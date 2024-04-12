2024 Americas Moto3 Grand Prix, COTA - Friday Practice Results

2024 Moto3 COTA - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 2m15.173s 2 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo(KTM) +0.157s 3 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.317s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.394s 5 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.433s 6 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.594s 7 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +0.814s 8 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.814s 9 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.919s 10 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.962s 11 Matteo Bertelle ITA Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +1.033s 12 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.045s 13 Scott Ogden GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +1.204s 14 David Almansa SPA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +1.208s 15 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.220s 16 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.275s 17 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +_1.311s 18 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +1.323s 19 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.397s 20 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.437s 21 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.635s 22 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.780s 23 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.150s 24 Joshua Whatley GBR MLav Racing (Honda) +2.645s 25 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +3.203s 26 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +3.460s

David Alonso finished Friday on top in the Moto3 class after practice at the Americas Grand Prix, with the Aspar rider topping both sessions.

CFMoto rider Alonso lead the way in the first free practice session, moving ahead of championship leader and Portimao winner Daniel Holgado, who only revealed his pace in the final minutes of the session, with Jose Antonio Rueda third. The whole top ten in the first session were within a second of the best time.

There was a spill for Filippo Farioli, the only rider to crash out. The #7 did so in spectacular style, losing control at turn two, leaving his bike sliding down the hill in the middle of the track.

There was also early issues for Ivan Ortola - he was shown the black flag after a mechanical issue on his MT Helmets KTM. A late lap cencellation dropped top rookie Angel Piqueras from fifth to eighth.

The second session, P1, allowed the Colombian to consolidate his performance in the timed session, cutting his best further to a time approaching Aron Canet’s long standing lap record.

Rueda was consistent, another rider with plenty of time in the number one slot, the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider finished just 0.157s slower.

After showing he had the pace with the lap cancelled in the first session, Piqueras came back error free to claim third on Friday, the rookie instantly in tune with the COTA track.

Holgado was close behind in the lead trio in fourth after again leaving it late to climb up the timing screens.

There was another impressive first time performance from Jacob Roulstone, who was seventh on the GasGas Tech3 Aspar.

2023 race winner Ortola saw no luck later in the day either - this time he was collected early in the session by team mate Ryusei Yamanaka as he fell. The Spainard rallied to be fifth quickest.

Tatsuki Suzuki and Tatchakorn Buasri also crashed in the session.

Xabi Zurutuza made his debut appearance after celebrating his birthday between rounds and was 22nd at the end of the second session, ahead of several more seasoned riders. Vincente Perez had filled his seat at Red Bull KTN Ajo until Texas.