2024 Catalan Moto3 Grand Prix, Barcelona - Race Results

Round six of the Moto3 championship, the Catalan Grand Prix, saw David Alonso pick up his fourth win of the season - his second in a row after winning in Le Mans - also back to back wins in Barcelona after victory at Montmelo in 2023.

The CFMoto Gaviota Aspar rider qualified sixth in a break from his dominant run of form. That proved to only be a minor blip as the Colombian sat in the group, waiting patiently as the lead changed hands and tyre wore down at the warm Barcelona circuit.

The #80 worked his way up to second on lap eleven and was perfectly placed to take over the lead at the first turn on the next lap.

Once out front Alonso was not able to pull clear entirely, but was able to manage his gap with relative ease, picking up the pace when necessary to stay ahead. Soaking up the pressure Alonso took the win and credited his performance to having studied footage of previous winner Izan Guevara, thanking the former Moto3 rider.

2024 Moto3 Catalunya - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 32m 25.084s 2 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.242s 3 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) +0.513s 4 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.560s 5 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.648s 6 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +3.390s 7 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +4.791s 8 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +7.248s 9 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +.499s 10 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +7.485s 11 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +8.058s 12 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +8.104s 13 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +8.147s 14 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +8.160s 15 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +20.335s 16 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +21.297s 17 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +21.359s 18 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +21.418s 19 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +22.327s 20 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +40.533s 21 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +40.552s 22 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +40.600s 23 Arbi Aditama IND Honda Team Asia (Honda) +46.685s 24 David Almansa SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF 25 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) DNF 26 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF 27 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) DNS

Ivan Ortola started from pole for the first time in Moto3, leading the early laps before Collin Veijer and Daniel Holgado took turns out front. The MT Helmets - MSI rider was most capable o keeping Alonso in check and pushed the winner all the way to the line to finish 0.242s slower. The Spanish rider dedicated the win to his team as the Catalan GP is their true home race out of the four Spanish rounds.

The final podium spot went to Jose Antonio Rueda. Starting from the front row, the re Bull KTM Ajo rider initially slipped backwards as he had in Le Mans, still showing signs he may not be back to full health after his recent issues.

This time the #99 rallied and was soon back in contention for the rostrum places. His final push saw a new in race lap record on the penultimate lap, but Rueda was not close enough to make it count, finishing third.

That left Veijer just behind Rueda and off the podium in fourth for Liqui Moly Intact GP.

Munoz makes comeback for fifth

David Munoz was all action in the Catalan GP, giving plenty of talking points. The BOE Motorsports rider started from seventh and as a lot of the field ran out wide into the first corner, he cut across the whole pack to move into third. His move saw him clip Alonso and Rueda, who in turn touched Veijer, though all remained upright and in the race.

The rush to the front was due to a penalty for the #64, in fourth when he headed down the long lap with Taiyo Furusato, rejoining twelfth.

Still aggressive when necessary the Spaniard was soon back in the chasing group and pushing all the way to the end for fifth at the chequered flag.

Daniel Holgado had lead but was passed easily by Munoz in the closing stages as he found it hard to match the pace out front, leaving the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider sixth.

Luca Lunetta had an amazing lap which saw him hit second on lap five after a strong start for SIC58 Squadra Corse. Also unable to stay with the pace out front the Italian placed seventh, the top rookie in the race.

He took that honour, but only just - with Jacob Roulstone (Red Bull GasGas Tech3) having a strong second half of the race to climb back to eighth, but the gap to Lunetta was too big to bridge one at the front of the chasing group.

The Australian had pressure from behind, just keeping the second SIC58 bike of Filippo Farioli and Leopard’s Adrian Fernandez at bay as they completed the top ten.

Ryusei Yamanaka dropped back to eleventh on the second MT Helmets entry. The Japanese rider had competition for that position all the way to the line from Angel Piqueras, with the Leopard rider having to settle for twelfth.

The remaining points on offer went to Stefano Nepa (Level Up - MTA) in 13th, Joel Esteban (CF Moto Gaviota Aspar) in 14th and Tatsuki Suzuki, one of several riders handed a shortcut penalty during the race for 15th for Liqui Moly Intact GP.

Scoot Ogden just missed out on a point in 16th, the top MLav Racing rider with Joshua Whatley 20th.

There were also penalties before the race for four riders for their conduct on track on Saturday. Taiyo Furusato was fourth on the grid but lost ground as he completed a double long lap penalty for ‘disturbing’ Roulstone, Piqueras and Holgado in P2. The Honda Team Asia rider crashed out just after his second trip around the loop.

Tatchakorn Buasri (22nd), David Munoz and Xabi Zurutuza (19th) were all adjudged to have had sectors slower than the percentage allowance in Q1. Buasri and Munoz received a long lap penalty but Zurutuza got away with a warning for a first offence.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Joel Kelso crashed out as Munoz took his penalty, sliding across the penalty loop.

Taking a penalty was a bad omen in Catalunya, both Furusato and Riccardo Rossi fell after going around the loop.

David Almansa also failed to finish.

Arbi Aditama (23rd), a previous winner at the track in Junior GP, was a wildcard with the Honda Team Asia outfit.

Championship Standings

The lead swings over to the dominance of Alonso, who now takes over at the top of the overall standings, with 118 points. Previous leader Holgado is now 14 points behind.

Veijer is third overall but is 43 points away on a total of 75 with Ortola fourth with 70 points to his name.