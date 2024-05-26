2024 Catalan Moto3 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Race Results

Race results from the 2024 Catalan Moto3 Grand Prix in Barcelona, which saw David Alonso collect back to back wins

David Alonso, Moto3, Catalan GP winner, 26 May 2024
David Alonso, Moto3, Catalan GP winner, 26 May 2024
© Gold & Goose

Round six of the Moto3 championship, the Catalan Grand Prix, saw David Alonso pick up his fourth win of the season - his second in a row after winning in Le Mans - also back to back wins in Barcelona after victory at Montmelo in 2023.

The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider qualified sixth in a break from his dominant run of form. That proved to only be a minor blip as the Colombian sat in the group, waiting patiently as the lead changed hands and tyre wore down at the warm Barcelona circuit.

The #80 worked his way up to second on lap eleven and was perfectly placed to take over the lead at the first turn on the next lap.

Once out front Alonso was not able to pull clear entirely, but was able to manage his gap with relative ease, picking up the pace when necessary to stay ahead. Soaking up the pressure Alonso took the win and credited his performance to having studied footage of previous winner Izan Guevara, thanking the former Moto3 rider.

2024 Moto3 Catalunya  - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)32m 25.084s
2Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.242s
3Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)+0.513s
4Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.560s
5David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.648s
6Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+3.390s
7Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+4.791s
8Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+7.248s
9Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+.499s
10Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+7.485s
11Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+8.058s
12Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+8.104s
13Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+8.147s
14Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+8.160s
15Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+20.335s
16Scott OgdenGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+21.297s
17Matteo BertelleITARivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+21.359s
18Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+21.418s
19Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+22.327s
20Joshua WhatleyGBRMLav Racing (Honda)+40.533s
21Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+40.552s
22Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+40.600s
23Arbi AditamaINDHonda Team Asia (Honda)+46.685s
24David AlmansaSPARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)DNF
25Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)DNF
26Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)DNF
27Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)DNS

Ivan Ortola started from pole for the first time in Moto3, leading the early laps before Collin Veijer and Daniel Holgado took turns out front. The MT Helmets - MSI rider was most capable o keeping Alonso in check and pushed the winner all the way to the line to finish 0.242s slower. The Spanish rider dedicated the win to his team as the Catalan GP is their true home race out of the four Spanish rounds.

The final podium spot went to Jose Antonio Rueda. Starting from the front row, the re Bull KTM Ajo rider initially slipped backwards as he had in Le Mans, still showing signs he may not be back to full health after his recent issues.

This time the #99 rallied and was soon back in contention for the rostrum places. His final push saw a new in race lap record on the penultimate lap, but Rueda was not close enough to make it count, finishing third.

That left Veijer just behind Rueda and off the podium in fourth for Liqui Moly Intact GP.

Munoz makes comeback for fifth

David Munoz was all action in the Catalan GP, giving plenty of talking points. The BOE Motorsports rider started from seventh and as a lot of the field ran out wide into the first corner, he cut across the whole pack to move into third. His move saw him clip Alonso and Rueda, who in turn touched Veijer, though all remained upright and in the race.

The rush to the front was due to a penalty for the #64, in fourth when he headed down the long lap with Taiyo Furusato, rejoining twelfth.

Still aggressive when necessary the Spaniard was soon back in the chasing group and pushing all the way to the end for fifth at the chequered flag.

Daniel Holgado had lead but was passed easily by Munoz in the closing stages as he found it hard to match the pace out front, leaving the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider sixth.

Luca Lunetta had an amazing lap which saw him hit second on lap five after a strong start for SIC58 Squadra Corse. Also unable to stay with the pace out front the Italian placed seventh, the top rookie in the race.

He took that honour, but only just - with Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull GasGas Tech3) having a strong second half of the race to climb back to eighth, but the gap to Lunetta was too big to bridge one at the front of the chasing group.

The Australian had pressure from behind, just keeping the second SIC58 bike of Filippo Farioli and Leopard’s Adrian Fernandez at bay as they completed the top ten.

Ryusei Yamanaka dropped back to eleventh on the second MT Helmets entry. The Japanese rider had competition for that position all the way to the line from Angel Piqueras, with the Leopard rider having to settle for twelfth.

The remaining points on offer went to Stefano Nepa (Level Up - MTA) in 13th, Joel Esteban (CF Moto Gaviota Aspar) in 14th and Tatsuki Suzuki, one of several riders handed a  shortcut penalty during the race for 15th for Liqui Moly Intact GP.

Scoot Ogden just missed out on a point in 16th, the top MLav Racing rider with Joshua Whatley 20th.

There were also penalties before the race for four riders for their conduct on track on Saturday. Taiyo Furusato was fourth on the grid but lost ground as he completed a double long lap penalty for ‘disturbing’ Roulstone, Piqueras and Holgado in P2. The Honda Team Asia rider crashed out just after his second trip around the loop.

Tatchakorn Buasri (22nd), David Munoz and Xabi Zurutuza (19th) were all adjudged to have had sectors slower than the percentage allowance in Q1. Buasri and Munoz received a long lap penalty but Zurutuza got away with a warning for a first offence.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Joel Kelso crashed out as Munoz took his penalty, sliding across the penalty loop.

Taking a penalty was a bad omen in Catalunya, both Furusato and Riccardo Rossi fell after going around the loop.

David Almansa also failed to finish.

Arbi Aditama (23rd), a previous winner at the track in Junior GP, was a wildcard with the Honda Team Asia outfit.

Championship Standings

The lead swings over to the dominance of Alonso, who now takes over at the top of the overall standings, with 118 points. Previous leader Holgado is now 14 points behind.

Veijer is third overall but is 43 points away on a total of 75 with Ortola fourth with 70 points to his name.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
53m ago
Lewis Hamilton explains “I told you guys” radio complaint in Monaco Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro: I fought like a lion, but Marc is Marc!
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Charles Leclerc couldn’t see on final laps of Monaco GP due to ‘tears in my eyes’
Race winner Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,
Race winner Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari celebrates on the podium…
F1
News
1h ago
Alpine threaten Esteban Ocon with “consequences” after Pierre Gasly incident
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner jabs at Mercedes with ‘defeatist’ Monaco GP strategy claim
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen names “only positive” from Monaco GP after “weekend to forget”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
F1
News
2h ago
Sergio Perez “shaky” after crash, ‘surprised’ Kevin Magnussen wasn’t penalised
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing removed by marshals after the race stopping start crash.
The Red Bull Racing RB20 of Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing removed by…
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Why Enea Bastianini ignored Catalunya long laps: “Crazy, but it's like this!”
Enea Bastianini, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Enea Bastianini, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Pierre Gasly blasts Esteban Ocon for Lap 1 clash: ‘We can’t afford this sort of behaviour’
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8…