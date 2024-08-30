2024 Aragon Moto3- Friday Practice Results

The same three riders that lead free practice rose to the top late in P1 to finish Friday fastest

ahead of the Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix weekend, with David Alonso leading the way.

The Gaviota Aspar rider left it late to make his move in the second session, still fourteenth with just five minutes remaining.

The CFMoto bike sprung into action, and solo on track Alonso first climbed to third before one final run narrowly brought a new Moto3 record of Aragon - a 1m 57.052s best, surpassing the long-standing 2018 lap by Jorge Martin.

2024 Moto3 Aragon - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 57.052s 2 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +0.210s 3 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +0.564s 4 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.790s 5 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.866s 6 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.890s 7 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.902s 8 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.955s 9 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.971s 10 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.984s 11 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.168s 12 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) +1.179s 13 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.202s 14 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.218s 15 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +1.604s 16 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.623s 17 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.726s 18 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +1.999s 19 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.101s 20 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +2.202s 21 Vincente Perez SPA Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +2.249s 22 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +2.257s 23 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +2.296s 24 Scott Ogden GBR Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +2.585s 25 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) +2.759s 26 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +3.610s 27 Arbi Aditama IND Honda Team Asia (Honda) +4.227s

Jose Antonio Rueda was also going it alone for Red Bull KTM Ajo. Ahead before Alonso lowered the benchmark, the Spaniard was just 0.210s slower for second.

A late lap saw David Almansa move up from 20th to second, dropping just one place to the third best time by the chequered flag to take third in both sessions for the Rivacold Snipers team.

Moving into the final ten minutes of the last session of the day, Collin Veijer hit the top, only to be quickly surpassed by Adrian Fernandez. The Netherlands rider immediately hit back, with that lap holding on for fourth for the Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna rider.

David Munoz mixed his tactics, riding both on his own and in behind other bikes, resulting in the fifth best time for BOE Motorsports.

Ivan Ortola was sixth quickest for MT Helmets - MSI, just ahead of top rookie Angel Piqueras, who improved massively for Leopard between sessions, moving from outside the top twenty in the morning to seventh overnight.

His teammate Adrian Fernandez also saw improvements with his best placing him eighth, close on times with Joel Kelso who was ninth on the second BOE entry.

Luca Lunetta did enough to complete the top ten for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

The remaining provisional Q2 places went to Stefano Nepa (LevelUP - MTA) in 11th , Joel Esteban (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar) in 12th with Jacob Roulstone the best of the tech3 bikes in 13th.

Not all the riders were heading in the right direction with Daniel Holgado off to a slow start once again. Fourth in the free practice, the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider dropped to fourteenth - just inside the provisional Q2 places, but over a second away from the lead time.

The Free Practice session in the morning was particularly slow on the new surface, with Alonso on top on the shiny, dark asphalt as the first bikes to lay rubber on the newly resurfaced track.

There were no crashes in the first session. Filippo Farioli (23rd) was the first faller of the day in any class in the second P1 session, running out onto the gravel after the run off at turn four with 17 minutes remaining.

The Aragon round sees Vincente Perez continue to fill the vacated seat at Fibre Tec Honda - MLav Racing, finishing Friday in 21st, head of regular teammate Scott Ogden in 24th. There is an additional wildcard for the weekend, with Arbi Aditama (27th) back with Honda Team Asia.

