2025 Portuguese MotoGP reaction LIVE UPDATES

The 2025 Portuguese MotoGP race is due to start at 13:00 local time this afternoon.

Marco Bezzecchi starts on pole position after his strong Q2 performance yesterday. He will be after his second grand prix win of the season, the Italian still winless since his British GP victory in May despite his strong form in the majority of the races since the summer break.

Pedro Acosta remains winless in MotoGP in general for now, but the Spaniard seems to edge closer to victory with each weekend at the moment. Second yesterday, he starts second on the grid again today.

Alex Marquez won the Sprint yesterday but will start fifth today after a mistake in Q2. He's the rider with the best pace, but a start like he found yesterday to be immediately third would clearly help his cause for a fourth grand prix win of the season this afternoon.

Fabio Quartararo completes the front row today, but with low grip in Portimao this weekend he is expected to fall backwards in the race. He rode well in the Sprint yesterday to finish fourth, but certainly a podium feels like a stretch for the Frenchman, despite the obvious level he's riding at at present.

Francesco Bagnaia had a miserable Sprint, dropping to eighth on the final run to the line. He usually goes better on Sundays than Saturdays, and he will be hoping to continue that trend this afternoon, although it would take quite an improvement from yesterday to be able to challenge the likes of Bezzecchi, Marquez, and Acosta from fourth on the grid.

Honda suffered a tough Saturday, with only Johann Zarco in the points. Joan Mir has been strong this weekend but had a clutch issue yesterday, as did Somkiat Chantra, and the Spaniard was out after the first lap. Luca Marini has struggled more generally this weekend, so the onus is on Mir and Zarco to deliver for HRC this afternoon.

There is no Raul Fernandez today, he withdrew following his Practice crash on Friday after riding in FP2 yesterday morning.

Nicolo Bulega will make his 100th grand prix start today as he rides in place of Marc Marquez. He crashed on the second lap yesterday and starts again from 18th today.

This will be the final home race of the full-time grand prix career of Miguel Oliveira. He'll start from the back row in 19th.