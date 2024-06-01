2024 Italian Moto3 Grand Prix, Mugello - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for round seven, the Moto3 Italian Grand Prix, saw David Alonso break Ivan Ortola and pull away for pole position.

The CFMoto Valresa Aspar arrived to qualifying with form which could only be described as demoralising for the remainder of the class.

After dominating Friday with a new record lap, the Colombian continued that into P3, where he was out on a different schedule to run solo, completing race runs before retuning to track to lower the record further, his time of 1m 53.926s over two seconds better than the best on arrival and ).745s further off his own new record from the day before.

2024 Moto3 Italy - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m54.194s 2 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.247s 3 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.712s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.918s 5 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.015s 6 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.057s 7 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) +1.267s 8 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.270s 9 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +1.298s 10 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.469s 11 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.566s 12 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.609s 13 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.656s 14 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.706s 15 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.772s 16 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +2.076s 17 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +2.117s 18 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.572s Q1 19 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 56.856s 20 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 1m 56.921s 21 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 56.946s 22 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) 1m 57.058s 23 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) 1m 57.114s 24 David Almansa SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 57.148s 25 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m 57.834s 26 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m58.214s

The #80 was just short of that pace in qualifying but his blistering speed still brought pole position.

That came after he allowed Ivan Ortola to follow behind for the whole session. When it came to the crunch Alonso simply ran a deeper line and lost his rival, pulling away for the session best time of 1m 54.194s.

Running behind brought the MT Helmets - MSI rider second, 0.247 seconds slower after he managed to take a session away from Alonso when he secured pole for the Catalan race.

Collin Veijer was running solo and that allowed him to top the timesheets twice for Liqui Moly Intact GP before a crash stalled his progress. His time remained good enough for a front row start in third.

2023 winner Daniel Holgado was playing catch-up after losing his title lead last round, only improving to 13th by P3, but doing enough to move straight to Q2. His best effort needed a slipstream from Ryusei Yamanaka to claim fourth.

That allowed him to pass the time of his Red Bull KTM Tech3 teammate, rookie Jacob Roulstone who made great progress both alone and in behind the Spaniard.

Taiyo Furusato had the sixth best time, but was over a second off pole for Honda Team Asia.

Jose Antonio Rueda has been one of the rider able to keep pressure and pace on Alonso over recent rounds despite his earlier illness. This time the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider had no reply in seventh.

Joel Kelso went on to be the best of the Q1 graduates, moving on to eighth for BOE Motorsports.

Riccardo Rossi made great progress over the weekend, outside the top twenty early on Friday, the CIP Green Power had found his way to ninth by the end of qualifying.

Stefano Nepa had slotted in behind Alonso and Nepa but couldn’t keep pace. Chasing around behind saw the LevelUp - MTA rider climb into the top ten.

Ryusei Yamanaka was closest to Alonso in the morning session but dropped away in Q2 to finish eleventh on the second MT Helmets bike.

Q1- Ogden moves on in style

Scott Ogden got the best run as the clock ticked down to progress with the best time, The British rider tucked in behind Tachakorn Busari on track into turn one and slipstreamed past for a strong start to his final run before powering away.

Q2 saw him still in the pits as the clock ticked down, so Ogden, with limited track time only moved on to 17th.

His MLav teammate Joshua Whatley also improved in behind, but his personal best was only enough for ninth in the session, equal to 23rd on the grid.

David Munoz (BOE Motorsports, 13th), early session leader Joel Kelso and Filippo Farioli (SIC58 Squadra Corse, 15th) took the remaining progression places.

Joel Esteban just missed out in fifth, but in reality was over a second away from Ogden’s time for CFMoto Valresa Aspar, leaving him 19th.

Early session leader Nicola Carraro (Level UP - MTA) dropped back to seventh in the session.

David Almansa, who fell in the P3 session in the morning, was also unable to bridge the gap, finishing tenth for the Rivacold Snipers team.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Moto3 has a full grid for the Italian race, with no additions or wildcards. There were no falls in Q1 and only Collin Veijer fell in Q2.