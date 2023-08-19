No penalty for Martin regarding the incident involving Marini.
Live qualifying and sprint race updates from the Austrian MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi ended Friday practice fastest ahead of Maverick VInales and championship leader Francesco Bagnaia.
Stay tuned for live updates from final practice, qualifying and the sprint race at the Red Bull Ring.
Bagnaia has broken Binder's challenge and leads by over a second.
Martin is now under investigation for both incidents.
Wow! Martin has taken down another rider and this time it's Marini.
Bagnaia leads from Binder still, while Marini has passed Miller for third.
Crash for Takkaki Nakagami.
Vinales, Quartararo, Oliveira and Bezzecchi were all involved as Oliveira and Bezzecchi fell as a result.
Vinales gets a dreadful start as Martin causes a collision into turn one.
And it's lights out at the Red Bull Ring.
It looks as though Binder has opted for the soft rear tyre - Bagnaia and Vinales have gone with the medium.
The formation lap is underway as Bagnaia leads away the field.
Bagnaia starts from pole ahead of Vinales and Binder, with Miller leading the second row.
Good afternoon and welcome back to sprint race day at the Red Bull Ring. Lights out is just over 15 minutes away.
Bagnaia secures pole ahead of Vinales and Binder.
Bagnaia takes over at the top. What a lap from the world champion.
Maverick Vinales is off at turn four as he navigates his way through the gravel. Bagnaia splits the KTM's to go third.
Vinales finds a time of 1:28.576s to lead Binder and Miller.
Vinales is back on top with the only sub 1m 29s lap of the session so far.
Martin is next to have a lap deleted as Aleix Espargaro has crashed at turn three.
Binder and Jorge Martin have fired times in that have seen them go quickest than Vinales.
Wow! Maverick Vinales goes close to six tenths clear of Oliveira with a low 1m 29s time.
Binder has lost top spot due to exceeding track limits. Miguel Oliveira is now on top.
Binder is looking ominous once again as he goes three tenths clear of Aleix Espargaro.
The shooutout for pole in Austria is underway!