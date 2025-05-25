Alex Marquez leads Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
LIVE

2025 British MotoGP LIVE UPDATES!

Live coverage of the Sunday race from the British MotoGP at Silverstone.

25 May 2025
14:28
Massimo Rivola sends a message to Jorge Martin

Aprilia send strong words to Jorge Martin as Marco Bezzecchi wins British MotoGP

14:08

Marini, Bastianini, Savadori, Chantra all under investigation for tyre pressures. Nothing flagged among the leading riders.

14:06
Race Results

2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results

14:06
Marco Bezzecchi wins British MotoGP

What a story for Aprilia amid the Jorge Martin drama!

14:05
Marco Bezzecchi wins British MotoGP

It's victory for Marco Bezzecchi and Aprilia at Silverstone.

Zarco takes second.

Marc Marquez takes third after a last lap battle with Morbidelli.

14:02
Lap 18/19

4.5s for Bezzecchi with one lap to go. Zarco with a second back to Marquez, who still has Morbidelli for company.

13:58
Lap 16/19

Marquez catching Zarco for third, but only marginally. 1.4s between them.

13:55
Bezzecchi leads on Lap 14 of 19
13:53
Lap 13/19

Bezzecchi extending his lead over Zarco but, perhaps more importantly, running the same 2:00.5 lap time as Marquez in third.

13:50
Quartararo OUT

Quartararo is out with a broken ride height device. It was stuck down entering Copse.

Bezzecchi now leading by 2.3s over Zarco.

13:49
Lap 11/19

4.5s still for Quartararo, and Marquez is past Morbidelli for fourth.

13:47
Fabio Quartararo leads British MotoGP on Lap 11 of 19
13:46
Lap 10/19

4.4s now between the leaders, Bezzecchi 0.3s faster again that lap.

Marquez now all over Morbidelli for fourth, Miller still there in sixth, too.

13:45
Lap 9/19

Alex Marquez ran wide at the final chicane and dropped behind Mir, he's under pressure from Marini, too.

Bezzecchi took 0.4s out of Quartararo that lap with a new fastest lap of the race - into the 1:59s.

13:42
Lap 8/19

Marc Marquez up to sixth on that lap, past Mir and Alex Marquez.

Quartararo held his gap at 5s.

13:40
Lap 7/19

Bezzecchi 0.3s faster than Quartararo that lap but the gap is still 5s.

13:38
Lap 6/19

Bezzecchi and Zarco both past Miller on that lap. They're now 5.3s behind Quartararo.

13:37
Lap 5/19

Quartararo now leading by 4.5s over Miller, who has a gap to Bezzecchi in third. 

Zarco then fourth, ahead of Alex Marquez, Morbidelli, Mir, and Marc Marquez who is up to eighth.

Top-four all on the soft front tyre.

13:33
Bagnaia OUT

Bagnaia has crashed at turn six.

13:32

Zarco passed Bagnaia for third at turn three, Marquez took advantage at turn four.

But then Marquez and Bagnaia both go wide at Copse and they're now P9 & 10.

13:30
Lap 2/19

2.4s for Quartararo over Miller. Zarco now pressuring Bagnaia. They're all on the soft front, but th Ducatis have the medium.

13:29
Miller second

Miller launches on Bagnaia at turn six, so we have a Yamaha 1-2.

Marquez nearly ran into Bagnaia at Copse, he went wide and lost out to Zarco.

13:28
Lap 1/19

Quartararo leads by 1.2s at the end of lap one.

Miller up to third past Marquez at turn three of lap two.

13:27
Aldeguer OUT

Fermin Aldeguer has crashed at Copse.

13:27

Marc Marquez up to third, past Alex, at turn four. 

Gresini's Marquez back to fifth now, Miller past him at turn six.

