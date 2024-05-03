As Pedro Acosta steals the show, what next for Jack Miller?

A MotoGP race winner with Honda and Ducati, Jack Miller is aiming to join Maverick Vinales in winning with three different manufacturers.

However, the KTM rider has endured a difficult start to 2024 and has been out-performed by rookie sensation Pedro Acosta.

The reigning Moto2 world champion has been nothing short of brilliant, beating the likes of Miller and Brad Binder on multiple occasions.

Acosta is rumoured to be close to replacing Miller at the Red Bull KTM team, thus Miller could be looking for another ride come 2025.

So what are Miller’s options?

A move to GASGAS

While Miller won’t want a move away from a factory team, the Australian would receive the latest-spec RC16 in a team that has regularly shown its competitiveness.

Miller has a good relationship with KTM and so a switch to GASGAS would allow him to continue his journey in MotoGP with the Austrian brand, while giving the satellite team a big-name rider with valuable experience.

GASGAS, led by Herve Poncharal, also appears to be a very well-run team that creates a good environment for its riders to perform, something that could appeal to Miller who is one of the biggest personalities in MotoGP.

Test rider role at KTM

As with Pol Espargaro, Miller could opt for a test rider role but the 29-year-old will likely see that as a last resort.

Miller has demonstrated on several occasions how competitive he can be, and if a team wants to sign him they would be getting a rider who is potentially yet to reach his peak.

With KTM also possessing arguably the best test rider line-up in Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro, chances of a move into that type of role with KTM would be slim.

Dani Pedrosa, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

Switch to WorldSBK

While a switch away from MotoGP to WorldSBK would be a step back for the Australian, the level of talent in WorldSBK has become the main reason as to why the series is more competitive than it has ever been.

Racing in WorldSBK is just as good as MotoGP on occasion, and with the likes of Ducati and Yamaha likely to be interested in Miller and able to offer very competitive packages, the KTM rider could find himself in a position where he’s fighting for regular race wins and championships.

Several riders have made the switch from MotoGP to WorldSBK in recent seasons with huge success, and Miller could be the latest if he was to choose that path.

Moving to another MotoGP factory team

A factory seat at Ducati, Aprilia and Yamaha don’t seem to be options for Miller, however, it is unclear whether Joan Mir will stay at Repsol Honda.

Joan Mir, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 27 April

Miller could therefore be a very realistic option for the Japanese brand, who need as many top level riders as possible to bring themselves back into contention.

Miller has experience riding a Honda in MotoGP and although leaving KTM for the RC213V would likely result in a loss of performance, Repsol Honda could provide Miller with the only chance of remaining a factory rider.

Satellite options

Trackhouse Racing - Joe Roberts has been heavily linked with the American team following his hot start to the 2024 Moto2 season, and if the Aprilia team was looking to complete an overhaul to its team, Miller could move in alongside the American.

LCR Honda - If the Japanese brand continues with Joan Mir and Luca Marini, Miller could opt to join Honda with the LCR outfit as Takaaki Nakagami is unlikely to survive another season.

Yamaha - With Pramac potentially moving on from Ducati to supply Yamaha with two satellite bikes, signing Miller could be a big coup for the team, as a move to the Monster Yamaha team is unlikely after they re-signed Fabio Quartararo and appear content with Alex Rins.