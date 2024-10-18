2024 Australian MotoGP: Friday Practice - LIVE!

Weather update: One hour before MotoGP Practice and the sun is shining at Phillip Island!
Jorge Martin holds a slender 10-point lead over Francesco Bagnaia as the final triple header of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship begins at Phillip Island in Australia.
Always one of the most anticipated rounds of the season, the thrilling seaside circuit has been the scene of many epic battles, while the notoriously unpredictable weather is set to keep teams and riders on edge.
This year’s event comes with the added unknown of MotoGP’s very first laps on the new Phillip Island asphalt.
The last time the Australian track was resurfaced, in 2013, MotoGP required a shortened race distance and pit stops due to the overheating Bridgestone rubber.
The same fate then befell the WorldSBK Championship when it took to the latest tarmac in February of this year, meaning all eyes will be on Michelin’s chosen line-up of 2024 MotoGP compounds.
Whatever happens, MotoGP will be hoping for its first Phillip Island Sprint race this weekend, after storm warnings saw the Saturday race replaced by the full grand prix in 2023.
Martin came within a lap of glory last year, until a soft tyre gamble backfired and team-mate Johann Zarco swept to a long awaited first MotoGP win. The forecast storm then arrived on Sunday, cancelling the rescheduled Sprint.
FP1 starts at 10:45am local time (12:45am UK) followed by Practice at 3:00pm (5:00am UK).
Another Schedule update
The practice schedule has been revised again.
Friday afternoon's MotoGP Practice will now revert to the standard one-hour long session, starting at 15:00 local time, instead of the planned 80-minute session to compensate for the loss of FP1.
Saturday morning's final free practice remains an extended 40 minutes, rather than the usual 30 minutes.
We now await a revised track schedule for the remainder of the day.
As a reminder, this afternoon's MotoGP Practice should be used to decide the top 10 riders for direct Qualifying 2 access.
It's official: FP1 has been cancelled.
A stern-looking Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi marches over to Capirossi's car, from the body language he wants the session cancelled.
Capirossi to Crafar: "As soon as the rain [eased] the track was coming good, but the problem is that it started to rain a lot again. Then we have some aquaplaning and it's better to wait until the rain stops."
Former racer Andrea Migno (still involved with the VR46 Academy) jokingly puts a pit board out for Loris Capirossi, Fabio di Giannantonio helps as he adds '65 ride thru' to the board.
Capirossi breaks into a smile as he drives past.
Meanwhile, Marco Bezzecchi gets his lunch back out...
Francesco Bagnaia walks out of the garage to the pit wall, waves to the fans, then seems to gesture that the water is sitting on top of the new asphalt, rather than draining through it. Something Jack Miller also mentioned earlier.
Jack Miller is the latest to wave down Loris Capirossi as he returns to the pits in the Safety Car and, along with team manager Francesco Guidotti, is in an animated conversation with Capirossi through the open window.
Aleix Espargaro and Alex Rins also speak to Capirossi.
The riders seem to have got their way: The planned start to the session has been delayed, again, due to the conditions.
The track surface looks like a mirror, with the standing water sitting on top of the new asphalt (did someone mention Silverstone 2018?)
Johann Zarco flags down Loris Capirossi as he returns to pit lane, lots of tense faces in pit lane as the rain is still falling and the track clearly soaking wet.
Aleix Espargaro shrugs his shoulders as he talks to an IRTA official, the Aprilia rider doesn't look impressed by the decision to start the session.
Pit lane opens in 10 minutes, 12:25 local time.
The track is still soaking wet, as Loris Capirossi splashes around in the Safety Car.
Johann Zarco is going from garage to garage chatting to other riders, Marco Bezzecchi is having some lunch.
5mins until the next Race Direction update.
Whisper it, but the rain looks to have eased. People are standing in pit lane without umbrellas.
Jorge Martin to Simon Crafar: "I want to thank all the people here supporting us even though we're not able to ride."
Race Direction hasn't yet given up on FP1, with 12:15 given for the next update.
Brad Binder to Simon Crafar in pitlane: "I really hope we get to go out."
The next Race Direction update is due at midday, 10 minutes from now.
IRTA officials are going from garage to garage. With no sign of the weather improving it won't be a surprise if FP1, which should have finished 15 minutes ago, is cancelled and perhaps extra time given for this afternoon's Practice.
Some more pitlane pics while we wait for the next Race Direction update...
Augusto Fernandez is playing cards with the Tech3 team in the pits, which sums things up at the moment!
Last year's Phillip Island winner Johann Zarco to Simon Crafar in pitlane: "I had a flashback to my victory while I was cycling out of the last corner yesterday! I was surprised because normally I don't think about it."
Talking about the unique challenge of the fast and flowing circuit, Zarco said: "The 100m board [for Turn 1] was my braking marker in 125GP and it was still my braking marker in MotoGP last year, this is incredible!"
Jack Miller laughs and gives a thumbs up to a young fan shown on TV doing a 'shoey', drinking from his wet trainer!