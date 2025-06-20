2025 Italian MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!

The 2025 MotoGP season continues with its ninth round from 20-22 June, as the series heads to Italy for its first of two visits this year.

The Italian Grand Prix held at Mugello is one of the most popular events on the calendar among the riders thanks to the circuit's picturesque setting and fast, flowing layout.

Marc Marquez comes into the Italian Grand Prix leading the championship by 32 points after a perfect weekend last time out at Aragon, where he topped every single session on his factory Ducati.

He has been without a win at Mugello since 2014, with Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia king of the venue in recent years with three wins on the bounce coming into this year's event.

Bagnaia made a breakthrough with his motorcycle at Aragon and is expected to take another step forward at his stronghold of Mugello this weekend. And he'll need to, with 93 points separating him from championship leader Marc Marquez.

Alex Marquez comes into the round as his elder brother's nearest challenger in second in the standings.

FP1 begins at 9:45am BST, while Practice starts at 2pm BST.