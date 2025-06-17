“Has he seen the promise?” V4 MotoGP engine intrigue for Toprak Razgatlioglu

The spectacle of Toprak Razgatlioglu racing with a V4 engine is among the intriguing talking points of his move into MotoGP.

Razgatlioglu has signed for Pramac Yamaha in 2026, joining a manufacturer who are evolving from an inline-four engine towards a V4.

Yamaha unleashed the first sound of the V4 as it was tested by Andrea Dovizioso and Augusto Fernandez but it is unlikely to be used in a MotoGP race this year.

DOWNLOAD CRASH MOTOGP PODCAST HERE

It might be available for Yamaha’s factory and satellite riders next year, when Razgatlioglu makes the switch from the World Superbike Championship.

“What bike will he ride? It sounds like Yamaha want to introduce the V4 if all goes well,” Peter McLaren told the Crash MotoGP podcast.

“The ideal scenario is that they run the inline-4 this year, then the V4, and the 850cc in 2027.

“Testing is at the end of Valencia but the Superbike season finishes earlier, so let’s see how many tests he can get in, and prepare.

“With concessions he’ll be able to have more tests, as things stand, depending upon results for Yamaha.”

Jordan Moreland added: “Has he seen the promise of Yamaha’s project? We’ve heard what the V4 sounds like for the first time, and Dovi was testing it.”

There is also intrigue around whether crew chief Phil Marron will make the jump with Razgatlioglu.

Marron has already worked in the MotoGP paddock, with Eugene Laverty, at Aspar. Their team manager in those days? Gino Borsoi, now the Pramac boss who will welcome Razgatlioglu next year.

Toprak Razgatlioglu must tackle new MotoGP tyres

Toprak Razgatlioglu has mastered Pirelli tyres in WorldSBK but must wait until 2027 for them to become the official supplier to MotoGP.

That means, in his rookie MotoGP season, he must race with Michelins before the entire paddock switches to Pirelli, where Razgatlioglu may have an advantage.

“That’s got to something on the mind of everybody,” Peter McLaren explained.

“They won’t be Superbike tyres in MotoGP. They will have to be a lot stiffer.

“The riders tell us that every manufacturer has a ‘character’, a way of making tyres. “It’s expected that the ‘character’ will continue through.

“The Pirelli, from what I hear, is pretty neutral. We talked about the Michelin front and the Bridgestone rear but the Pirelli is pretty balanced.

“They will definitely have their own style and character. Toprak knows exactly how to get lap times and speed from them.”

He added: “Normally the tyres are the biggest thing. It will be strange - Toprak has to adapt to Michelins for one season, then the Pirellis come in.

"He’s got to adapt but not forget where he’s come, because he’ll want to pull that out “of the bag. There will be testing next year for the Pirellis.

"Normally when you move up from Moto2 you don’t intend to go back so you forget everything you’ve learned there.

“When guys come from Moto2, sometimes they can be fast, but the way they make the speed is different. They use corner speed which can be risky, then evolve their style, and learn to get the speed coming out of the corners.

“Coming from Superbike you are already used to the big big style. But the Superbike is softer, there is aero and ride height devices and carbon brakes to get used to…

“Toprak moved from the Yamaha to BMW and instantly proved he was versatile. That ability to versatile? We’re seeing it play into Marc Marquez’s hands this year. Toprak has shown he can do that.”