“Has he seen the promise?” V4 MotoGP engine intrigue for Toprak Razgatlioglu

Engines, crew chiefs and tyres among intrigue as Toprak Razgatlioglu prepares for MotoGP

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

The spectacle of Toprak Razgatlioglu racing with a V4 engine is among the intriguing talking points of his move into MotoGP.

Razgatlioglu has signed for Pramac Yamaha in 2026, joining a manufacturer who are evolving from an inline-four engine towards a V4.

Yamaha unleashed the first sound of the V4 as it was tested by Andrea Dovizioso and Augusto Fernandez but it is unlikely to be used in a MotoGP race this year.

DOWNLOAD CRASH MOTOGP PODCAST HERE

It might be available for Yamaha’s factory and satellite riders next year, when Razgatlioglu makes the switch from the World Superbike Championship.

“What bike will he ride? It sounds like Yamaha want to introduce the V4 if all goes well,” Peter McLaren told the Crash MotoGP podcast.

“The ideal scenario is that they run the inline-4 this year, then the V4, and the 850cc in 2027.

“Testing is at the end of Valencia but the Superbike season finishes earlier, so let’s see how many tests he can get in, and prepare.

“With concessions he’ll be able to have more tests, as things stand, depending upon results for Yamaha.”

Jordan Moreland added: “Has he seen the promise of Yamaha’s project? We’ve heard what the V4 sounds like for the first time, and Dovi was testing it.”

There is also intrigue around whether crew chief Phil Marron will make the jump with Razgatlioglu.

Marron has already worked in the MotoGP paddock, with Eugene Laverty, at Aspar. Their team manager in those days? Gino Borsoi, now the Pramac boss who will welcome Razgatlioglu next year.

Toprak Razgatlioglu must tackle new MotoGP tyres

Toprak Razgatlioglu has mastered Pirelli tyres in WorldSBK but must wait until 2027 for them to become the official supplier to MotoGP.

That means, in his rookie MotoGP season, he must race with Michelins before the entire paddock switches to Pirelli, where Razgatlioglu may have an advantage.

“That’s got to something on the mind of everybody,” Peter McLaren explained.

“They won’t be Superbike tyres in MotoGP. They will have to be a lot stiffer.

“The riders tell us that every manufacturer has a ‘character’, a way of making tyres. “It’s expected that the ‘character’ will continue through.

“The Pirelli, from what I hear, is pretty neutral. We talked about the Michelin front and the Bridgestone rear but the Pirelli is pretty balanced.

“They will definitely have their own style and character. Toprak knows exactly how to get lap times and speed from them.”

He added: “Normally the tyres are the biggest thing. It will be strange - Toprak has to adapt to Michelins for one season, then the Pirellis come in.

"He’s got to adapt but not forget where he’s come, because he’ll want to pull that out “of the bag. There will be testing next year for the Pirellis.

"Normally when you move up from Moto2 you don’t intend to go back so you forget everything you’ve learned there.

“When guys come from Moto2, sometimes they can be fast, but the way they make the speed is different. They use corner speed which can be risky, then evolve their style, and learn to get the speed coming out of the corners.

“Coming from Superbike you are already used to the big big style. But the Superbike is softer, there is aero and ride height devices and carbon brakes to get used to…

“Toprak moved from the Yamaha to BMW and instantly proved he was versatile. That ability to versatile? We’re seeing it play into Marc Marquez’s hands this year. Toprak has shown he can do that.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Jordan Moreland
Social Media Manager
Jordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 News
5m ago
Pierre Gasly reacts to Alpine turmoil after latest departure: ‘We need to stick together’
Pierre Gasly
F1 News
46m ago
Lewis Hamilton ‘becoming more and more impatient’ as Ferrari pressure intensifies
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Nico Rosberg labels Canadian GP as “watershed” moment for Oscar Piastri’s F1 title chances
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta prefers “not to imagine” Ducati MotoGP future
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
2h ago
McLaren concerned Oscar Piastri clash could dent Lando Norris' confidence
Norris crashes out of the Canadian GP
F1 News
3h ago
George Russell shocked to be “so close” to McLaren duo in F1 title race
George Russell
MotoGP Feature
3h ago
New questions for Pecco Bagnaia to solve involving game-changing brakes
Pecco Bagnaia
F1 News
4h ago
Max Verstappen on what Red Bull need to beat “quite extraordinary” McLaren
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
MotoGP Feature
5h ago
MotoGP rider at-risk of axe identified; major clue in testing
Raul Fernandez