2025 Argentina MotoGP: Qualifying and Sprint LIVE!

Live updates from qualifying for the 2025 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix

Marc Marquez will make his bid for a second pole in MotoGP 2025 after topping Friday practice at the Argentina Grand Prix for the factory Ducati team

Topping both sessions at Termas de Rio Hondo on Friday, Marquez comes into Saturday's action as favourite to fight for pole after setting a new all-time lap record on Friday. 

It was tight behind Marquez, with VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio his nearest challenger on the timesheets. Alex Marquez (Gresini), Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi and Ducati's Pecco Bagnaia were all singled out as being threats.

Bagnaia crashed at the end of second practice but just scraped into a Q2 place. The double world champion feels more confident about his potential on the GP25 having found a set-up on Friday to improve braking. 

Strong showings for Yamaha and Honda on Friday leaves the door open for a mixed grid for Saturday's sprint and Sunday's grand prix in Argentina. 

Qualifying begins at 1:45pm GMT, with the sprint at 6pm GMT.

15 Mar 2025
13:33

FP2 is in its closing stages. Franco Morbidelli crashed earlier in the session but walked away unscathed. 

13:32
Qualifying begins

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of qualifying for the 2025 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix!

Qualifying begins in 15 minutes. 

