Following a series of tragic accidents for young riders in various classes during 2021, it was announced that the minimum age for grand prix participation would be raised from 16 to 18 in 2023.

To ensure a ‘smooth transition’, riders below 18 who were already racing in grand prix were allowed to continue this year, while an exemption also allowed the winner of the FIM Moto3 Junior World Championship and/or Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup to enter at 16, rising to 17 in 2024.

Likewise, the FIM European Moto2 Championship winner was allowed to enter the Moto2 grand prix class at 17 years of age.

Nonetheless, the Grand Prix Commission is concerned that the age increases are delaying the ‘trajectory’ of young talent already in the pipeline when the age changes were made:

‘Minimum age increases implemented in recent seasons have interrupted the expected trajectory for some young riders who began their careers before age limits were increased, leaving some unable to move up to Grand Prix classes when anticipated.’

As such:

‘Existing exceptions will therefore be widened in order to allow the top three overall finishers in both the FIM JuniorGP World Championship and the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup to compete in the FIM Moto3 World Championship from such time as they are mathematically guaranteed a top three position in JuniorGP or the Rookies, even if they do not reach the minimum age of 18. However, an absolute minimum age of 17 applies.

‘In the Moto2 class, an exemption applies to the winner of the FIM European Moto2 Championship to compete in the 2024 Moto2 World Championship, even if they do not reach the minimum age of 18. However, an absolute minimum age of 17 applies.

‘In 2022, an exception was also granted to riders who participated in the previous season of the Moto3 or Moto2 World Championships at the age of 16 or 17, enabling them to continue to compete the following season.

‘This has been extended to riders who raced in those classes in 2023, who may also continue to compete in 2024.’