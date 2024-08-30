2024 Aragon Moto3- Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto3 2024 Aragon Grand Prix (round 12) at the MotorLand Circuit, which saw a late new record by David Alonso top the timesheets.
The same three riders that lead free practice rose to the top late in P1 to finish Friday fastest
ahead of the Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix weekend, with David Alonso leading the way.
The Gaviota Aspar rider left it late to make his move in the second session, still fourteenth with just five minutes remaining.
The CFMoto bike sprung into action, and solo on track Alonso first climbed to third before one final run narrowly brought a new Moto3 record of Aragon - a 1m 57.052s best, surpassing the long-standing 2018 lap by Jorge Martin.
- Sylvain Guintoli announces devastating personal news
- Somkiat Chantra “crying” after finding out MotoGP future
|2024 Moto3 Aragon - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|1m 57.052s
|2
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.210s
|3
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.564s
|4
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+0.790s
|5
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.866s
|6
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.890s
|7
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.902s
|8
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.955s
|9
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.971s
|10
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+0.984s
|11
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.168s
|12
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.179s
|13
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.202s
|14
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+1.218s
|15
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.604s
|16
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+1.623s
|17
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+1.726s
|18
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+1.999s
|19
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.101s
|20
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+2.202s
|21
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.249s
|22
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+2.257s
|23
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.296s
|24
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+2.585s
|25
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.759s
|26
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+3.610s
|27
|Arbi Aditama
|IND
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+4.227s
Jose Antonio Rueda was also going it alone for Red Bull KTM Ajo. Ahead before Alonso lowered the benchmark, the Spaniard was just 0.210s slower for second.
A late lap saw David Almansa move up from 20th to second, dropping just one place to the third best time by the chequered flag to take third in both sessions for the Rivacold Snipers team.
Moving into the final ten minutes of the last session of the day, Collin Veijer hit the top, only to be quickly surpassed by Adrian Fernandez. The Netherlands rider immediately hit back, with that lap holding on for fourth for the Liqui Moly Intact GP Husqvarna rider.
David Munoz mixed his tactics, riding both on his own and in behind other bikes, resulting in the fifth best time for BOE Motorsports.
Ivan Ortola was sixth quickest for MT Helmets - MSI, just ahead of top rookie Angel Piqueras, who improved massively for Leopard between sessions, moving from outside the top twenty in the morning to seventh overnight.
His teammate Adrian Fernandez also saw improvements with his best placing him eighth, close on times with Joel Kelso who was ninth on the second BOE entry.
Luca Lunetta did enough to complete the top ten for SIC58 Squadra Corse.
The remaining provisional Q2 places went to Stefano Nepa (LevelUP - MTA) in 11th , Joel Esteban (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar) in 12th with Jacob Roulstone the best of the tech3 bikes in 13th.
Not all the riders were heading in the right direction with Daniel Holgado off to a slow start once again. Fourth in the free practice, the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider dropped to fourteenth - just inside the provisional Q2 places, but over a second away from the lead time.
The Free Practice session in the morning was particularly slow on the new surface, with Alonso on top on the shiny, dark asphalt as the first bikes to lay rubber on the newly resurfaced track.
There were no crashes in the first session. Filippo Farioli (23rd) was the first faller of the day in any class in the second P1 session, running out onto the gravel after the run off at turn four with 17 minutes remaining.
The Aragon round sees Vincente Perez continue to fill the vacated seat at Fibre Tec Honda - MLav Racing, finishing Friday in 21st, head of regular teammate Scott Ogden in 24th. There is an additional wildcard for the weekend, with Arbi Aditama (27th) back with Honda Team Asia.
|2024 Moto3 Aragon - Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO)
|1m 59.683s
|2
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.056s
|3
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.261s
|4
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.324s
|5
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+0.381s
|6
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas)
|+0.735s
|7
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna)
|+0.847s
|8
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|JPN
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna)
|+0.982s
|9
|Vincente Perez
|SPA
|Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.096s
|10
|Matteo Bertelle
|ITA
|Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda)
|+1.099s
|11
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|Fibre Tec Honda MLav Racing (Honda)
|+1.117s
|12
|Joel Esteban
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO)
|+1.448s
|13
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.551s
|14
|David Munoz
|SPA
|BOE Motorsports (KTM)
|+1.642s
|15
|Xabi Zurutuza
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+1.715s
|16
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.824s
|17
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+1.889s
|18
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+2.282s
|19
|Filippo Farioli
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+2.287s
|20
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+2.516s
|21
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+2.553s
|22
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+2.805s
|23
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.808s
|24
|Arbi Aditama
|IND
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+2.879s
|25
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+2.938s
|26
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.889s
|27
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+3.893s