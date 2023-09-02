Crash Home
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Catalunya MotoGP, 1 September

LIVE UPDATES: Catalunya MotoGP qualifying and sprint race

Last Updated: 1 Minute Ago

Aleix Espargaro heads into qualifying and sprint raceday as the favourite after a dominant performance during Friday practice.

The Aprilia Racing rider topped both sessions ahead of teammate Maverick Vinales.

Crash.net will bring you all the latest news and updates throughout the Catalan MotoGP.

10:15

The shootout for pole position is underway in Catalunya. 

10:11
10:07

Oliveira and Marquez are through to Q2 which means Miller, Marini and Quartararo have all failed to advance.

10:06

It looks as though Oliveira and Marquez are going to advance. There are plenty of improvements being made but not enough to challenge top spot. 

10:04

Wow! Oliveira blasts his way back to top spot after comign within a tenth of the all-time lap record.

10:03

Stunning time from Marquez as he pips Miller to top spot.

10:02

Marquez is using Jack Miller as a tow to try and find more time. 

10:00

We're all set for the final time attack runs as the last five minutes of Q1 have arrived. Oliveira leads Morbidelli, Quartararo and Marquez at the moment.

09:59

Franco Morbidelli moves Quartararo down to third which would be enough to stop him from advancing. 

09:57

It was a very small crash fo the Yamaha rider who is currently second. 

09:57

Quartararo is down at turn one. 

09:53

Rain flags are being waved. This could cause havoc for riders.

09:51

Jack Miller is also in Q1.

09:50

Qualifying 1 is underway with Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo headlining the list of riders. 

09:44
09:41

Oliveira finishes fastest ahead of Zarco and A. Espargaro. 

09:40

Another big fall and this time it's Johann Zarco who as gone down at turn five.

09:38

It's a 1:40.201s for the RNF Aprilia rider, who leads Zarco and Espargaro.

09:38

Oliveira goes fastest as the session approaches its conclusion. 

09:35

Big front-end wobble at turn one for Quartararo which has left him very angry.

09:34

Bezzecchi is now back in pit lane but has long a winglet from his GP22 machine.

09:29

Marco Bezzecchi is the next rider to be caught out at turn five. 

09:27

With half the session gone it's Zarco who leads from A. Espargaro, Vinales, Martin and Marini. 

09:23

Francesco Bagnaia is very frsutrated at the moment after feeling like he was blocked by Pol Espargaro. 

