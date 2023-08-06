British Moto3 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Bike Time 1 David Alonso COL Gaviota GASGAS Aspar M3 (GASGAS) 33m 35.396s 2 Ayumu Sasaki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 33m 35.548s 3 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 33m 35.599s 4 Ivan Ortolá SPA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 33m 35.733s 5 David Muñoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 33m 35.867s 6 David Salvador SPA CIP Green Power (KTM) 33m 36.235s 7 Diogo Moreira BRA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 33m 36.163s 8 José Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 33m 36.288s 9 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 33m 36.337s 10 Romano Fenati ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 33m 36.373s 11 Deniz Öncü TUR Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 33m 36.536s 12 Stefano Nepa ITA Angeluss MTA Team (KTM) 33m 36.623s 13 Riccardo Rossi ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 33m 36.727s 14 Kaito Toba JPN SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) 33m 36.782s 15 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN Gaviota GASGAS Aspar M3 (GASGAS) 33m 36.968s 16 Joel Kelso AUS CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 33m 37.666s 17 Scott Ogden GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 33m 37.298s 18 Jaume Masia SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) 33m 46.710s 19 Filippo Farioli ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) 33m 49.563s 20 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) 33m 49.670s 21 Xavier Artigas SPA CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP (CFMOTO) 33m 53.042s 22 Mario Aji INA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 33m 53.221s 23 Ana Carrasco SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) 33m 53.382s 24 Lorenzo Fellon FRA CIP Green Power (KTM) 33m 56.159s 25 Joshua Whatley GBR VisionTrack Racing Team (Honda) 34m 4.170s Syarifuddin Azman MAL MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) DNF Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF

David Alonso has become the first Colombian to win a grand prix after a frantic British Moto3 race at Silverstone, which saw the top 16 riders covered by less than two seconds at the chequered flag.

Jaume Masia fell from the early lead, rejoining down the order.

Home star Scott Ogden, due to line-up on the front of the grid, had a problem at the start of the warm-up lap and had to push his bike into the pits.

The VisionTrack rider was then forced to start from the back of the grid, fighting his way back to the huge lead group, but finishing without a point in 16th... then, like Diogo Moreira, was demoted one place for exceeding track limits on the final lap.