2025 Argentina MotoGP: Qualifying and Sprint LIVE!

Marc Marquez will make his bid for a second pole in MotoGP 2025 after topping Friday practice at the Argentina Grand Prix for the factory Ducati team.

Topping both sessions at Termas de Rio Hondo on Friday, Marquez comes into Saturday's action as favourite to fight for pole after setting a new all-time lap record on Friday.

It was tight behind Marquez, with VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio his nearest challenger on the timesheets. Alex Marquez (Gresini), Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi and Ducati's Pecco Bagnaia were all singled out as being threats.

Bagnaia crashed at the end of second practice but just scraped into a Q2 place. The double world champion feels more confident about his potential on the GP25 having found a set-up on Friday to improve braking.

Strong showings for Yamaha and Honda on Friday leaves the door open for a mixed grid for Saturday's sprint and Sunday's grand prix in Argentina.

Qualifying begins at 1:45pm GMT, with the sprint at 6pm GMT.