal again.

“They might well be, but it would be nuts to change Fred Vasseur,” Brundle said ahead of FP1 in Montreal.

“Is he the problem? I don’t think he’s the problem at the moment. The car’s not fast enough. Now that’s a collaboration between everybody in the team. Who would you replace him with?

“A new broom comes in and everybody keeps their head down, start working in silence because you wait and see where they stand with the new boss. It’s the last thing Ferrari need to do at the moment.

“Fred’s got a lot of experience. He can handle the pressure. It’s only a year ago I did an interview with him here and everybody was celebrating what an amazing job he’s done turning Ferrari around.

“They just won Monaco but it didn’t go so well immediately after that. You know what, this is not a Premier League club where you keep changing the managers until eventually you hopefully find one. You can’t do that. It would be nuts.”

Ferrari’s team principal history

Ferrari’s F1 title drought stretches back to 2008 when they beat McLaren to the constructors’ title.

Since then, several different team principals have been unable to take them to title glory.

Stefano Domenicali stepped down as team boss during the early phase of the 2014 season because of a disappointing start.

He was replaced by Marco Mattiacci, who held the role for the remainder of the season.

Maurizio Arrivabene was in charge between 2015 and 2018.

However, failed title bids with Sebastian Vettel led to his departure at the start of 2019.

Mattia Binotto was given until the end of 2022 - but they were no closer to an F1 title.

Ferrari narrowly missed out on the constructors’ championship in 2024, finishing just 14 points behind McLaren.

Vasseur’s leadership has led to Ferrari improving operationally, plus, the

Frenchman played a crucial role in luring Hamilton to Maranello.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
16m ago
Martin Brundle offers heartfelt support for suspended F1 steward Derek Warwick
Martin Brundle
WSBK News
47m ago
Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK Race 1 “not easy” for Toprak Razgatlioglu, win “very important”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Stunning market rumour involves Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow joining forces
Jack Miller, Cal Crutchlow, 2019 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
Dominique Aegerter out of Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK after Race 1 crash
Dominique Aegerter, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
Resurgent Pecco Bagnaia enters ‘stronghold’ - ‘beginning of turnaround’
Pecco Bagnaia
WSBK
3h ago
2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 1 As It Happened
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Le Mans
3h ago
2025 24 Hours of Le Mans: LIVE UPDATES!
No.7 Toyota, 2025 24 Hours of Le Mans