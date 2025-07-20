Pedro Acosta and KTM “strong characters, sometimes we were fighting”

KTM’s financial troubles and a shaky start to MotoGP 2025 caused tensions with Pedro Acosta, but their hard worked paid off with podiums at Brno.

Pedro Acosta, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Czech MotoGP

KTM’s winter financial crisis and performance issues with the latest RC16, created tensions with its ambitious young star Pedro Acosta, who was openly frustrated at failing to match his rookie season performances.

But everything finally came together at Brno, returning to the world championship for the first time since Brad Binder’s debut RC16 victory in 2020.

Not only did Acosta place second to Marc Marquez in the Sprint race, but Tech3’s Enea Bastianini made it two RC16s on the rostrum.

Acosta then picked up where he had left off in the grand prix, hounding Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi for runner-up for much of the race, before successfully fending off late pressure from Francesco Bagnaia.

“Super happy to have back-to-back podiums,” Acosta told TNT Sports. “It was a tough moment from the beginning of the season.

“We had a target, but from day one it was like everything disappeared and we were lost. We worked super hard from the beginning of the season. We made good steps. Today was the payoff.”

Pedro Acosta was 'angry'

Brno marked the first time a KTM rider had stood on a MotoGP podium since Maverick Vinales’ Qatar demotion. It was also Acosta’s first top-three since last year’s wet Thai Grand Prix.

“It wasn’t an easy moment in Austria for the factory. It wasn’t easy for me, or for anyone,” Acosta said. “I am more than grateful to KTM and to my crew. They were the ones suffering my bad humour or my bad character when I was angry!”

Acosta admitted there were tense moments behind the scenes: “You put two strong characters – myself and the KTM guys – sometimes we were fighting hard. But this was the result of never giving up.”

The 21-year-old had to withstand pressure from Ducati’s Bagnaia in the closing stages of the grand prix.

“We struggled with the front at the end. Pecco was coming super fast,” he said. “Maybe we were consuming too much tyre at the beginning of the race, trying to be close to Marc and Pecco. I was forcing it a bit.

“When you have these opportunities – which, for us, have not been many during the year – we have to take it.”

Looking ahead, Acosta is hopeful the momentum can continue into KTM’s home race at the Red Bull Ring.

“Where we have to improve is clear. The new parts will arrive. Let’s see what’s going on for the Red Bull Ring.”
 

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Key circuits identified where Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari backed to win this year
27m ago
Lewis Hamilton
IndyCar
2025 IndyCar Indy Toronto race LIVE UPDATES!
1h ago
Colton Herta in Toronto
MotoGP News
Has Jorge Martin’s Czech MotoGP comeback turned the page on Aprilia contract saga?
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez makes 2025 MotoGP title admission which will catch his rivals' attention
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Czech MotoGP
MotoGP News
“All the risks in one corner” for Marco Bezzecchi in “key” Fabio Quartararo pass
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta and KTM “strong characters, sometimes we were fighting”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Santino Ferrucci to not compete in IndyCar Toronto race after Warm Up crash
1h ago
Santino Ferrucci in Canada.
MotoGP News
Eye-opening stat at Czech MotoGP is a problem for Ducati's Gigi Dall'Igna
1h ago
Ducati
MotoGP News
MotoGP stewards deliver judgement on Alex Marquez v Joan Mir clash at Brno
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Czech MotoGP
IndyCar News
Marcus Armstrong harsh on "average" Fast Six lap in IndyCar Toronto qualifying
2h ago
Marcus Armstrong in Toronto.