2025 German MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!

We'll take a little break now, but do keep your eyes on Crash.net for all the latest news from the Sachsenring paddock.
Practice will start at 2pm BST.
The 11th round of the 2025 MotoGP season sees the championship return to Sachsenring for the German Grand Prix.
Marc Marquez comes to a circuit where he went undefeated between 2013 and 2021 leading the championship by 68 points after taking his third successive sprint/grand prix double last time out at the Dutch Grand Prix.
With nearest rival Alex Marquez crashing out and injuring himself, while Pecco Bagnaia slid 126 points back in the standings in third, many are viewing this weekend's German Grand Prix as the moment where Marc Marquez can really take command in the championship.
But uncertain weather conditions are on the cards this weekend, which could throw up a few surprises.
Friday schedule:
FP1 - 9:45am BST
Practice - 2pm BST
The chequered flag is out and Marc Marquez will see out the session as the fastest rider on a 1m20.372s.
Pedro Acosta has crashed at Turn 3. Rider ok.
Mir up to sixth on fresh rubber. Miller improves in second to a 1m20.481s. But, it makes you wonder - what does Marquez have in his locker when he goes for a time attack?
Grand prix distance is 30 laps here and Marc Maarquez is on his 22nd. So, some very good running for him this morning. He hasn't changed his tyres at all.
Vinales has gone up to fourth on fresh rubber, while Oliveira is ninth on new tyres.
Miller now goes up to second on a fresh medium rear with a 1m20.743s.
Zarco, on a fresh medium rear, has leaped up to second with a 1m20.961s.
Gresini has explained that the smoke that was seen coming out of Aldeguer's bike was just oil in the exhaust from an engine with a lot of miles on it. So, nothing serious.
Just under 10 minutes to go.
Standings:
Fourteen minutes to go and most riders are back in the pits. Get the feeling there will be a small time attack attempt from a few just to get an eye in if this afternoon is hit by rain.
Alex Marquez jumps into the top 10 and has put 13 laps on his injured hand. Not bad going so far for the current second-placed rider in the championship.
Fabio Di Giannantonio has moved up to second with a 1m20.982s, becoming the second rider to breach the 1m20s.
Luckily, the rain has appeared to stay away in this FP1 session.
No rider other than Marquez is in the 1m20s bracket with just over 20 minutes to go in this FP1 session.
Johann Zarco has crashed at Turn 1. He's fine. Typical front end washout at the circuit's slowest corner.
Ai Ogura is putting in the laps this morning. He's already completed 11 tours of the Sachsenring.
That's because he has some factory updates on his Aprilia for this weekend.
A replay has just shown Fermin Aldeguer's Gresini Ducati was puffing a bit of smoke a few moments ago.
Hard to tell if that was a mechanical issue or just something rubbing on the circuit.
Pitlane is filling up as riders finish their first runs. Don't expect them to stay in pitlane for too long in this session as there is rain in the forecast for a lot of today and tomorrow. So, dry running will be very precious.
Alex Marquez is back in the box and is having a quick check-up with Dr Angel Charte.
Another improvement for Marc Marquez with a 1m20.372s.
Alex Marquez is 13th at the moment as he gets some laps on that injured hand.
Luca Marini is currently the fastest Honda.