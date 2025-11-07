2025 Portuguese MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

The MotoGP season enters its final phase this weekend at the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP begins the final European double-header of the year.

Practice is due to start this afternoon at 15:00 local time.

With the title wrapped up long ago and even second in the standings having been secured by Alex Marquez (who was fastest in FP1 this morning) in Malaysia, the main points battle now is for third place.

Marco Bezzecchi currently leads that battle from Francesco Bagnaia, but Pedro Acosta's recent form has propelled him into contention, too, and the Spanish rider is now only 31 points adrift of third.

Portimao has also been a strong track for Acosta in the past, with two Moto3 wins there in 2021, a Moto2 win 2023, and a podium in only his second MotoGP start last year. The Spaniard was ninth-fastest in FP1.

Bezzecchi, on the other hand, has only one podium at Portimao, that coming in the 2023 MotoGP race, but we know the Aprilia is strong at the Portuguese track, proven by Maverick Vinales' Sprint win here in 2024. Bezzecchi ended FP1 in second place.

Francesco Bagnaia is a two-time winner in Portimao, those coming in the second 2021 race and in 2023, when he also won the Sprint. The Italian, though, could only manage 17th in FP1 this morning.

Bagnaia, of course, has a new teammate for this weekend, as 2025 WorldSBK runner-up Nicolo Bulega joins the Ducati Lenovo Team in place of the injured Marc Marquez. Bulega tested at Jerez last week, and this weekend will mark his 100th grand prix start.

Bulega ended his first MotoGP session ahead of Bagnaia in 14th, and less than a second slower than Marquez.