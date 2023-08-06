2023 British Moto3 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results

6 Aug 2023
Jaume Masia crash, Moto3 race, British MotoGP, 6 August

Race results from the 2023 British Moto3 Grand Prix at Silverstone.

PosRiderNatTeamBikeTime
1David AlonsoCOLGaviota GASGAS Aspar M3(GASGAS)33m 35.396s
2Ayumu SasakiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)33m 35.548s
3Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)33m 35.599s
4Ivan OrtoláSPAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)33m 35.733s
5David MuñozSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)33m 35.867s
6David SalvadorSPACIP Green Power(KTM)33m 36.235s
7Diogo MoreiraBRAMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)33m 36.163s
8José Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)33m 36.288s
9Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)33m 36.337s
10Romano FenatiITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)33m 36.373s
11Deniz ÖncüTURRed Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)33m 36.536s
12Stefano NepaITAAngeluss MTA Team(KTM)33m 36.623s
13Riccardo RossiITASIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)33m 36.727s
14Kaito TobaJPNSIC58 Squadra Corse(Honda)33m 36.782s
15Ryusei YamanakaJPNGaviota GASGAS Aspar M3(GASGAS)33m 36.968s
16Joel KelsoAUSCFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)33m 37.666s
17Scott OgdenGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)33m 37.298s
18Jaume MasiaSPALeopard Racing(Honda)33m 46.710s
19Filippo FarioliITARed Bull KTM Tech3(KTM)33m 49.563s
20Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia(Honda)33m 49.670s
21Xavier ArtigasSPACFMOTO Racing PruestelGP(CFMOTO)33m 53.042s
22Mario AjiINAHonda Team Asia(Honda)33m 53.221s
23Ana CarrascoSPABOE Motorsports(KTM)33m 53.382s
24Lorenzo FellonFRACIP Green Power(KTM)33m 56.159s
25Joshua WhatleyGBRVisionTrack Racing Team(Honda)34m 4.170s
 Syarifuddin AzmanMALMT Helmets - MSI(KTM)DNF 
 Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLeopard Racing(Honda)DNF 
 Matteo BertelleITARivacold Snipers Team(Honda)DNF 

David Alonso has become the first Colombian to win a grand prix after a frantic British Moto3 race at Silverstone, which saw the top 16 riders covered by less than two seconds at the chequered flag.

Jaume Masia fell from the early lead, rejoining down the order.

Home star Scott Ogden, due to line-up on the front of the grid, had a problem at the start of the warm-up lap and had to push his bike into the pits.

The VisionTrack rider was then forced to start from the back of the grid, fighting his way back to the huge lead group, but finishing without a point in 16th... then, like Diogo Moreira, was demoted one place for exceeding track limits on the final lap.

