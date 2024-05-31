2024 Italian Moto3, Mugello - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2024 Italian Grand Prix (round 7) in Mugello where David Alonso had another record breaking Friday.
David Alonso had another record breaking Friday, finishing the first day in Mugello with a new lap record.
It continued to be hard to take a session from the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider, who set a new lap record in free practice which he lowered to a new best in P1.
The day started with the Colombian taking over from early pace setter Ryusei Yamanaka, with Jose Antonio Rueda in the mix.By the end of the session Alonso was dominating, with over a seconds advantage in his pocket.
- Ducati ‘not ready’ but ‘not surprised’ by Marc Marquez, Pramac declaration
- Italian MotoGP: Maverick Vinales fastest in FP1 as Fabio Quartararo shines
The #80 lowered the best lap of Mugello to a 1m 55.902 during the first track time, with Collin Veijer briefly holding the best time before Alonso returned for a new benchmark of 1m 54.671s, the only rider to go sub 1m 55s in Tuscany now having topped 20 of the last 22 sessions on track.
|2024 Moto3 Italy - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|1m 54.671s
|2
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+0.536s
|3
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.697s
|4
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
|+1.417s
|5
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.472s
|6
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.489s
|7
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.553s
|8
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.566s
|9
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.620s
|10
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.626s
|11
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+1.721s
|12
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.827s
|13
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.877s
|14
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.894s
|15
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+2.035s
|16
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.120s
|17
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+2.191
|18
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.230s
|19
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+2.343s
|20
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.461s
|21
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.610s
|22
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.654s
|23
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.674s
|24
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+3.273s
|25
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+3.436s
|26
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.845s
Yamanaka was once again pushing for MT Helmets-MSI early in the session finishing third with Liqui Moly Husqvarna rider Veijer again closest to Alonso’s time but still over half a second off the new best lap.
Rueda was fourth on Friday for Red Bull KTM Ajoover a second away, with rookie Luca Lunetta fifth for SIC58 Squadra Corse after spending some time early in P1 leading the timesheets.
Daniel Holgado lost the championship lead to Alonso in Catalunya and once again has work to do on Saturday. After placing an elevated fourth in free practice he dropped to 17th in the timed session as the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider struggled again to make headway on the opening day.
There were early technical issues for Noah Dettwiler in free practice, while P1 saw a crash for Tachakorn Buasri a long yellow flag to allow Joshua Whatley to exit the gravel. The MLav rider finished the second P1 session 24th with his teammate Scott Ogden ahead in 14th.
|2024 Moto3 Italy - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|1m 55.818s
|2
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.068s
|3
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
|+1.232s
|4
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.321s
|5
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.461s
|6
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.659s
|7
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.695s
|8
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.721s
|9
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+1.851s
|10
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+1.860s
|11
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.900s
|12
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.985s
|13
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.028s
|14
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+2.057s
|15
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.078s
|16
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+2.144s
|17
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.164s
|18
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+2.295s
|19
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+2.301s
|20
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+2.895s
|21
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+2.906s
|22
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.995s
|23
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+3.045s
|24
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+3.826s
|25
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+3.929s
|26
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+4.124s