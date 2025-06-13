Another Ducati rider tested the brakes which Pecco Bagnaia loved, “but…”

Fabio di Giannantonio joined fellow Ducati GP25 rider Francesco Bagnaia in running the larger 355mm front brake discs during Monday’s official MotoGP test at Aragon, but didn’t feel the same benefits.

Bagnaia credited the bigger brake discs with restoring crucial front-end feel, helping him secure third place in Sunday’s Aragon Grand Prix.

That also led to VR46 rider di Giannantonio, who has also experienced difficulties with front-end feedback, trying them in the Monday test.

“It’s a different feeling on the brake lever itself,” di Giannantonio explained. “But it was not giving us that much confidence or feedback from the front.

“It was just different. And also from the balance of the bike itself, we didn’t like it that much, so we switched back to our package.”

Although Bagnaia experienced improvements with the larger brakes, di Giannantonio emphasised that differences in riding style and bike setup make direct comparisons challenging.

“Our riding styles are quite different, also the position on the bike,” he said. “And if you see our setups, they are not so similar. It's difficult to say my feeling is the same as Pecco. We should swap the bikes to understand!”

Fabio di Giannantonio details Aragon MotoGP test

Nonetheless, di Giannantonio made progress in other areas, on his way to setting the eleventh fastest lap time.

“I was not that confident on the fast corners. That has always been one of my good points, and I was suffering because I was not having any kind of feedback on entry,” said the VR46 rider.

“Today we improved that. At least we understood a few things. It's always complicated to replicate this kind of feeling every weekend and every race, but the goal was to understand.”

di Giannantonio also revisited the prototype fairing Ducati introduced during pre-season testing, but wasn’t sure if he’ll homologate the design for grand prix use soon.

“It’s always tricky to say 100% it's better or worse because the track is getting better every exit. There are positives and negatives. At the moment we have to analyse everything, but it's a possibility,” he said.

di Giannantonio sits fifth in the MotoGP standings, 134 points behind title leader and fellow GP25 rider Marc Marquez.