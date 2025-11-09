2025 Portuguese MotoGP reaction LIVE UPDATES

Bezzecchi's lead down to 3s now as Marquez pushes on to try to keep Acosta at bay. Seems to be working, still 0.8s between the two Spaniards with one to go.
Live updates from the 2025 Portuguese MotoGP race at Portimao, the penultimate grand prix of the season.
The 2025 Portuguese MotoGP race is due to start at 13:00 local time this afternoon.
Marco Bezzecchi starts on pole position after his strong Q2 performance yesterday. He will be after his second grand prix win of the season, the Italian still winless since his British GP victory in May despite his strong form in the majority of the races since the summer break.
Pedro Acosta remains winless in MotoGP in general for now, but the Spaniard seems to edge closer to victory with each weekend at the moment. Second yesterday, he starts second on the grid again today.
Alex Marquez won the Sprint yesterday but will start fifth today after a mistake in Q2. He's the rider with the best pace, but a start like he found yesterday to be immediately third would clearly help his cause for a fourth grand prix win of the season this afternoon.
Fabio Quartararo completes the front row today, but with low grip in Portimao this weekend he is expected to fall backwards in the race. He rode well in the Sprint yesterday to finish fourth, but certainly a podium feels like a stretch for the Frenchman, despite the obvious level he's riding at at present.
Francesco Bagnaia had a miserable Sprint, dropping to eighth on the final run to the line. He usually goes better on Sundays than Saturdays, and he will be hoping to continue that trend this afternoon, although it would take quite an improvement from yesterday to be able to challenge the likes of Bezzecchi, Marquez, and Acosta from fourth on the grid.
Honda suffered a tough Saturday, with only Johann Zarco in the points. Joan Mir has been strong this weekend but had a clutch issue yesterday, as did Somkiat Chantra, and the Spaniard was out after the first lap. Luca Marini has struggled more generally this weekend, so the onus is on Mir and Zarco to deliver for HRC this afternoon.
There is no Raul Fernandez today, he withdrew following his Practice crash on Friday after riding in FP2 yesterday morning.
Nicolo Bulega will make his 100th grand prix start today as he rides in place of Marc Marquez. He crashed on the second lap yesterday and starts again from 18th today.
This will be the final home race of the full-time grand prix career of Miguel Oliveira. He'll start from the back row in 19th.
Bezzecchi takes victory in Portugal, dominant from the Italian. Marquez holds onto second by tenths in the end over Acosta, who takes third.
Fourth for Aldeguer, then Binder, Quartararo, Ogura, and Di Giannantonio who passed Zarco for eighth on the last lap.
Zarco takes ninth, and Espargaro rounds out the top-10.
Two to go. Bezzecchi holding that 4s over Marquez, whose gap to Acosta is now only 1s.
TV slow motion replay shows some heavy wear on Marquez's front tyre.
Ogura has passed Zarco for 7th.
It's on between Marquez and Acosta. 1.3s between them with 3 to go now, Acosta is much faster now.
4s now for Bezzecchi over Marquez, who was 0.6s slower than Acosta that time. 2s between them with 4 to go.
Zarco continues to hold off Ogura for 7th. Marini has made it up to 11th now, passing Miller on the run to turn one that time.
Bezzecchi now over 3s clear. He's still in the 1:38s, which no one else has been for some time now.
Aldeguer now closing in on Acosta, but surely even MotoGP's latest tyre whisperer can't close 6.5s in 6 laps.
Very spread out at the front now. Bezzecchi has a 2.5s lead over Marquez, Acosta now almost 7s ahead of Aldeguer.
Quartararo has found a bit of time over Zarco.
Bulega running in 15th on his debut but just ran wide at turn five. If he can hold on for 8 more laps he'll get a point.
Bezzecchi over 2s clear of Marquez now, 2.8s then between Marquez and Acosta, who still has 6.5s over Aldeguer.
Quartararo now under pressure for sixth from Zarco. Been a great half-race from Quartararo but the Yamaha's tyre consumption letting him down. Ogura right there with Zarco, too - strong ride in the top-10 for the Japanese whose late season rebuild is continuing.
Quartararo makes a mistake at turn five in braking and Binder takes advantage to take fifth. Best ride of the season from Binder, this.
Closest battle on track now is Binder vs Quartararo for fifth. Quartararo riding excellently to keep the much-faster KTM behind. Still 12 laps for him to hold on, though, as we enter lap 14.
Bezzecchi charging now. Over 1.5s clear of Marquez now with 13 laps to go. The Italian is the only rider still in the 1:38s.
Acosta still 2s behind Marquez, and now 6.5s clear of P4 which is now Aldeguer after Bagnaia's crash.
Bagnaia has crashed out of a lonely 4th place at turn 11. 4 race DNFs in succession for the Italian. Just locked the front in braking as the track plateaus at the top of the hill there.
Aldeguer now P5 with a move on Quartararo.
Bezzecchi maintains his lead over Marquez. Acosta now fully out of it, over 2s behind Marquez and actually losing time to Bastianini behind, who is lapping in the 1:38s after his pit stop earlier on.
Aldeguer makes an attempt on Binder at turn three, but Binder toughs it out at turn four. A late lunge from Aldeguer then at turn five just pushed Binder out of the way. Cost Binder some rear aero.
Acosta now over a second behind Marquez, who is still that half-second behind Bezzecchi.
Bagnaia now over 3s behind Acosta, but over 2s clear of Quartararo.
Marquez staying that half-second or so behind Bezzecchi, but his gap over Acosta continues to grow, Acosta now almost 1.5s off the lead.
Looks like contact with Morbidelli in turn five on the first lap has caused damage on the front wheel of Bastianini which is why he entered the pits. He rejoined ahead of the leaders, but has now dropped behind them and is fourth on-the-road, if you like. 2.8s between Acosta and Bagnaia now so a big gap for Bastianini to sit in.
Under half-a-second now between Bezzecchi and Marquez, Acosta lost a bit of touch that time.