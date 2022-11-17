Official MotoGP figures credit a total of 2,427,928 trackside fans over 19 of the 20 rounds (COTA did not provide attendance figures), with a peak of 232,002 for the German Grand Prix at Sachsenring and a low of 17,972 fans in Qatar.

The weekend figures are calculated by adding the Friday, Saturday and Sunday attendance, meaning spectators present for more than one day are counted twice or three times.

Race day attendance avoids that issue, topped by Le Mans (110,103) and Assen (104,244), but the biggest races might have been even higher without hitting their ‘sold out’ cap.

While the behind-closed-door races and low spectator limits of 2020 and some 2021 events were removed, some of the grands prix that traditionally attract international fans remained disadvantaged by visa restrictions and high flight prices in 2022.

The first season since Valentino Rossi's retirement also saw eight-time world champion Marc Marquez miss seven events due to injuries.

On the other hand, some circuits allowed fans to redeem tickets purchased (but unused) for the previous two seasons.

2022 vs 2019

Of the 17 circuits present during both the pre-Covid 2019 season and 2022, 13 experienced a drop in spectator numbers this season, with Mugello plummeting by 65,251 weekend fans and the other Italian event at Misano by a similar 57,160.

Meanwhile, the four circuits that boosted attendance relative to 2019 were headed by Sachsenring (+31,040), followed by Le Mans, Phillip Island and Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP Spectator comparison 2019 vs 2022 2019 2022 Diff. Losail, Qatar 32,252 17,972 -14,280 Mandalika, Indonesia N/A 102,801 N/A Termas, Argentina 179,551 186,759 +7,208 COTA, USA 120,545 N/A N/A Portimao, Portugal N/A 75,900 N/A Jerez, Spain 151,513 123,101 -28,412 Le Mans, France 206,323 225,000 +18,677 Mugello, Italy 139,329 74,078 -65,251 Catalunya, Spain 157,827 114,574 -43,253 Sachsenring, Germany 201,162 232,202 +31,040 Assen, Netherlands 167,500 158,298 -9,202 Silverstone, Great Britain 114,607 100,400 -14,207 Red Bull Ring, Austria 197,315 167,850 -29,465 Misano, Italy 158,300 101,140 -57,160 Aragon, Spain 104,390 86,803 -17,587 Motegi, Japan 88,597 57,482 -31,115 Buriram, Thailand 226,655 178,463 -48,192 Phillip Island, Australia 82,850 91,158 +8,308 Sepang, Malaysia 170,778 163,567 -7,211 Valencia, Spain 176,826 170,380 -6,446

How does 2022 compare to previous MotoGP seasons?

This year’s figure of 2,427,928 (without COTA) puts total MotoGP attendance at a similar level to the 2013 and 2014 seasons, having peaked at 2,884,242 in 2018.

Averaging the season attendance by the number of events, gives MotoGP 2022 a figure of 127.786 per round (19, minus COTA), equating to 2006-2007 levels. The highest attendance average since 2006, when attendance data was published, is 150,962 during the 2015 season.

2023 will see the biggest-ever MotoGP calendar of 21-rounds plus the introduction of Sprint races, aimed at boosting the Saturday trackside attendance.

MotoGP Spectator attendance by Year (2006-2022) Year Races Season Total Average per event 2006 17 2,139,413 125,848 2007 18 2,322,914 129,051 2008 18 2,416,210 134,234 2009 17 2,282,984 134,293 2010 18 2,342,830 130,157 2011 18 2,369,949 131,664 2012 18 2,217,555 123,198 2013 18 2,433,763 135,209 2014 18 2,473,624 137,424 2015 18 2,717,314 150,962 2016 18 2,676,632 148,702 2017 18 2,665,806 148,100 2018 19 2,884,242 151,802 2019 18 2,686,287 149,238 2020 14* Covid - 2021 18 746,401** - 2022 20 2,427,928 127,786***

* 15 for Moto2/Moto3, which raced in Qatar.

** COTA not available. Six events were held without any spectators and others took place with minimal attendance allowed due to Covid restrictions.

*** Average calculated over 19 rounds due to lack of data for COTA.