|2025 British MotoGP, Silverstone - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|38m 16.037s
|2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+4.088s
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+5.929s
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+5.946s
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+6.024s
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+7.109s
|7
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+7.398s
|8
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+7.729s
|9
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+8.584s
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+9.764s
|11
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+10.320s
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+11.318s
|13
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+16.175s
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+16.312s
|15
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+16.262s
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+31.641s
|17
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+38.225s
|18
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+40.488s
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+48.884s
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|DNF
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|DNF
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda Test Team (RC213V)
|DNF
* Rookie
Heartbreak for Fabio Quartararo hands Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi a shock victory in a restarted 2025 British MotoGP at Silverstone.
Quartararo was 4.5s clear of Bezzecchi when the rear ride-height device on his Yamaha became locked in the lowered position with seven laps to go.
The Frenchman tried desperately to release the system by repeatedly hitting the brakes but was forced to park his M1 at the side of the track before collapsing to the ground.
Bezzecchi then easily managed his advantage over Honda’s Johann Zarco to take his first win for Aprilia and the RS-GP’s much-needed (given the recent Jorge Martin speculation) first victory since COTA last season.
The Italian was also the eleventh different Silverstone grand prix winner in the last eleven years.
Quartararo, Bezzecchi and Zarco gambled on the soft front tyre in tricky cool conditions while title leader Marc Marquez - on the medium - recovered to third after a tense battle with Franco Morbidelli on the very final lap.
Marc, brother Alex, Morbidelli and Aleix Espargaro were all handed a second chance after crashing out of the original race.
Oil left on track after the Morbidelli/Espargaro clash forced red flags, with all riders eligible for the restart due to less than 3 laps having been completed.
The second getaway saw Francesco Bagnaia snatch the holeshot but passed by pole qualifier Quartararo into turn 2.
All riders had fitted the medium rear tyre but the difference in confidence between the soft and medium fronts was night and day with Quartararo, Jack Miller, Bezzecchi, Zarco and Franco Morbidelli filling the top five places after some frantic early laps.
Meanwhile, the factory Ducatis of Marc Marquez and Bagnaia suffered multiple front-end moments on the medium, dropping Marquez to 8th after running wide.
Bagnaia fell to his knees in frustration after crashing out of 12th on lap 4 and appeared close to tears after returning to the Ducati pits.
Quartararo held a five-second lead when Bezzecchi passed Miller for second on lap 6, with Alex Marquez best of the medium fronts in sixth.
Marc, having overtaken his brother just before mid-distance, then worked his way up to third ahead of Morbidelli, Alex Marquez and the top KTM of Pedro Acosta.
After a wet warm-up, the clouds cleared leaving a dry but chilly (16-degrees, two less than the Sprint) track conditions for the grand prix.
After soft tyres for the Sprint, when some riders struggled for grip in the closing stages, mediums were expected to be used for the 20-lap race.
However, the low temperatures prompted half of the field to keep the soft front for the initial start, alongside the medium rear.
Alex Marquez, who broke Marc’s perfect 2025 Sprint record with victory on Saturday, rocketed off the line to lead into Turn 1 of the original start - but disaster struck when he lost the front almost as soon as he leaned in.
Wild-card Aleix Espargaro and Franco Morbidelli joined him on the ground on lap 2, at Vale, Espargaro’s fallen bike clipping the Italian, whose VR46 machine left oil on the track.
Race leader Marc Marquez then crashed through Maggotts/Becketts, clinging to his GP25 as he slid across the asphalt.
One lap was taken off the race distance for the restart.
Ai Ogura injured his right leg on Friday morning and withdrew from the remainder of the event.
2023 Silverstone winner Espargaro was making his second HRC wild-card appearance of the season.
Somkiat Chantra was returning from arm pump surgery. Injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin continues to be replaced by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori.
Last year's double Silverstone winner Enea Bastianini had a long lap penalty to serve in Sunday’s race for colliding with Bagnaia at the first chicane of the French Grand Prix.
Morbidelli had a three-place grid penalty for Sunday's race after obstructing Marco Bezzecchi in Friday practice.