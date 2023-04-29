Spanish MotoGP, Jerez - Saturday Practice Results
LIVE UPDATES: Qualifying and the Sprint race from the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez
Aleix Espargaro heads into P3 fastest after leading an Aprilia 1-2 in Friday’s second practice session.
However, the revelation of day-one was KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa who rolled back the years to finish fastest in Practice 1, and third on combined times. Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo all struggled and will be going through Q1.
That's it for Practice 3 - Oliveira finishes fastest!
Oliveira continues to lead from Quartararo with just seconds remaining.
What an effort from Espargaro as he's just pushed his bike through the paddock and back in the team's garage.
Fast crash for Aleix Espargaro now. The Aprilia rider has gone down at turn 11.
Jorge Martin has gone down at turn seven. Not what the Pramac rider wanted ahead of qualifying.
Whata bizarre moment! Aleix Espargaro has had to take avoiding action as a cat entered the track.
After six laps, Enea Bastianini will take no fruther part in the Spanish MotoGP weekend, Ducati have confirmed.
Miguel Oliveira takes over from Fabio Quartararo as lap times are now threatening the 1m 36s.
Dani Pedrosa is once again the top KTM in fourth spot, one place ahead of Brad Binder.
Takaaki Nakagami goes even quicker with a time of 1:37.524s, to lead Marquez by two tenths.
Impressive pace early on from Alex Marquez who goes under the 1m 38s barrier.
Here we go with the final practice session of the weekend.
Good morning and welcome to qualifying and Sprint raceday at Jerez. The action gets underway with Practice 3 first - 09:10 UK time.