2024 Australian Moto3 Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Ivan Ortola had finished Friday a very cautious last in the wet, but was back in business with the fastest time of the weekend so far as Moto3 got some dry track time in qualifying for round seventeen, the Moto3 Australian Grand Prix.

The MT Helmets - MSI rider was stuck in last overnight but quickly made sure to remedy that finishing P2 fourth, seeing a move straight into Q2.

From there, the Spaniard got off to a slow start, but dropped his time in the closing stages. A final push behind teammate Ryusei Yamanaka’s KTM allowed a slipstream and a leap from seventh to pole with a time of 1m 35.872s.

Collin Veijer was once again in his using qualifying mode, lapping solo aboard the Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP bike. The rider from the Netherlands was an early faller after running wide into turn four, the scene of the most crashes so far this weekend.

Back on track, the #95 was quick to push on and having found the limit, perfected his lap to move up from fourth to second at the chequered flag, just 0.124s slower.

Adrian Fernandez used his time in Q1 similarly, with the amount of time on track in the drying conditions allowing him to shave off valuable thousandths, the early session leader finished third for Leopard Racing as the top Honda in qualifying.

David Munoz also pushed on after coming through Q1 for fourth, setting his best lap trailing David Alonso on his BOE Motorsport KTM.

2024 Moto3 Australia - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ivan Ortola SPA MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) 1m 35.872s 2 Collin Veijer NED Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP(Husqvarna) +0.124s 3 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.151s 4 David Munoz SPA BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.329s 5 Scott Ogden GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) +0.403s 6 Stefano Nepa ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +0.488s 7 Joel Kelso AUS BOE Motorsports (KTM) +0.494s 8 Angel Piqueras SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +0.551s 9 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) +0.615s 10 David Alonso COL CFMOTO GaviotaAspar Team (CFMOTO) +0.730s 11 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +0.758s 12 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +0.959s 13 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.102s 14 Daniel Holgado SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (GasGas) +1.229s 15 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.421s 16 Filippo Farioli ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +1.454s 17 Tatsuki Suzuki JPN Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Husqvarna) +1.579s 18 Matteo Bertelle ITA Kopron Rivacold SnipersTeam (Honda) +2.331s Q1 19 Nicola Carraro ITA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) 1m 37.716s 20 David Almansa SPA Kopron Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) 1m 37.860s 21 Joel Esteban SPA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (CFMOTO) 1m 37.971s 22 Xabi Zurutuza SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 1m 38.531s 23 Riccardo Rossi ITA CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 39.079s 24 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) 1m 39.426s 25 Eddie O'Shea GBR FleetSafe Honda MLav Racing (Honda) 1m39.845s 26 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) 1m39.987s

Scott Ogden found space in the group on track at the right time to pick up a much improved fifth for the MLav Racing team, with team boss Michael Laverty in the box helping out personally as crew chief for the weekend to cover a staff illness.

Stefano Nepa was the long term session leader around the tyre change, but slipped back to sixth for LevelUp - MTA, with home rider Joel Kelso taking over in provisional pole to lead into the last minute before he was shuffled back to seventh on the second BOE entry.



Angel Piqueras had been the form rider coming into the session, the rookie finished Friday fastest and topped the morning P2 session.

Qualifying saw a best of eighth for the Leopard rider, who had been sat in 18th until his final flying la for Leopard.

Taiyo Furusato claimed ninth on the grid, another rider making the most of their Q1 knowledge for Honda Team Asia, with 2024 champion Alonso outside the top three rows for just the second time this season, starting tenth for CFMoto Gaviota Aspar.

Luca Lunetta secured twelfth behind Yamanaka for SIC58 Squadra Corse despite a fall, being sent over his handlebars at turn six, while Jacob Roulstone starts his home round 13th after graduating from Q1 for Red Bull GasGas Tech3.

Daniel Holgado was over a second off the lead pace and behind his rookie teammate in 14th, while the sessions other faller Matteo Bertelle was 18th and last.



Q1 - Roulstone top, Munoz pit gamble just pays off

The lap times tumbled throughout the session having faced much of the worst weather on track.

An elated Roulstone saw his time top the session on his home track, cutting his best lap after lap and celebrating with a fist pump under his Mick Doohan themed helmet.

Fernandez held a huge late moment, travelling with one leg completely off the bike pointing skywards, for second. The duo were joined in the progression slots by David Munoz, who held the provisional top slot sat in his pit box, and was lucky not to be dropped out by Nicola Carraro’s last run, only losing out in the final sector.

Taiyo Furusato spent much of his time on track circulating with the BOE rider in the final spot for Honda Team Asia.

Carraro just missed out, so will fill 19th on the grid for LevelUp - MTA.



Crashes, injuries and replacements

The earlier wet P2 session had seen a new set of turn four falls, this time for Riccardo Rossi, Joel Esteban, and Filippo Farioli((16th) all helping set their qualifying session.



There were further offs for Xabi Zurutuza, who was shown the black flag after continuing after banging his head, Newly crowned champion Alonso, who was off at Siberia,Fernandez - the highest placed rider not to improve in 19th with a late crash for Ogden, who along with Farioli had done enough to make Q2 directly.

Come qualifying David Almansa slid off at turn one after setting his personal best lap, leaving him in sixth, to take 20th for the race start.



MLav rider Eddie O’Shea was declared fit on Thursday and managed any ill effects remaining for 25th, learning Phillip Island on his first Australian adventure ahead of his first full Moto3 season next year.