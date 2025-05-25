Aprilia send strong words to Jorge Martin as Marco Bezzecchi wins British MotoGP
2025 British MotoGP LIVE UPDATES!
Live coverage of the Sunday race from the British MotoGP at Silverstone.
Marini, Bastianini, Savadori, Chantra all under investigation for tyre pressures. Nothing flagged among the leading riders.
What a story for Aprilia amid the Jorge Martin drama!
It's victory for Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia at Silverstone.
Zarco takes second.
Marc Marquez takes third after a last lap battle with Morbidelli.
4.5s for Bezzecchi with one lap to go. Zarco with a second back to Marquez, who still has Morbidelli for company.
Marquez catching Zarco for third, but only marginally. 1.4s between them.
Bezzecchi extending his lead over Zarco but, perhaps more importantly, running the same 2:00.5 lap time as Marquez in third.
Quartararo is out with a broken ride height device. It was stuck down entering Copse.
Bezzecchi now leading by 2.3s over Zarco.
4.5s still for Quartararo, and Marquez is past Morbidelli for fourth.
4.4s now between the leaders, Bezzecchi 0.3s faster again that lap.
Marquez now all over Morbidelli for fourth, Miller still there in sixth, too.
Alex Marquez ran wide at the final chicane and dropped behind Mir, he's under pressure from Marini, too.
Bezzecchi took 0.4s out of Quartararo that lap with a new fastest lap of the race - into the 1:59s.
Marc Marquez up to sixth on that lap, past Mir and Alex Marquez.
Quartararo held his gap at 5s.
Bezzecchi 0.3s faster than Quartararo that lap but the gap is still 5s.
Bezzecchi and Zarco both past Miller on that lap. They're now 5.3s behind Quartararo.
Quartararo now leading by 4.5s over Miller, who has a gap to Bezzecchi in third.
Zarco then fourth, ahead of Alex Marquez, Morbidelli, Mir, and Marc Marquez who is up to eighth.
Top-four all on the soft front tyre.
Bagnaia has crashed at turn six.
Zarco passed Bagnaia for third at turn three, Marquez took advantage at turn four.
But then Marquez and Bagnaia both go wide at Copse and they're now P9 & 10.
2.4s for Quartararo over Miller. Zarco now pressuring Bagnaia. They're all on the soft front, but th Ducatis have the medium.
Miller launches on Bagnaia at turn six, so we have a Yamaha 1-2.
Marquez nearly ran into Bagnaia at Copse, he went wide and lost out to Zarco.
Quartararo leads by 1.2s at the end of lap one.
Miller up to third past Marquez at turn three of lap two.
Fermin Aldeguer has crashed at Copse.
Marc Marquez up to third, past Alex, at turn four.
Gresini's Marquez back to fifth now, Miller past him at turn six.