Dutch Moto3: First pole for Munoz as Holgado lines up last

David Munoz lead up to his reputation on joining the class with a fast and feisty lap bringing him pole in the final seconds of Moto3 qualifying for the Dutch Moto3 Grand Prix, round seven of the championship.

The seventeen year old had qualifying ideas beyond his years, slotting in with the leopard bikes for his final run.

The BOE Motorsports KTM powered past Adrian Fernandez and hooked onto the back of Jaume Masia, who had topped all the previous sessions at Assen. A perfect pass and big slipstream at the final chicane brought the Spaniard over the line in 1m41.181s - a new record.

A first pole for Munoz in the world championship is all the more impressive given he is still using crutches in the paddock as a result of earlier injuries.

Joel Kelso found his way into the fast group on track. Always near the front of the times the Australian used his better track position to pull himself up into second. The CFMOTO rider has qualified second already this season, back in Mugello - where he did not get to take up the position after being sent to the back of the grid.

Riccardo Rossi, the early pre-season favourite who had struggled so far was the last rider over the line as the chequered flag waved. He gained from having so many riders in front, towed from twelfth to third to complete the front row for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

The usual suspects in qualifying Ayumu Sasaki and Deniz Oncu did not enjoy quite the same one lap success they have become accustomed to - Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) lines up fourth after being stifled by running behind his teammate, while Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Oncu came through Q1 successfully to move up to fifth,

Stefano Nepa was the man leading the way for MTA Angeluss this weekend, finishing the session in sixth.

Kaito Toba returned after being passed fit following a big fall earlier in the weekend to claim seventh on the second SIC58 Squadra Corse entry.

Masia was a late faller, under pressure from Munoz, so will start eighth.

Collin Veijer benefited from having a fast teammate willing to help, with Sasaki aiding him to ninth for his home round.

A late lap of his own peppered with overtakes saw Romano Fenati claim the final place inside the top ten for Rivacold Snipers.

Jose Antonio Rueda was the best of the rookies, just slower in eleventh on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo entry.

Scott Ogden was the best of the VisionTrack Brits in 13th.

Further back, David Alonso (Valresa GasGas Aspar) failed to recover from his early fall, so lines up 17th, while Taiyo Furusato (Hond Team Asia), who came through Q1 with the best time failed to set a fast lap so starts 18th.



A Q1 loaded with talent - including the Sachsenring winner and championship leader



The riders with top solo race over that last few rounds Ayumu Sasaki and Deniz Oncu, both lacked the easy pace they have enjoyed of late. While Sasaki pulled himself into the top 14 in the final stages of P3, Oncu was not as lucky - finishing that session 17th meant a trip through Q1 and he wasn’t alone.

After a crash filled Friday left many lacking laps under their belt, Q1 was also the destination for championship leader Daniel Holgado, who was 18th after practice.

Title rival Ivan Ortola failed to set a time in P2, with a trip to the medical centre needed. He was still off the pace in P3, finishing 22nd, with Diogo Moreira off the bike regualrly also failing to make it through in 16th for a loaded Q1.

What happened in Q1?

With so many big names in the session and only four slots to progress, there was big disappointment to come for all except Oncu, who progressed with the third best time behind Furusato and Fernandez, joined by Toba in the final slot.

Ortola was sitting second after settinf the early session benchmark when he was shown the ‘meatball’ flag for smoke coming out of the back of his MTA Angeluss bike.

All the #48 could do was watch with arms folded as he hoped his time would hold as the mechanics worked away in case his bike made in to Q2. It was not to be as his time slipped to 20th.

Xavier Artigas came closest to progressing so will line up 19th for CFMoto Racing PruestelGP.

Diogo Moreira had to overtake a slower Ryusei Yamanaka ahead, which meant he lost the valuable tenths needed to progress, so will start 22nd for MT Helmets- MSI.

Championship leader lines up last

Perhaps the biggest surprise of all was the performance of championship leader Daniel Holgado. Lacking his usual timing for space and confidence to run alone, the #96 was stalking around and looking for a tow, while not wanting to give one, which saw him ninth in the session after the first banker laps were set.

Leading his rivals on the last lap before the clock hit zero and with work to do the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider went wide onto the green at turn 15, leading to his lap being cancelled. Rolling out knowing his effort was now in vain, Holgado was left with the slowest time in Q1 so will line up last on the grid.



Injuries and replacements.

Syarifuddin Azman attempted a return from injury for MT Helmets - MSI but withdrew before P3 as the pain leftover form the broken rib he sustained in Mugello proved too much.

Adrian Fernandez (15th ) is back again to sit in for Tatsuki Susuki at Leopard.Fernandez has a double long lap penalty to serve on Sunday after his move on Filippo Farioli in P3 saw him leave the track on a stretcher.

Andrea Migno (12th) continues his long run replacing Lorenzo Fellon at CIP Green Power.