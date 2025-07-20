2025 Czech MotoGP LIVE UPDATES

13:43

Marc Marquez wins Czech MotoGP

It's victory for Marc Marquez at Brno in the Czech MotoGP.

Bezzecchi takes a solid second for Aprilia, some redemption after his mistake in Germany last week.

Bagnaia unable to get close enough to Acosta to make a pass, and the Spaniard keeps his first GP podium of the season in third place.

Bagnaia fourth, then Raul Fernandez, Quartararo, Martin a solid seventh on his return, Aldeguer, Binder, and Pol Espargaro who complete the top- 10.