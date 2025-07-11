2025 German MotoGP: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!

The 11th round of the 2025 MotoGP season sees the championship return to Sachsenring for the German Grand Prix.

Marc Marquez comes to a circuit where he went undefeated between 2013 and 2021 leading the championship by 68 points after taking his third successive sprint/grand prix double last time out at the Dutch Grand Prix.

With nearest rival Alex Marquez crashing out and injuring himself, while Pecco Bagnaia slid 126 points back in the standings in third, many are viewing this weekend's German Grand Prix as the moment where Marc Marquez can really take command in the championship.

But uncertain weather conditions are on the cards this weekend, which could throw up a few surprises.

Friday schedule:

FP1 - 9:45am BST

Practice - 2pm BST