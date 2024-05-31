2024 Italian Moto3, Mugello - Friday Practice Results

David Alonso had another record breaking Friday, finishing the first day in Mugello with a new lap record.

It continued to be hard to take a session from the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider, who set a new lap record in free practice which he lowered to a new best in P1.

The day started with the Colombian taking over from early pace setter Ryusei Yamanaka, with Jose Antonio Rueda in the mix.By the end of the session Alonso was dominating, with over a seconds advantage in his pocket.

The #80 lowered the best lap of Mugello to a 1m 55.902 during the first track time, with Collin Veijer briefly holding the best time before Alonso returned for a new benchmark of 1m 54.671s, the only rider to go sub 1m 55s in Tuscany now having topped 20 of the last 22 sessions on track.

2024 Moto3 Italy - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 54.671s 2 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.536s 3 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.697s 4 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) +1.417s 5 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.472s 6 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.489s 7 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.553s 8 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.566s 9 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.620s 10 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.626s 11 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.721s 12 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.827s 13 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.877s 14 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +1.894s 15 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +2.035s 16 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.120s 17 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +2.191 18 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.230s 19 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +2.343s 20 David Almansa SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.461s 21 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.610s 22 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.654s 23 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +2.674s 24 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +3.273s 25 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +3.436s 26 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +3.845s

Yamanaka was once again pushing for MT Helmets-MSI early in the session finishing third with Liqui Moly Husqvarna rider Veijer again closest to Alonso’s time but still over half a second off the new best lap.

Rueda was fourth on Friday for Red Bull KTM Ajoover a second away, with rookie Luca Lunetta fifth for SIC58 Squadra Corse after spending some time early in P1 leading the timesheets.

Daniel Holgado lost the championship lead to Alonso in Catalunya and once again has work to do on Saturday. After placing an elevated fourth in free practice he dropped to 17th in the timed session as the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider struggled again to make headway on the opening day.

There were early technical issues for Noah Dettwiler in free practice, while P1 saw a crash for Tachakorn Buasri a long yellow flag to allow Joshua Whatley to exit the gravel. The MLav rider finished the second P1 session 24th with his teammate Scott Ogden ahead in 14th.