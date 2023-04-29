Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

LIVE UPDATES: Qualifying and the Sprint race from the Spanish MotoGP at Jerez

Last Updated: 5 Minutes Ago

Aleix Espargaro heads into P3 fastest after leading an Aprilia 1-2 in Friday’s second practice session. 

However, the revelation of day-one was KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa who rolled back the years to finish fastest in Practice 1, and third on combined times. Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Quartararo all struggled and will be going through Q1.

Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and updates from the Spanish MotoGP throughout the weekend.

Reporting By:
09:45
Peter McLaren Profile Picture
09:43

That's it for Practice 3 - Oliveira finishes fastest!

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:40

Oliveira continues to lead from Quartararo with just seconds remaining. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:32

What an effort from Espargaro as he's just pushed his bike through the paddock and back in the team's garage. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:30

Fast crash for Aleix Espargaro now. The Aprilia rider has gone down at turn 11. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:29

Jorge Martin has gone down at turn seven. Not what the Pramac rider wanted ahead of qualifying. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:29

Whata  bizarre moment! Aleix Espargaro has had to take avoiding action as a cat entered the track. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:23

After six laps, Enea Bastianini will take no fruther part in the Spanish MotoGP weekend, Ducati have confirmed. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:21

Miguel Oliveira takes over from Fabio Quartararo as lap times are now threatening the 1m 36s. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:18

Dani Pedrosa is once again the top KTM in fourth spot, one place ahead of Brad Binder. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:17

Takaaki Nakagami goes even quicker with a time of 1:37.524s, to lead Marquez by two tenths. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:16

Impressive pace early on from Alex Marquez who goes under the 1m 38s barrier. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
09:10

Here we go with the final practice session of the weekend. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:46

Good morning and welcome to qualifying and Sprint raceday at Jerez. The action gets underway with Practice 3 first - 09:10 UK time.

RobertJones Profile Picture
 