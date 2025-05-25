Luca Marini, Enea Bastianini, Lorenzo Savadori, Somkiat Chantra are all under investigation for low tyre pressures.

2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 38m 16.037s 2 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +4.088s 3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +5.929s 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +5.946s 5 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +6.024s 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +7.109s 7 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +7.398s 8 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +7.729s 9 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +8.584s 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +9.764s 11 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +10.320s 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +11.318s 13 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +16.175s 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +16.312s 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +16.262s 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +31.641s 17 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +38.225s 18 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +40.488s 19 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +48.884s Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) DNF Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) DNF Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda Test Team (RC213V) DNF

* Rookie

Heartbreak for Fabio Quartararo hands Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi a shock victory in a restarted 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone.

Quartararo was 4.5s clear of Bezzecchi when the rear ride-height device on his Yamaha became locked in the lowered position with seven laps to go.

The Frenchman tried desperately to release the system by repeatedly hitting the brakes but was forced to park his M1 at the side of the track before collapsing to the ground.

Bezzecchi then easily managed his advantage over Honda’s Johann Zarco to take his first win for Aprilia and the RS-GP’s much-needed (given the recent Jorge Martin speculation) first victory since COTA last season.

The Italian was also the eleventh different Silverstone grand prix winner in the last eleven years.

Quartararo, Bezzecchi and Zarco gambled on the soft front tyre in tricky cool conditions while title leader Marc Marquez - on the medium - recovered to third after a tense battle with Franco Morbidelli on the very final lap.

Marc, brother Alex, Morbidelli and Aleix Espargaro were all handed a second chance after crashing out of the original race.

Oil left on track after the Morbidelli/Espargaro clash forced red flags, with all riders eligible for the restart due to less than 3 laps having been completed.

The second getaway saw Francesco Bagnaia snatch the holeshot but passed by pole qualifier Quartararo into turn 2.

All riders had fitted the medium rear tyre but the difference in confidence between the soft and medium fronts was night and day with Quartararo, Jack Miller, Bezzecchi, Zarco and Franco Morbidelli filling the top five places after some frantic early laps.

Meanwhile, the factory Ducatis of Marc Marquez and Bagnaia suffered multiple front-end moments on the medium, dropping Marquez to 8th after running wide.

Bagnaia fell to his knees in frustration after crashing out of 12th on lap 4 and appeared close to tears after returning to the Ducati pits.

Quartararo held a five-second lead when Bezzecchi passed Miller for second on lap 6, with Alex Marquez best of the medium fronts in sixth.

Marc, having overtaken his brother just before mid-distance, then worked his way up to third ahead of Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and the top KTM of Pedro Acosta.

After a wet warm-up, the clouds cleared leaving a dry but chilly (16-degrees, two less than the Sprint) track conditions for the grand prix.

After soft tyres for the Sprint, when some riders struggled for grip in the closing stages, mediums were expected to be used for the 20-lap race.

However, the low temperatures prompted half of the field to keep the soft front for the initial start, alongside the medium rear.

Alex Marquez, who broke Marc’s perfect 2025 Sprint record with victory on Saturday, rocketed off the line to lead into Turn 1 of the original start - but disaster struck when he lost the front almost as soon as he leaned in.

Wild-card Aleix Espargaro and Franco Morbidelli joined him on the ground on lap 2, at Vale, Espargaro’s fallen bike clipping the Italian, whose VR46 machine left oil on the track.

Race leader Marc Marquez then crashed through Maggotts/Becketts, clinging to his GP25 as he slid across the asphalt.

One lap was taken off the race distance for the restart.

Ai Ogura injured his right leg on Friday morning and withdrew from the remainder of the event.

2023 Silverstone winner Espargaro was making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.

Somkiat Chantra was returning from arm pump surgery. Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.

Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini had a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.

Morbidelli had a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after obstructing Marco Bezzecchi in Friday practice.