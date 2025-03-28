Jorge Martin confirms: MotoGP comeback “really soon”

During his surprise visit to the MotoGP paddock at COTA, injured world champion Jorge Martin gave an update on his recovery and chances of riding next time in Qatar.

The new factory Aprilia signing has been sidelined since suffering multiple hand and foot injuries on the opening morning of February’s Sepang test.

After the initial fractures in Malaysia, Martin sustained more serious injuries - fracturing "ten bones" in his hand, ribs and foot - on a Supermoto bike while preparing for the Thai season opener and has missed the opening three rounds.

Martin: "Recovery feels slow, but doctors say it’s fast"

“Really nice for me to be here [at COTA],” Martin told MotoGP.com.

“It’s difficult to watch from outside, but the recovery process is going well.

“For me, it’s very slow, but for the doctors, it's going really fast! So this is good.

"I'm optimistic that I will maybe try in Qatar. Let's see.

"But for sure, it was a big and nasty crash - much worse than it seems.”

The Qatar Grand Prix, round four of the world championship, is scheduled for April 11-13.

Final Decision After Next Medical Check

Martin revealed that he will undergo another medical examination in Barcelona next week, which will determine whether he is fit to attempt a Qatar return.

“The doctors will check again my condition in Barcelona next week, and then we will understand exactly how the bones are and how they are healing,” Martin explained.

“Afterwards, we will take a decision [for Qatar], because even if you feel better, if the bone is not fully healed, you cannot go on track. So after that check, we will take a decision.”

If Martin does return at Lusail, it will likely be his first time back on any bike since his Supermoto crash.

Aprilia attempted to introduce a rule change allowing injured riders to complete a MotoGP test before making a comeback, but the proposal failed to gain unanimous approval during a manufacturers’ vote on Thursday.

"No frustration, I totally understand," Martin said. "The important thing is for the future and to put this new rule in place for next season.

"I think it's good for the safety of the riders because I will try in Qatar without knowing my real condition."

Martin Using COTA Visit to Learn More About Aprilia

The former Pramac Ducati rider is using his time at COTA to study how the Aprilia team works during a grand prix weekend.

“Spending time with the team is the number one [goal], also understanding a bit the style of work at Aprilia because I just did 10 laps in Sepang,” Martin said.

“So at least just listening to the comments, seeing how people work, and trying to use my experience also to help a little bit the team this weekend.

“And if I'm here, it's because the comeback will be really soon,” he added.

