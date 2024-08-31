2024 Aragon Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

David Alonso was in a class of his own as he mastered the drying track in qualifying to claim pole position for round twelve, the Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix.

The Gaviota Aspar rider was also quickest in the wet morning session, dominating practice in all conditions at the Spanish circuit.

The wet track in the morning P2 session meant Friday’s times decided the Q2 placings, so Alonso’s record lap remained the best of the weekend heading into qualifying.

That saw the Colombian straight into Q2. After a brief spell leading around his teammate, the #80 set about a series of fast laps that saw him top time timesheets, finishing with a best of 1m 58.059s.

2024 Moto3 Aragon - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 58.059s 2 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.433s 3 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.005s 4 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +1.031s 5 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +1.040s 6 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.249s 7 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.355s 8 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +1.404s 9 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +1.658s 10 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.696s 11 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.994s 12 Scott Ogden GBR Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +1.999s 13 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +2.180s 14 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +2.190s 15 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.215s 16 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.531s 17 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +3.192s 18 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) No Time Q1 19 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) 2m 02.322s 20 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 2m 02.550s 21 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 2m 03.093s 22 Arbi Aditama IND Honda Team Asia (Honda) 2m 04.298s 23 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) 2m 04.582s 24 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) No Time 25 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) No Time 26 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) No Time 27 Vincente Perez SPA Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda) No Time

Jose Antonio Rueda had been second to Alonso in all sessions heading into the crucial Q2 - The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider managed the feat again and was the only person within a second of Alonso’s electric pace, finishing 0.433s behind on his final run.

David Munoz moved into the final front row slot as the chequered flag waved, his last run in behind the riders in front lifting him from 16th to third, initially displacing his BOE teammate, Joel Kelso.

Top rookie in the session Angel Piqueras also moved ahead of the Australian late on in fourth for Leopard, with Kelso fifth as he chose to circulate solo once again.

Luca Lunetta improved again, finding enough extra pace to move into sixth for SIC58 Squadra Corse, with Daniel Holgado also heading in the right direction, having just made the cut for Q2, sitting 14th overnight. The Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider was seventh.

Matteo Bertelle was the best of the rider to come through Q1, using his time on the tricky track to inform his performance in the next session to claim eighth for the Snipers team.

Collin Veijer looked less confident on the changing surface, and riding alone set the ninth best time for Liqui Moly Intact GP on the Husqvarna, after a front row start last round.

Ivan Ortola, who claimed pole in qualifying in Austria (although he did not start there after an issue on the grid) completed the top ten for MT Helmets - MSI.

Q1- Bertelle escapes crash filled session

Matteo Bertelle moved on with the best time - with only nine riders setting times in an incident filled session.

He was joined in Q2 progression by Taiyo Furusato (15th) , Filippo Farioli (16th) and Scott Ogden (12th).

Tatsuki Suzuki set the fifth best time, his cautious run as his rivals tumbled sees him line up 19th for Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna on Sunday.

Noah Dettwiler, Xabi Zurutuza, Arbi Aditama and Riccardo Rossi were the only other riders to set a lap.

The session began with Ryusei Yamanaka riding round with his hand up, with an issue on his MT Helmets - MSI bike, eventually pulling over to the side of the track.

That was swiftly followed by a huge highside for Nicola Carraro at turn 17, the Spaniard walked away after the rear stepped out.

Soon after there was an ugly fall for Rossi, who slid off at turn twelve, experiencing contact with his bike on his way off track.

With six minutes remaining Vincente Perez went down, at turn ten. He walked away with his helmet off, Tatchakorn Buasri fell moments later, thrown hard to the ground.



Crashes, injuries and replacements

David Almansa had been top five every session heading into qualifying, a strong showing on the Rivacold Snipers bike, but was part of a pair of crashes, bookending the Q2 session.

Jacob Roulstone fell right at the start after running wide and off the racing line, leaving him without a time to his name. Almansa was 14th after his late spill at the final corner.

Perez (no time in Q1) is still in his stint at Fibre Tec Honda - MLav Racing. There is a wildcard for the Aragon weekend, Aditama (22nd), who returns with Honda Team Asia.