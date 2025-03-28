2024 Americas MotoGP
2025 Americas MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE!

Live text coverage of Friday practice for the 2025 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix

The 2025 MotoGP season heads to the United States for round three, with Marc Marquez looking to keep up his 100% win record this weekend at the Americas Grand Prix. 

The factory Ducati rider has made a perfect start to life with the Italian marque's works squad, having qualified on pole and won both races at the opening two rounds of the season in Thailand and Argentina. 

The Circuit of the Americas has been a happy hunting ground for Marc Marquez over the years, with the Spaniard winning seven times at the Texan venue - including his maiden premier class success in 2013. 

With most predicting him to dominate this weekend, Marquez warned on Thursday in the pre-even press conference that COTA was the only race he crashed out of during his "perfect" 2019 campaign. Therefore, he is not getting carried away. 

Having pushed him hard in the Argentina GP, Alex Marquez will be looking to go one better than the second-place he has so far finished in every race of 2025. 

The Gresini rider doesn't have a stellar record at COTA, but he is confident that he will be competitive this weekend given how good he feels on his GP24 Ducati. 

All eyes will be on Pecco Bagnaia and if he can get himself into victory contention after a difficult start to the campaign in the opening two rounds. 

The double world champion said after finishing a distant fourth in Argentina that he could look to revert to the GP24 from Austin - comments he backtracked on, claiming he didn't put across what he meant to say. 

Typically not a strong circuit for Bagnaia, he believes he has pace enough to be better at COTA than he was at Termas de Rio Hondo two weeks ago. 

COTA represents the most recent venue at which Honda has won a grand prix, after Alex Rins guided his LCR-run RC213V to the Americas GP win in 2023. 

After a strong weekend in Argentina, in which Johann Zarco qualified on the front row and cracked the top six in both races, Honda is well-placed to impress again. 

MotoGP FP1 begins at 3:45pm GMT, with Practice at 8pm GMT.

28 Mar 2025
15:38
Rider changes

There is one rider change to make you aware of for this weekend. 

Augusto Fernandez makes his MotoGP return and his first start with Yamaha, as he fills in at Pramac for the injured Miguel Oliveira. 

Lorenzo Savadori continues to deputise for world champion Jorge Martin - who is in the Aprilia garage this weekend. 

15:33
Championship standings after two rounds

A reminder of how the standings look after the first two rounds of 2025:

  1. M.Marquez - 74
  2. A.Marquez - 58
  3. Bagnaia - 43
  4. Morbidelli - 37
  5. Zarco - 25
  6. Di Giannantonio - 22
  7. Binder - 19
  8. Ogura - 17
  9. Bezzecchi - 14
  10. Acosta - 13
15:30
FP1 build-up

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the 2025 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix! 

The championship has arrived in Austin, Texas, but the weather is not playing ball on Friday. FP1 will be run in wet conditions. 

That session is due to start in 15 minutes. 

