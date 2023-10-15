And it's lights out at the Indonesian MotoGP.
Indonesian MotoGP: LIVE UPDATES from the grand prix
Jorge Martin heads into the race looking to make it back-to-back wins after winning the sprint.
The new championship leader is also aiming to make it a fourth consecutive double after winning both races in Misano, Buddh and Motegi.
The formation lap is underway at Mandalika.
Big gamble from Aleix Espargaro as the Aprilia rider has opted for the soft rear tyre, which Michelin advised against using.
Luca Marini starts from pole ahead of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro.
Good morning and welcome to raceday at Mandalika. The grand prix gets underway at 8am UK time.