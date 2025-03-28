2025 Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez dominates wet-to-dry Practice at COTA

Championship leader fastest in second practice at Americas MotoGP

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Factory Ducati MotoGP rider Marc Marquez dominated a wet-to-dry Practice at the 2025 Americas Grand Prix, as Pecco Bagnaia was 1.5s adrift in 10th.

After the wet conditions of FP1, the rain had stopped in time for the hour-long Practice and a dry line was appearing as pitlane opened for the second session of the day.

While the early laps were completed on wet tyres, slicks were called for after just 20 minutes of running, with Marc Marquez using them to full effect to dominate the session.

The championship leader was 0.736s clear of the field with a 2m02.929s, with the VR46 Ducati duo of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli his nearest challenger.

Marquez’s team-mate Pecco Bagnaia spent the final moments of Practice hovering around the danger zone as he battled for a place directly in Q2 qualifying.

As the chequered flag came out, Bagnaia was pushed back to 10th, but held onto a Q2 place by 0.120s over Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

After 10 minutes of running in Practice, Marc Marquez set the pace at 2m13.456s on wet tyres, though the likes of Alex Marquez, Morbidelli and Joan Mir would demote him over the following moments.

Honda’s Luca Marini and Pramac Yamaha’s Jack Miller were the first riders out on slicks in the session with 40 minutes remaining.

Miller went top immediately on his first lap with a 2m12.613s, which led to the rest of the field ditching their wet tyres.

With 25 minutes remaining, Marc Marquez returned to the top of the order with a 2m08.327s on his first slick tyre lap.

He would trade top spot with Gresini’s Alex Marquez and Miller, but would ultimately see out the session fastest of all with a 2m02.929s.

This put Marc Marquez 0.736s clear of the field, with Di Giannantonio making a late leap to second.

Team-mate Morbidelli had pitted with just over three minutes to go, which threw his Q2 hopes into doubt.

But a final lap of 2m03.766s saw him jump up to third ahead of Gresini duo Alex Marquez and rookie team-mate Fermin Aldeguer.

Miller was sixth and the only Yamaha through to Q2 so far, with Pedro Acosta the leading KTM in seventh ahead of Tech3’s Maverick Vinales.

Joan Mir was ninth on the factory Honda, with Bagnaia narrowly holding onto a Q2 place on the sister factory team Ducati.

The late improvements for the VR46 pair knocked Quartararo out of the Q2 places, with the Yamaha rider facing Q1 alongside the likes of Brad Binder (KTM), Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) and Ai Ogura (Trackhouse).

Marini failed to do much with his early slick tyre switch and was only 15th at the chequered flag, while 2023 COTA winner Alex Rins was a distant 17th.

A late crash for LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco ended his Q2 hopes and left him 20th in the session.

Full 2025 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix Practice results

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
29m ago
2025 Americas MotoGP: Friday practice as it happened
2024 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP News
37m ago
2025 Americas MotoGP: Marc Marquez dominates wet-to-dry Practice at COTA
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
MotoGP Results
51m ago
2025 Americas MotoGP, COTA - Friday Practice Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Americas Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Jake Dixon, COTA, Americas Moto2, March 28th 2025, Friday Practice
WSBK News
1h ago
Alvaro Bautista ‘building confidence’ in Portimao WorldSBK practice
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Jorge Martin confirms: MotoGP comeback “really soon”
Jorge Martin, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
MotoGP News
2h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna: Ducati not to blame for MotoGP test block on Jorge Martin
Gigi Dall’Igna
Moto3 Results
2h ago
2025 Americas Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Matteo Bertelle for Friday Practice, COTA, Americas Moto3, 28 March 2025
WSBK News
3h ago
Andrea Iannone on Portimao WorldSBK fire: “Sometimes it happens”
Andrea Iannone, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu after Portimao WorldSBK reliability woe: “I don’t care about FP1”
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.