Toprak Razgatlioglu and Pramac a “44 MotoGP weekend journey”

Yamaha insists there will be no short-term pressure on Toprak Razgatlioglu when he makes his long-awaited MotoGP debut with Pramac Yamaha in 2026.

Razgatlioglu, the 2021 World Superbike champion with Yamaha and current title holder for BMW, will return to the Japanese manufacturer in a move that marks the first MotoGP switch by a WorldSBK champion since Ben Spies in 2009.

The 28-year-old Turkish star has indicated he needs to “show something” in his debut MotoGP campaign. However, Pavesio says Yamaha’s expectations are focused on long-term progression.

"At least a 44 MotoGP weekend journey"

“When you sign a rider with that pedigree of course, he will look for performance,” Pavesio said.

“For me, what is important is that the learning curve will match with the growth of performance.

“We are not giving him short-term targets. This is why we have a two-year deal.

"This is why we discussed with him already very openly, that there will be a learning curve. There will be, for sure, difficult moments.

“But he is mature enough to understand this, and for us it’s not five races to prove something.

"It's at least a 44 MotoGP weekend journey where he needs to grow, understanding his performance.

“And finally, if he can give some of the fun he has given to everyone in [WorldSBK], we will all be happy.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, braking, Misano WorldSBK

Riding style debate

Razgatlioglu's extreme riding style, especially under braking, has thrilled fans around the world.

However, some have questioned its suitability for MotoGP machinery.

Pavesio is confident that Razgatlioglu's talent will allow him to adjust, as he did when switching from the R1 to M1000RR last season.

“I don't think he will change the way to ride a MotoGP bike, but for sure, when you see MotoGP, not everybody rides exactly the same,” he said.

“A champion is capable to adapt and combine his natural talent with what he has to do to make a bike as fast as possible.”

Pirelli knowledge an "add on"

While Razgatlioglu will have plenty to learn during his rookie season, MotoGP will then move in his direction when it switches from Michelin to Pirelli tyres in 2027.

Razgatlioglu’s experience on Pirelli rubber in WorldSBK should also prove useful to Yamaha as a whole, but Pavesio stressed he will not be assigned any special test or development role.

“I think this is a nice ‘add on’," he said of the Pirelli knowledge. "For the moment we're not planning to have a specific Toprak focus on Pirelli tyre development because he will have a lot to do already. He will be busy enough racing 22 rounds and developing himself inside MotoGP.

“But there will be moments when the Pirelli tyres will be tested also by the factory riders and for sure in that moment his feedback would be particularly interesting, I would say. But he has not a ‘test rider’ job.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu wins, 2025 Misano WorldSBK

Market impact

Razgatlioglu’s immense popularity in Turkey will also open MotoGP up to a new market.

“This is like the Pirelli experience, it's a nice side effect. But I want to say this very clearly, this is not a marketing move,” Pavesio said. “We believe in the sporting value of Toprak as a rider and this is why we are making this move.

“With four factory riders. I don't think there is space for marketing decision. And I’ve been in marketing for many years. We want to pick talent, to perform on the track.

“Obviously, being Turkish is nice because it's opening another big growing country to the MotoGP audience. And obviously in Turkey there is a big motorcycle market. But this is just a positive side effect.”

Inline or V4?

Yamaha is currently developing a new V4 engine to replace its longstanding Inline4 design.

Pavesio insisted no decision has been made on which engine Razgatlioglu and the other Yamaha MotoGP riders will campaign next season.

“The development of the V4 machine, because this is a fully new machine, is ongoing,” Pavesio said.

“If the bike will be good enough, we would like to race with that bike next year.

“But I’m happy because we are also progressing with the Inline 4... Will go racing with the best bike we have.”

While Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will remain at the official Monster Yamaha team next year, no decision has yet been made on who will partner Razgatlioglu at Pramac.

Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira form the current Pramac line-up, with one of them likely to remain.

However, Yamaha has not completely ruled out the possibility of an all-new rider line-up, with the likes of Moto2 title leader Manuel Gonzalez (a former Yamaha rider) thought to be on its radar.

A decision from Yamaha is expected by the summer break, which starts after the Czech Grand Prix at Brno on July 20th.