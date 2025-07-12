Acosta has run off at Turn 8! He's kept the bike upright but he's out of the points now.
2025 German MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES!
Live text coverage of Saturday at the 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix
The 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix continues on Saturday with qualifying and the sprint at the Sachsenring.
Wet weather looks set to affect the second day of running in Germany, with Marc Marquez holding a 68-point championship lead ahead of Saturday's sprint.
Winner of all but one sprint so far in 2025, Marquez's Saturday form has been superior but he cautioned on Friday that he will need to weigh up risk over reward in a rain-hit Saturday.
The championship leader was third at the end of Friday's running, with VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio setting the pace with a new lap record.
Alex Marquez was second having been cleared to ride after medical checks and will welcome the wet weather on Saturday to ease the strain on his injured left hand.
Jorge Martin was on pole in Germany last year and won the sprint.
Saturday schedule:
Qualifying - 9:50am BST
Sprint - 2pm BST
Marc Marquez takes second from Quartararo at Turn 1. Bezzecchi's lead is 1.4s.
Marquez is the fastest rider on track again and he is closing down Quartararo in second. Bezzecchi continues to lead, while Acosta has fallen off the back of Marquez and back into DiGia's clutches.
Bagnaia is having a shocker. He's out of the points in 12th. We haven't even seen him on the broadcast this afternoon.
Further down, Miller is sixth from Binder, Alex Marquez and Zarco.
Lap seven now and Bezzecchi's lead remains 1.3s over Quartararo, who is a second clear of Marquez.
Onto lap six, Bezzecchi still leads by 1.3s over Quartararo, with Marquez third having set the fastest lap.
Morbidelli to the medical centre for checks.
Acosta takes fourth from DiGia at Turn 3.
Bezzecchi's lead is down to 1.3s across the line as Quartararo pushes.
Marquez takes third from DiGia at the last corner.
Huge crash for Morbidelli. His leathers came open as he bounced through the gravel. Rear end went away on the entry to Turn 8.
Bezzecchi's lead is now 1.7s over Quartararo, who is the fastest rider on the track now. DiGia third, Marc Marquez fourth and Acosta fifth.
Morbidelli has crashed out of second place at Turn 8. That looks like a big crash.
Bezzecchi sets the fastest lap and extends his lead to eight tenths.
Zarco has slumped to 10th. That medium rear choice is not working out right now.
Quartararo has made a great start. He's up to third. Bezzecchi's lead is up to 0.7s.
Onto lap two, Bezzecchi leads Morbidelli, Marquez fails to get DiGia at Turns 1 and 2.
Marquez has got back ahead of Zarco for fourth, but he has now been passed by Di Giannantonio.
GO!
Marc Marquez leads into Turn 1 but runs wide! Bezzecchi leads from Morbidelli. Marquez is down to fifth.
We've only had one wet race this year, which was the French Grand Prix - where Johann Zarco won.
He'll be a big threat this afternoon for a first sprint victory.
This is the first wet sprint since the 2023 British Grand Prix, which Alex Marquez won for Gresini Ducati.
The warm-up lap is underway. We are just moments away from racing in Germany!
Michelin has now confirmed that change for Zarco.
Zarco appears to have now switched to the medium soft rear. Marini has too.
Zarco also looks like he's gone back to the medium front. That could be a smart move, as the harder rain tyres work better than the soft when the track starts to dry.
Small delay to the schedule. A 2:10pm start time has been pencilled in following the red flag in Moto3 qualy earlier.