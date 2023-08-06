2023 British Moto3 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results
Race results from the 2023 British Moto3 Grand Prix at Silverstone.
|British Moto3 Grand Prix, Silverstone - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Bike
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar M3
|(GASGAS)
|33m 35.396s
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|33m 35.548s
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|33m 35.599s
|4
|Ivan Ortolá
|SPA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|33m 35.733s
|5
|David Muñoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|33m 35.867s
|6
|David Salvador
|SPA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|33m 36.235s
|7
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|33m 36.163s
|8
|José Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|33m 36.288s
|9
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP
|(Husqvarna)
|33m 36.337s
|10
|Romano Fenati
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|33m 36.373s
|11
|Deniz Öncü
|TUR
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|(KTM)
|33m 36.536s
|12
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|Angeluss MTA Team
|(KTM)
|33m 36.623s
|13
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|33m 36.727s
|14
|Kaito Toba
|JPN
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|(Honda)
|33m 36.782s
|15
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|Gaviota GASGAS Aspar M3
|(GASGAS)
|33m 36.968s
|16
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|33m 37.666s
|17
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|33m 37.298s
|18
|Jaume Masia
|SPA
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|33m 46.710s
|19
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3
|(KTM)
|33m 49.563s
|20
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|33m 49.670s
|21
|Xavier Artigas
|SPA
|CFMOTO Racing PruestelGP
|(CFMOTO)
|33m 53.042s
|22
|Mario Aji
|INA
|Honda Team Asia
|(Honda)
|33m 53.221s
|23
|Ana Carrasco
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports
|(KTM)
|33m 53.382s
|24
|Lorenzo Fellon
|FRA
|CIP Green Power
|(KTM)
|33m 56.159s
|25
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|VisionTrack Racing Team
|(Honda)
|34m 4.170s
|Syarifuddin Azman
|MAL
|MT Helmets - MSI
|(KTM)
|DNF
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Leopard Racing
|(Honda)
|DNF
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team
|(Honda)
|DNF
David Alonso has become the first Colombian to win a grand prix after a frantic British Moto3 race at Silverstone, which saw the top 16 riders covered by less than two seconds at the chequered flag.
Jaume Masia fell from the early lead, rejoining down the order.
Home star Scott Ogden, due to line-up on the front of the grid, had a problem at the start of the warm-up lap and had to push his bike into the pits.
The VisionTrack rider was then forced to start from the back of the grid, fighting his way back to the huge lead group, but finishing without a point in 16th... then, like Diogo Moreira, was demoted one place for exceeding track limits on the final lap.