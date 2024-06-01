Italian MotoGP at Mugello: Qualifying and Sprint LIVE UPDATES!

After securing his third win in the feature race in Catalunya, Francesco Bagnaia is well placed to use his home advantage to close down current championship leader Jorge Martin.

However, after Friday’s sessions the Italian was handed a three place grid penalty for riding slowly, in front of Alex Marquez, to be applied on Sunday.

The last two races at Mugello both went Bagnaia’s way.

Marc Marquez had worked his Ducati to a sprint and main race podium in Barcelona and the #93 could become Ducati’s 93rd race winner if his upward trajectory continues in the Tuscan hills.

Pedro Acosta way be a MotoGP rookie but is no stranger to Mugello success having won the last two Moto2 races at the track.

With the Q2 top ten set on Friday, Alex Rins was back to his best in second for Yamaha.

There are plenty of riders with work to do in the morning, with Fabio Quartararo and Brad Binder among those missing out on an automatic Q2 spot.