2024 Aragon Moto3- Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 Aragon Grand Prix (round 12) at the MotorLand Circuit, which saw a late new record by David Alonso top the timesheets.

David Alonso, Moto3, 2024
David Alonso, Moto3, 2024
© Gold & Goose

The same three riders that lead free practice rose to the top late in P1 to finish Friday fastest 
ahead of the Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix weekend, with David Alonso leading the way.

The Gaviota Aspar rider left it late to make his move in the second session, still fourteenth with just five minutes remaining.

The CFMoto bike sprung into action, and solo on track Alonso first climbed to third before one final run narrowly brought a new Moto3 record of Aragon - a 1m 57.052s best, surpassing the long-standing 2018 lap by Jorge Martin.

2024 Moto3 Aragon - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 57.052s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.210s
3David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.564s
4Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.790s
5David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.866s
6Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.890s
7Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.902s
8Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.955s
9Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.971s
10Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+0.984s
11Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.168s
12Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.179s
13Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.202s
14Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+1.218s
15Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.604s
16Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+1.623s
17Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+1.726s
18Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+1.999s
19Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.101s
20Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+2.202s
21Vincente PerezSPAFibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+2.249s
22Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+2.257s
23Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.296s
24Scott OgdenGBRFibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+2.585s
25Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.759s
26Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+3.610s
27Arbi AditamaINDHonda Team Asia (Honda)+4.227s

Jose Antonio Rueda was also going it alone for Red Bull KTM Ajo. Ahead before Alonso lowered the benchmark, the Spaniard was just 0.210s slower for second.

A late lap saw David Almansa move up from 20th to second, dropping just one place to the third best time by the chequered flag to take third in both sessions for the Rivacold Snipers team.

Moving into the final ten minutes of the last session of the day, Collin Veijer hit the top, only to be quickly surpassed by Adrian Fernandez. The Netherlands rider immediately hit back, with that lap holding on for fourth for the Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna rider.

David Munoz mixed his tactics, riding both on his own and in behind other bikes, resulting in the fifth best time for BOE Motorsports.

Ivan Ortola was sixth quickest for MT Helmets - MSI, just ahead of top rookie Angel Piqueras, who improved massively for Leopard between sessions, moving from outside the top twenty in the morning to seventh overnight.

His teammate Adrian Fernandez also saw improvements with his best placing him eighth, close on times with Joel Kelso who was ninth on the second BOE entry.

Luca Lunetta did enough to complete the top ten for SIC58 Squadra Corse.

The remaining provisional Q2 places went to Stefano Nepa (LevelUP - MTA) in 11th , Joel Esteban (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar) in 12th with Jacob Roulstone the best of the tech3 bikes in 13th.

Not all the riders were heading in the right direction with Daniel Holgado off to a slow start once again. Fourth in the free practice, the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider dropped to fourteenth - just inside the provisional Q2 places, but over a second away from the lead time.

The Free Practice session in the morning was particularly slow on the new surface, with Alonso on top on the shiny, dark asphalt as the first bikes to lay rubber on the newly resurfaced track.

There were no crashes in the first session. Filippo Farioli (23rd) was the first faller of the day in any class in the second P1 session, running out onto the gravel after the run off at turn four with 17 minutes remaining.

The Aragon round sees Vincente Perez continue to fill the vacated seat at Fibre Tec Honda - MLav Racing, finishing Friday in 21st, head of regular teammate Scott Ogden in 24th. There is an additional wildcard for the weekend, with Arbi Aditama (27th) back with Honda Team Asia.
 

2024 Moto3 Aragon   - Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)1m 59.683s
2Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.056s
3David AlmansaSPAKopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.261s
4Daniel HolgadoSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.324s
5Joel KelsoAUSBOE Motorsports (KTM)+0.381s
6Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)+0.735s
7Collin VeijerNEDLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)+0.847s
8Tatsuki SuzukiJPNLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)+0.982s
9Vincente PerezSPAFibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+1.096s
10Matteo BertelleITAKopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)+1.099s
11Scott OgdenGBRFibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)+1.117s
12Joel EstebanSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)+1.448s
13Nicola CarraroITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.551s
14David MunozSPABOE Motorsports (KTM)+1.642s
15Xabi ZurutuzaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+1.715s
16Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.824s
17Stefano NepaITALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+1.889s
18Ivan OrtolaSPAMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.282s
19Filippo FarioliITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+2.287s
20Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.516s
21Angel PiquerasSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+2.553s
22Ryusei YamanakaJPNMT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+2.805s
23Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)+2.808s
24Arbi AditamaINDHonda Team Asia (Honda)+2.879s
25Riccardo RossiITACIP Green Power (KTM)+2.938s
26Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.889s
27Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)+3.893s

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Francesco Bagnaia warns “we did a very good step” | Martin: “It's not my battle with Marc”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
F1
News
6h ago
Kimi Antonelli takes blame as he reacts to huge F1 practice debut crash
Kimi Antonelli at Monza
Kimi Antonelli at Monza
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Miguel Oliveira “can’t be too happy” with 10th place in Aragon MotoGP practice
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Miguel Oliveira, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton likens “roasting” Mercedes F1 car to “sitting in a sauna with no shorts on”
Lewis Hamilton in action at Monza
Lewis Hamilton in action at Monza
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Aleix Espargaro “very happy” about historic day for Aprilia at Aragon MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Aleix Espargaro, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
‘Unrewarding’ day for Yamaha as Alex Rins, Fabio Quartararo struggle at Aragon
Alex Rins, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Alex Rins, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Maverick Vinales identifies key area to improve on at Aragon MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Maverick Vinales, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
7h ago
Red Bull have “identified the issues” but tipped to be behind McLaren at Italian GP
Max Verstappen on track at Monza
Max Verstappen on track at Monza
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Marc Marquez hails “perfect Friday” at Aragon MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
Marc Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose