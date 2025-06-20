2025 Italian MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!

Rider of the day, however, has got to be Fabio Quartararo in fifth - top Yamaha and safely into Q2.
Partially dislocated his shoulder early in the session, rode in a lot of discomfort in the time attack phase, and still bagged a Q2 spot.
The 2025 MotoGP season continues with its ninth round from 20-22 June, as the series heads to Italy for its first of two visits this year.
The Italian Grand Prix held at Mugello is one of the most popular events on the calendar among the riders thanks to the circuit's picturesque setting and fast, flowing layout.
Marc Marquez comes into the Italian Grand Prix leading the championship by 32 points after a perfect weekend last time out at Aragon, where he topped every single session on his factory Ducati.
He has been without a win at Mugello since 2014, with Ducati team-mate Pecco Bagnaia king of the venue in recent years with three wins on the bounce coming into this year's event.
Bagnaia made a breakthrough with his motorcycle at Aragon and is expected to take another step forward at his stronghold of Mugello this weekend. And he'll need to, with 93 points separating him from championship leader Marc Marquez.
Alex Marquez comes into the round as his elder brother's nearest challenger in second in the standings.
FP1 begins at 9:45am BST, while Practice starts at 2pm BST.
Rider of the day, however, has got to be Fabio Quartararo in fifth - top Yamaha and safely into Q2.
Partially dislocated his shoulder early in the session, rode in a lot of discomfort in the time attack phase, and still bagged a Q2 spot.
Fair play to Vinales. The next best KTM is in eighth, 0.466s back.
Bastianini was 12th, Binder was 18th after an apparent crash (which we haven't seen yet).
Bagnaia gave his crew a thumbs down at the end of that run, so clearly not 100% happy with his bike yet.
Maverick Vinales is going to end this session fastest by 0.110s from Pecco Bagnaia, who has headed Marc Marquez in third.
Alex Marquez is fourth ahead of Fabio Quartararo, Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Rins, Pedro Acosta, Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Di Giannantonio.
Those are your direct Q2 runners.
Chequered flag is out.
Vinales fastest with a 1m44.634s.
Chantra has gone down at Turn 12. Rider appears to be ok.
Quartararo runs off at Turn 1 at the end of that lap. But that 1m44.9s will surely be enough to get him through to Q2.
Bagnaia nows fastest again with a 1m44.744s. Quartararo up to third!
Alex Marquez takes over top spot with a 1m44.787s.
Top 10 with six minutes to go:
Super tight coming into the final eight minutes.
Top 10 split by 0.456s.
So, everyone is going to have to go again.
Quartararo improves to sixth.
Marc Marquez crosses the line and goes top with a 1m45.044s.
That's very encouraging for Bez and Aprilia, as time attack has been his weakness this year.
Aprilia said earlier that it used the high grip of the Aragon test to work on curing the stability issues he's been having on new rubber in time attack trim. Clearly, it's worked!
Quartararo leaps up to seventh on this lap. Good effort.
Bezzecchi fastest with a 1m45.154s.
Now Bagnaia goes fastest on a 1m45.324s from Alex Marquez, 0.060s splitting them.
Franco Morbidelli goes fastest from Raul Fernandez on a 1m45.432s.
Zarco goes up to 12th but I'm not sure there's much more in there because he was really pushing, to the point where he was nearly crashing.
Quartararo is heading back out for the final 15 minutes, but he really didn't look very comfortable.
He's currently eighth in the order.
These early time attack efforts may well proved to quite useful. We've had two crashes already in PR.
When everyone pushes for a Q2 spot, we'll likely see a few more - which will bring out yellow flags and cancel laps.
Getting an early banker is pretty sensible.
Joan Mir jumps up to sixth on the Honda, also on a fresh soft rear.
Di Giannantonio goes up to second on a fresh soft rear, 0.094s off the best time set by Acosta so far.
Marc Marquez is out there on a new aero update on his factory Ducati.
Bagnaia had it on his bike this morning but it doesn't look to be in his garage this afternoon.