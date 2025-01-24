We think the dreaded MotoGP axe will fall on THIS rider at the end of 2025

Crash.net riders pick out who they think will be axed from MotoGP in 2025...

Lewis Duncan: Much of the grid is locked down for the 2026 season, but there are a few riders who are at risk of dropping off the grid.

Now entering his 11th season in the premier class and with just four grand prix wins to his credit in that time, Jack Miller’s 2025 with Pramac Yamaha feels make or break.

He has just a one-year deal in his back pocket, which was offered to him at a point where his prospects for staying on the grid looked bleak.

His time with KTM failed to live up to much, and with a roster of young talents working their way into MotoGP contention, Miller doesn’t have a lot left going for him.

His Australian passport was a big help in securing his 2025 contract, but that will only go so far when a world champion team like Pramac’s ambitions remain high for similar results as the Yamaha project continues to grow.

Alex Whitworth: It’s a bit harsh to say before a wheel has turned in 2025, but the post-season test in Barcelona wasn’t especially encouraging for Jack Miller as he switches to Yamaha for this season.

You could make an argument for Franco Morbidelli, of course, but with Morbidelli now on the VR46 team you would expect the boss to be fairly lenient.

That said, the KTM situation could leave all four riders scrambling to put something together for 2026 at seemingly any given moment.

Jordan Moreland: If his form doesn't pick up from last year and he doesn't adapt to the Yamaha quickly. It could be Jack Miller, unfortunately.

The fact he has a one-year contract also suggests that Pramac/Yamaha will act quickly in finding a replacement if it doesn't start well for the Aussie.

But the one-year deal could be a blessing for Jack, allowing him to perform better under pressure as he knows he needs good results to secure another deal.

Peter McLaren: Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli, Jack Miller and Johann Zarco are the riders whose current contracts are known to be expiring at the end of 2025. Some others are sure to have performance options to meet.

Until the pre-season tests have finished its difficult to know who will excel or struggle on their 2025 machinery. But if the first job of any MotoGP rider is to beat their team-mate, then Marini, Morbidelli and Miller need to make amends for last year.

In terms of pressure being applied by riders looking to join MotoGP in 2026, there is currently no standout star in the Moto2 class, but World Superbike champion Toprak Razgatlioglu’s BMW contract expires at the end of this year.

Derry Munikartono: Hate to say this, but I think it’s going to be Jack Miller.

After his bad 2024 season with KTM, he got a lifeline from an old friend - Pramac Racing who now become Yamaha satellite team - for one more season in 2025.

Miller has a wealth experience of developing bikes, especially during his Ducati and KTM days. But he needs to translate that also into some encouraging results.

And with Augusto Fernandez - or maybe another hot-shot Moto2 rider - waiting in the wings, Miller is at big risk of losing his seat unless he scores decent results, or at least able to match his new team-mate, Miguel Oliveira.