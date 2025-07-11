2025 German MotoGP: Fabio Di Giannantonio fastest in Practice with new lap record

VR46 Ducati MotoGP rider Fabio Di Giannantonio topped Practice for the 2025 German Grand Prix with a new lap record, with Marc Marquez third.

Having topped FP1 on his factory Ducati, all eyes were on Marc Marquez to replicate that in the hour-long Practice at the Sachsenring.

But it was VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio who stole the show on his factory-spec Ducati after posting a 1m19.071s to dominate the timesheets.

That record lap put him 0.337s clear of Gresini’s Alex Marquez, who also dipped underneath the lap record in second having earlier in the day been passed fit to continue competing.

Championship leader Marc Marquez completed the top three, 0.390s off the pace, but he appeared to remain on a medium rear tyre instead of switching to a new soft for the final run.

After 10 minutes of running in Practice, Marc Marquez led the way with a 1m19.812s, which would go unchallenged until the closing 13 minutes.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta was the first to finally depose Marc Marquez when he fired in a 1m19.772s as the field began making their bids to secure a direct Q2 place.

Marquez would quickly get back to the top with a 1m19.486s, which he followed up with a 1m19.461s with 10 minutes to go.

That ultimately wouldn’t be enough to see out the session fastest, though he clearly deemed it enough of to get through with as he switched to the slower medium rear for his final run.

Running in his shadow, Di Giannantonio used Marquez as the perfect reference to produce the 1m19.071s that would see him set a new lap record and top Practice.

Alex Marquez leaped up to second at the end with a 1m19.408s ahead of his elder brother Marc Marquez, while Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was fourth.

KTM’s Pedro Acosta completed the top five and was one of two RC16s in the top 10, while Franco Morbidelli was sixth on the sister VR46 Ducati with Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi seventh despite an early fall.

Jack Miller got the Pramac Yamaha directly into Q2 in eighth ahead of Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia and the sister factory KTM of Brad Binder.

LCR Honda’s Johann Zarco crashed at the end of Practice and was left in 12th behind Tech3’s Maverick Vinales, while Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer crashed twice.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

