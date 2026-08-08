2026 British Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying at Silverstone for the Moto2 British Grand Prix saw a dominant Izan Guevara claim pole position with record pace.

On just his second lap and first flyer, the Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider hit the top of the standings with a 2’ 01.483s run - a new lap record.

Set before the session was halted for a red flag after contact between Zonta van den Goorbergh and Mario Aji, the Boscoscuro rider elected to remain in the pit, both rider and team confident with what had already been produced, only leaving just before the chequered flag for a practice start.

That confidence was not misplaced as the lap remained the best in the session, taking Guevara to his third pole position of the season.

A last lap push saw Alonso Lopez - on pace with the frontrunners in most sessions on his return from injury - move up from third to second for Italjet Gresini, the top Kalex rider, just 0.326s slower.

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That dropped the winner and polesitter at the last round in Germany, Ivan Ortola back to third, completing the front row for QJMotor, as the last rider within half a second of the new record lap.

Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez had no reply over the return to track, finishing fourth for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP.

Daniel Munoz made improvements for fifth, while Filip Salac, who was hard to pass in front of Lopez on his the run that took him to second, was sixth for American Racing.

Daniel Holgado had what was then a new lap record to finish Friday fastest, but could not get close to the same lap times in Q2, leaving the Aspar rider seventh.

It was a similar story for Klint Forward Racing rider Alex Escrig in eighth, while Joe Roberts made the best of a second session - the highest placing of the Q1 graduates in ninth on the second American Racing entry.

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Ayumu Sasaki lost a little ground on the restart, his early best, set on his second like Guevara, held on for a top ten start for Momoven Idrofoglia RW Racing.

Read Also 2026 British Moto2 - Practice Results

Senna Agius was ragged in FP2, clipping the grass and missing the apex, so after a bright start to his British GP weekend, the Australian found himself down in eleventh after more of the same in Q2, tidying his lap a little but still pushing to the limit on the second Dynavolt bike.



Official British Moto2 Records:

Fastest race lap: Aron Canet (2024) 2m 03.904s

Old all time lap record: Manuel Gonzalez (2025) 2m 02.111s

New all time lap record: Izan Guevara (Q2, 2026) 2m 01.483s

Best Pole: Aron Canet (2025) 2m 02.482s



Q1 - Huge final sector takes Joe Roberts to Q2

Roberts had topped the first qualifying session, a huge final sector alone on track making up all the time needed to move the American up a place to top the session.

Also making the move to Q2 was Tony Arbolino, who had led Q1 before Roberts took over and ended up tied on time with Barry Baltus in 13th in Q2 , only ahead on count back of next fastest lap after several swaps,

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They were joined by Sasaki and van den Goorbergh, who both moved into the progression places late in the session, with Sasaki going from 12th into the top four with one minute of Q1 remaining, with the Netherlands rider also leaving it late to climb from seventh.

The late shuffle left David Alonso out of luck, off the pace and sore after earlier falls the Aspar rider finished Q1 in fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Alberto Ferrandez was the best of the rookie riders on the second Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha bike, one place further back, for 20th on the grid.

Reigning Moto3 champion Jose Antonio Rueda won the British round from pole last year in the junior class. The Moto2 rookie was 24th on Friday so headed to the first qualifying session at Silverstone. In Q1 he was the best of the Moto2 graduates to the intermediate class for 2026, in ninth (23rd).

Aron Canet was on pole at Silverstone in 2025, but a year later the Elf Marc VDS rider was in Q1, after struggling with the change to Boscoscuro. The Spanaird had another session to forget, leaving it to the last minute to set any time at all, before crashing out late on, leaving most last lap efforts cancelled for his yellow flag.

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Taiyo Furusato was also a faller in Q1, off at turn 14, a huge smash for both rider and bike, leaving the Japanese rider without a time.

Full qualifying results can be found below.

Moto2 Qualifying Results: