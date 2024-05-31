2024 Italian Moto3, Mugello - Friday Practice Results

Friday Practice results from the Moto3 2024 Italian Grand Prix (round 7) in Mugello where David Alonso had another record breaking Friday.

David Alonso Friday Mugello May 2024
David Alonso Friday Mugello May 2024
© Gold & Goose

David Alonso had another record breaking Friday, finishing the first day in Mugello with a new lap record.

It continued to be hard to take a session from the CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider, who set a new lap record in free practice which he lowered to a new best in P1.

The day started with the Colombian taking over from early pace setter Ryusei Yamanaka, with Jose Antonio Rueda in the mix.By the end of the session Alonso was dominating, with over a seconds advantage in his pocket.

 

The #80 lowered the best lap of Mugello to a 1m 55.902 during the first track time, with Collin Veijer briefly holding the best time before Alonso returned for a new benchmark of 1m 54.671s, the only rider to go sub 1m 55s in Tuscany now having topped 20 of the last 22 sessions on track.

2024 Moto3 Italy - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 54.671s
2Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.536s
3Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.697s
4Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+1.417s
5Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.472s
6Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.489s
7Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.553s
8Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.566s
9Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+1.620s
10Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.626s
11Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.721s
12David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.827s
13Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.877s
14Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+1.894s
15Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.035s
16Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.120s
17Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+2.191
18Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.230s
19Matteo BertelleITARivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+2.343s
20David AlmansaSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.461s
21Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.610s
22Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.654s
23Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+2.674s
24Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+3.273s
25Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+3.436s
26Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.845s

Yamanaka was once again pushing for MT Helmets-MSI early in the session finishing third with Liqui Moly Husqvarna rider Veijer again closest to Alonso’s time but still over half a second off the new best lap.

Rueda was fourth on Friday for Red Bull KTM Ajoover a second away, with rookie Luca Lunetta fifth for SIC58 Squadra Corse after spending some time early in P1 leading the timesheets.

Daniel Holgado lost the championship lead to Alonso in Catalunya and once again has work to do on Saturday. After placing an elevated fourth in free practice he dropped to 17th in the timed session as the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider struggled again to make headway on the opening day.

There were early technical issues for Noah Dettwiler in free practice, while P1 saw a crash for Tachakorn Buasri a long yellow flag to allow Joshua Whatley to exit the gravel. The MLav rider finished the second P1 session 24th with his teammate Scott Ogden ahead in 14th.

2024 Moto3 Italy  - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 55.818s
2Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.068s
3Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+1.232s
4Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.321s
5Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.461s
6Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.659s
7David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.695s
8Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.721s
9Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+1.851s
10Matteo BertelleITARivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+1.860s
11Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.900s
12Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.985s
13Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.028s
14Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+2.057s
15Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.078s
16Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.144s
17Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+2.164s
18David AlmansaSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+2.295s
19Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+2.301s
20Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+2.895s
21Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.906s
22Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.995s
23Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+3.045s
24Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+3.826s
25Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+3.929s
26Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+4.124s

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
48m ago
Marc Marquez: I studied what the other Ducatis are doing
Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Italian MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Esteban Ocon hits back at “misinformed statements” and claims he will race in Canada
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team on the drivers' parade. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia gets Mugello grid penalty for Alex Marquez incident
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Italian MotoGP
RR
2h ago
Isle of Man TT: Qualifying 4 and 5 - LIVE UPDATES!
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
WSBK
Results
3h ago
2024 World Superbike Misano Test - Day 2 Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Pedro Acosta: “Normal Friday, but with two stupid crashes”
Pedro Acosta Mugello
Pedro Acosta Mugello
WSBK
News
3h ago
BMW happy with factory WorldSBK line-up: “There’s no plans to split anything”
Michael van der Mark, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Michael van der Mark, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Maverick Vinales denies signing new Aprilia MotoGP deal
Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales
Moto2
Results
4h ago
2024 Italian Moto2, Mugello - Friday Practice Results
Somkiat Chantra, Mugello, Friday Practice, May 2024
Somkiat Chantra, Mugello, Friday Practice, May 2024
© Gold & Goose