2025 German MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES!

The 2025 MotoGP German Grand Prix continues on Saturday with qualifying and the sprint at the Sachsenring.

Wet weather looks set to affect the second day of running in Germany, with Marc Marquez holding a 68-point championship lead ahead of Saturday's sprint.

Winner of all but one sprint so far in 2025, Marquez's Saturday form has been superior but he cautioned on Friday that he will need to weigh up risk over reward in a rain-hit Saturday.

The championship leader was third at the end of Friday's running, with VR46 Ducati's Fabio Di Giannantonio setting the pace with a new lap record.

Alex Marquez was second having been cleared to ride after medical checks and will welcome the wet weather on Saturday to ease the strain on his injured left hand.

Jorge Martin was on pole in Germany last year and won the sprint.

Saturday schedule:

Qualifying - 9:50am BST

Sprint - 2pm BST