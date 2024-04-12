2024 Americas Moto3 Grand Prix, COTA - Friday Practice Results
Friday Practice results from the 2024 Americas Moto3 Grand Prix in Texas, which saw David Alonso lead day one.
|2024 Moto3 COTA - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|2m15.173s
|2
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
|+0.157s
|3
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.317s
|4
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.394s
|5
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.433s
|6
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.594s
|7
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.814s
|8
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.814s
|9
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.919s
|10
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.962s
|11
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+1.033s
|12
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.045s
|13
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.204s
|14
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.208s
|15
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+1.220s
|16
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+1.275s
|17
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+_1.311s
|18
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+1.323s
|19
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.397s
|20
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.437s
|21
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.635s
|22
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.780s
|23
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.150s
|24
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.645s
|25
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+3.203s
|26
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.460s
David Alonso finished Friday on top in the Moto3 class after practice at the Americas Grand Prix, with the Aspar rider topping both sessions.
CFMoto rider Alonso lead the way in the first free practice session, moving ahead of championship leader and Portimao winner Daniel Holgado, who only revealed his pace in the final minutes of the session, with Jose Antonio Rueda third. The whole top ten in the first session were within a second of the best time.
There was a spill for Filippo Farioli, the only rider to crash out. The #7 did so in spectacular style, losing control at turn two, leaving his bike sliding down the hill in the middle of the track.
There was also early issues for Ivan Ortola - he was shown the black flag after a mechanical issue on his MT Helmets KTM. A late lap cencellation dropped top rookie Angel Piqueras from fifth to eighth.
The second session, P1, allowed the Colombian to consolidate his performance in the timed session, cutting his best further to a time approaching Aron Canet’s long standing lap record.
Rueda was consistent, another rider with plenty of time in the number one slot, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider finished just 0.157s slower.
After showing he had the pace with the lap cancelled in the first session, Piqueras came back error free to claim third on Friday, the rookie instantly in tune with the COTA track.
Holgado was close behind in the lead trio in fourth after again leaving it late to climb up the timing screens.
There was another impressive first time performance from Jacob Roulstone, who was seventh on the GasGas Tech3 Aspar.
2023 race winner Ortola saw no luck later in the day either - this time he was collected early in the session by team mate Ryusei Yamanaka as he fell. The Spainard rallied to be fifth quickest.
Tatsuki Suzuki and Tatchakorn Buasri also crashed in the session.
Xabi Zurutuza made his debut appearance after celebrating his birthday between rounds and was 22nd at the end of the second session, ahead of several more seasoned riders. Vincente Perez had filled his seat at Red Bull KTN Ajo until Texas.
|2024 Moto3 COTA - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|2m 16.537s
|2
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.182s
|3
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM)
|+0.223s
|4
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.242s
|5
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+0.634s
|6
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.723s
|7
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.819s
|8
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.824s
|9
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.883s
|10
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+0.897s
|11
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.061s
|12
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.077s
|13
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.104s
|14
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.125s
|15
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.177s
|16
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.220s
|17
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.281s
|18
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+1.654s
|19
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.897s
|20
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+2.348s
|21
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.410s
|22
|Joshua Whatley
|GBR
|MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.606s
|23
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+2.799s
|24
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.979s
|25
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+3.059s
|26
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+3.176s