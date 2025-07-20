MotoGP stewards deliver judgement on Alex Marquez v Joan Mir clash at Brno
2025 Czech MotoGP LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the 2025 Czech MotoGP race from Brno.
“All the risks in one corner” for Marco Bezzecchi in “key” Fabio Quartararo pass
A three-second penalty for Fermin Aldeguer has dropped him from P8 to P11.
It's victory for Marc Marquez at Brno in the Czech MotoGP.
Bezzecchi takes a solid second for Aprilia, some redemption after his mistake in Germany last week.
Bagnaia unable to get close enough to Acosta to make a pass, and the Spaniard keeps his first GP podium of the season in third place.
Bagnaia fourth, then Raul Fernandez, Quartararo, Martin a solid seventh on his return, Aldeguer, Binder, and Pol Espargaro who complete the top- 10.
Marquez leads onto the final lap by 2s over Bezzecchi.
Bezzecchi has a second over Acosta, who has Bagnaia within a couple of tenths now.
Two to go now and Acosta throws in a 54.1 to keep Bagnaia at 0.5s.
Good stuff this from Acosta, he's just about keeping Bagnaia at bay, and even keeping Bezzecchi somewhat within reach.
Is down to 0.5s over the line though between Bagnaia and Acosta with 3 to go.
Bezzecchi now 2.5s adrift of Marquez but maintaining his 1s lead over Acosta.
Bagnaia now 0.7s bacck of Acosta, only 4 to go now and at this rate he's going to run out of time.
Acosta still that 1.1 or so behind Bezzecchi but Bagnaia now within 0.8s of the KTM rider. Only 5 to go now, though, so Bagnaia has little time to secure this podium.
Another fastest lap of the race from Marquez on lap 15, which now feels a bit rude. Almost two seconds clear of Bezzecchi, who has over a second to Acosta now.
Bagnaia now within a second of the Spaniard and a PB for the Ducati Lenovo rider that time, but still in the 54s - 0.4s slower than his teammate.
Another fastest lap of the race that time for Marquez, into the 1:53s, which feels like a bit of a joke to be honest.
Acosta now almost a second behind Bezzecchi, who is also in the 53s to be fair to him on a 53.999.
Bagnaia now almost within a second of the Spaniard.
If Bezzecchi looked to be struggling a couple of laps ago he seems to have recovered a bit now. 0.5s between himself and Acosta over the line and Bagnaia continues to marginally close in - PB for Bagnaia that time, actually.
Acosta looks much better than Bezzecchi now but hasn't found a way through yet. Bagnaia actually closing in marginally on these two now, he was a couple of tenths faster than Acosta that time.
1s now for Marquez over Bezzecchi, who still has Acosta for company. Acosta mich getting closer, actually.
Zarco struggling on the soft rear further back, he's 11th and in the 1:55s.
0.8s now for Marquez.
Looks like Acosta is better in the first half of the lap than Bezzecchi, but the Italian a bit better climbing back up the hill from turn 10 to the end of the lap.
First full lap in the lead for Marquez and that's the lead secured. 1:54.184 and a 0.5s lead with 12 laps to go.
Bezzecchi has been able to create some space to Acosta.
0.2s over the line for Marquez. Bezzecchi isn't done quite yet.
Marquez into the lead a turn three on lap eight . Makes his move at turn three. Cost them both a bit of time so Acosta is now close to Bezzecchi.
Marquez increasing the pressure now on Bezzecchi. Acosta still hanging on in third. Bagnaia back to fourth now after Bastianini's crash but he's coming under pressure from Fernandez and is 2s back from the podium battle.
Bastianini has crashed at turn three and his bike has it the barrier. Just lost the rear on the brakes and that overloaded the front when it gripped.