Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Jorge

Indonesian MotoGP: LIVE UPDATES from the grand prix

Last Updated: 59 Seconds Ago

Jorge Martin heads into the race looking to make it back-to-back wins after winning the sprint.

The new championship leader is also aiming to make it a fourth consecutive double after winning both races in Misano, Buddh and Motegi.

Reporting By:
08:02

And it's lights out at the Indonesian MotoGP. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
08:01

The formation lap is underway at Mandalika. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
07:58

Big gamble from Aleix Espargaro as the Aprilia rider has opted for the soft rear tyre, which Michelin advised against using. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
07:41

Luca Marini starts from pole ahead of Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro. 

RobertJones Profile Picture
07:37

Good morning and welcome to raceday at Mandalika. The grand prix gets underway at 8am UK time. 

RobertJones Profile Picture