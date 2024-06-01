Acosta improves again on his next lap to move up to fourth!
Italian MotoGP at Mugello: Qualifying and Sprint LIVE UPDATES!
Live Updates from Qualifying and the Sprint Race at the Italian MotoGP round at Mugello.
After securing his third win in the feature race in Catalunya, Francesco Bagnaia is well placed to use his home advantage to close down current championship leader Jorge Martin.
However, after Friday’s sessions the Italian was handed a three place grid penalty for riding slowly, in front of Alex Marquez, to be applied on Sunday.
The last two races at Mugello both went Bagnaia’s way.
Marc Marquez had worked his Ducati to a sprint and main race podium in Barcelona and the #93 could become Ducati’s 93rd race winner if his upward trajectory continues in the Tuscan hills.
Pedro Acosta way be a MotoGP rookie but is no stranger to Mugello success having won the last two Moto2 races at the track.
With the Q2 top ten set on Friday, Alex Rins was back to his best in second for Yamaha.
There are plenty of riders with work to do in the morning, with Fabio Quartararo and Brad Binder among those missing out on an automatic Q2 spot.
Moving into the final 15 minutes your top five is now Bagnaia, M Marquez, Bastianini, Morbidelli and Acosta. Jorge Martin is down in 12th.
Acosta is on track and moves up from 12th to fifth!
That was short lived as Enea Bastianini pops up into third. Most of the riders are now back in the pits.
The current top five after the first ten minutes: Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Morbidelli, Quartararo and Binder.
Marc Marquez was first for a few seconds. Bagnaia had dropped to seventh before taking back over at the top with a 1m 45.608s lap.
Times are dropping rapidly now, with Alex Marquez moving back to second, with Fabio Quartararo taking over second straight after.
Marc Marquez is posting red sectors...and takes over at the top of the session with a 1m 46.168s lap.
The first times are in and Alex MArquez was briefly quickest, then Jack Miller and now Bagnaia.
The lights are green and the MotoGP bikes are on track for 30 minutes!
Friday finished with Bagnaia on top of the timesheets, with Alex Rins second for Yamaha and Pedro Acosta third.
The big news overnight was Francesco Bagnaia's three place grid penalty, which will be applied in the Sunday race.
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the MotoGP sessions at Mugello. First up is Free Practice 2 at 9:10am UK time.