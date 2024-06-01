2024 Italian Moto3 Grand Prix, Mugello - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2024 Italian Moto3 Grand Prix in Mugello, where David Alonso made a dominant return to pole position.

David Alonoso, pole position, Mugello, Italian Moto3, 1 june 2024
David Alonoso, pole position, Mugello, Italian Moto3, 1 june 2024
© Gold & Goose

Qualifying for round seven, the Moto3 Italian Grand Prix, saw David Alonso break Ivan Ortola and pull away for pole position.

The CFMoto Valresa Aspar arrived to qualifying with form which could only be described as demoralising for the remainder of the class.

After dominating Friday with a new record lap, the Colombian continued that into P3, where he was out on a different schedule to run solo, completing race runs before retuning to track to lower the record further, his time of 1m 53.926s over two seconds better than the best on arrival and ).745s further off his own new record from the day before.

2024 Moto3 Italy  - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (CFMOTO)1m54.194s
2Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.247s
3Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.712s
4Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.918s
5Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.015s
6Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.057s
7Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+1.267s
8Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.270s
9Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+1.298s
10Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.469s
11Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.566s
12Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.609s
13David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.656s
14Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.706s
15Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.772s
16Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.076s
17Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+2.117s
18Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.572s
Q1
19Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 56.856s
20Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)1m 56.921s
21Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)1m 56.946s
22Matteo BertelleITARivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)1m 57.058s
23Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)1m 57.114s
24David AlmansaSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)1m 57.148s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 57.834s
26Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)1m58.214s

The #80 was just short of that pace in qualifying but his blistering speed still brought pole position.

That came after he allowed Ivan Ortola to follow behind for the whole session. When it came to the crunch Alonso simply ran a deeper line and lost his rival, pulling away for the session best time of 1m 54.194s.

Running behind brought the MT Helmets - MSI rider second, 0.247 seconds slower after he managed to take a session away from Alonso when he secured pole for the Catalan race.

Collin Veijer was running solo and that allowed him to top the timesheets twice for Liqui Moly Intact GP before a crash stalled his progress. His time remained good enough for a front row start in third.

2023 winner Daniel Holgado was playing catch-up after losing his title lead last round, only improving to 13th by P3, but doing enough to move straight to Q2. His best effort needed a slipstream from Ryusei Yamanaka to claim fourth.

That allowed him to pass the time of his Red Bull KTM Tech3 teammate, rookie Jacob Roulstone who made great progress both alone and in behind the Spaniard.

Taiyo Furusato had the sixth best time, but was over a second off pole for Honda Team Asia.

Jose Antonio Rueda has been one of the rider able to keep pressure and pace on Alonso over recent rounds despite his earlier illness. This time the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider had no reply in seventh.

Joel Kelso went on to be the best of the Q1 graduates, moving on to eighth for BOE Motorsports.

Riccardo Rossi made great progress over the weekend, outside the top twenty early on Friday, the CIP Green Power had found his way to ninth by the end of qualifying.

Stefano Nepa had slotted in behind Alonso and Nepa but couldn’t keep pace. Chasing around behind saw the LevelUp - MTA rider climb into the top ten.

Ryusei Yamanaka was closest to Alonso in the morning session but dropped away in Q2 to finish eleventh on the second MT Helmets bike.

Q1- Ogden moves on in style

Scott Ogden got the best run as the clock ticked down to progress with the best time, The British rider tucked in behind Tachakorn Busari on track into turn one and slipstreamed past for a strong start to his final run before powering away.

Q2 saw him still in the pits as the clock ticked down, so Ogden, with limited track time only moved on to 17th.

His MLav teammate Joshua Whatley also improved in behind, but his personal best was only enough for ninth in the session, equal to 23rd on the grid.

David Munoz (BOE Motorsports, 13th), early session leader Joel Kelso and Filippo Farioli (SIC58 Squadra Corse, 15th) took the remaining progression places.

Joel Esteban just missed out in fifth, but in reality was over a second away from Ogden’s time for CFMoto Valresa Aspar, leaving him 19th.

Early session leader Nicola Carraro (Level UP - MTA) dropped back to seventh in the session.

David Almansa, who fell in the P3 session in the morning, was also unable to bridge the gap, finishing tenth for the Rivacold Snipers team.

Crashes, injuries and replacements

Moto3 has a full grid for the Italian race, with no additions or wildcards. There were no falls in Q1 and only Collin Veijer fell in Q2.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Results
9m ago
2024 Italian MotoGP, Mugello - Sprint Race Results
Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Bastianini, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Bastianini, 2024 Italian MotoGP
RR
24m ago
Isle of Man TT: Supersport Race 1 - LIVE UPDATES!
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP
35m ago
Italian MotoGP at Mugello: Sprint Race LIVE UPDATES!
Francesco Bagnaia at the Italian Grand prix, MotoGP, Mugello, 2024
Francesco Bagnaia at the Italian Grand prix, MotoGP, Mugello, 2024
© Gold & Goose
Moto2
News
39m ago
2024 Italian Moto2 Grand Prix, Mugello - Qualifying Results
Joe Roberts, pole, Mugello, Moto2, Italian Grand Prix, june 1 2024
Joe Roberts, pole, Mugello, Moto2, Italian Grand Prix, june 1 2024
© Gold & Goose
Moto3
News
1h ago
2024 Italian Moto3 Grand Prix, Mugello - Qualifying Results
David Alonoso, pole position, Mugello, Italian Moto3, 1 june 2024
David Alonoso, pole position, Mugello, Italian Moto3, 1 june 2024
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Eddie Jordan warns Carlos Sainz against one key option for 2025 F1 car
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari in the post race FIA Press Conference…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Official: Pedro Acosta joins Red Bull KTM for 2025 MotoGP season
Pedro Acosta resigns for KTM
Pedro Acosta resigns for KTM
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Italian MotoGP: Jorge Martin bounces back for Mugello pole with record lap
Jorge Martin, Pole position, Mugello for the Italian GP, June 2024
Jorge Martin, Pole position, Mugello for the Italian GP, June 2024
© Gold & Goose