2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 1: LIVE
Live updates from Wednesday’s opening day of the 2025 Official Sepang MotoGP test.
The full MotoGP rider line-up takes to the track for the first time in 2025 during the Official Sepang test from Wednesday to Friday.
Rookies Ai Ogura, Fermin Aldeguer and Somkiat Chantra, factory test riders and full-time race riders from Yamaha took part in a three-day Shakedown test at the Malaysian circuit over the weekend.
The other Honda race riders aside from Chantra (Joan Mir, Luca Marini and Johann Zarco) were also eligible for the shakedown, but did not take part.
The trio, plus the likes of reigning champion Jorge Martin and new Ducati Lenovo rider Marc Marquez, will be riding a MotoGP bike for the first time since Barcelona last November.
Just five days of official pre-season testing – three at Sepang, then two at Buriram – are available before the start of the 2025 MotoGP season in Thailand on February 28.
Testing at Sepang takes place from 10am to 6pm, followed by practice starts…
1:45pm local time, top ten: Fabio Quartararo, Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, Franco Morbidelli, Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira, Joan Mir, Francesco Bagnaia, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins.
Marc Marquez has been pushed back to 12th (+1.490s).
This morning's carnage means Marco Bezzecchi is the only Aprilia rider not to have fallen.
Bez, in 19th place, will speak to the media shortly (then continue riding).
Raul Fernandez being helped away after his accident.
Jorge Martin isn't the only rider injured this morning, with Trackhouse revealing: "Raul has suffered a fractured metacarpal bone in his left hand. We are currently evaluating further treatment."
Fernandez was also injured on day one of last year's test.
Approaching 1pm at Sepang and it's Fabio Quartararo fastest for Yamaha, improving his time to a 1m 57.754s, which also beats his fastest Shakedown lap.
The Monster Yamaha rider is the only person in the '57s, with Alex Marquez second for Gresini Ducati but 0.710s behind.
As of midday it's now shakedown leader Fabio Quartararo back on top, from Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer and Jack Miller.
While we were outside the medical centre, Fabio di Giannantonio fell next to us at Turn 5, the VR46 rider walked away unharmed.
Okay, we're back in the media room.
Jorge Martin's bike has been returned but the rider is in the medical centre after what was a huge highside and is currently undergoing checks.
Meanwhile the track action continues.
Turn 2 is the second, left-hand, part of the tight opener corners.
Jorge Martin has crashed again, this time at Turn 2. Red flags.
After his earlier spill, world champion Jorge Martin is back on track and looking to improve on 21st.
Franco Morbidelli has done the most laps so far at 22, followed by Jack Miller and Pedro Acosta on 18.
In other words, basically a full grand prix distance (but split into short runs this morning).
Franco Morbidelli jumps up to 6th, between Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo.
Gresini rookie Fermin Aldeguer is still the top GP24, and Ducati rider, in third behind the Pramacs.
Further down the order, Francesco Bagnaia is 11th at the moment and Aprilia world champion Jorge Martin 21st after his Turn 1 fall.
The current top ten:
Jack Miller (Pramac Yamaha)
Miguel Oliveira (Pramac Yamaha)
Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini Ducati)
Alex Rins (Monster Yamaha)
Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo)
Fabio Quartararo (Monster Yamaha)
Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM)
Luca Marini (Honda Castrol)
Augusto Fernandez (Yamaha test team)
Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati).
The shiny new (unpainted) chassis on one of Alex Rins' bikes (right). His 'standard' bike (left) has the usual black coloured frame.
Not a great surprise given they've already had two days at the Shakedown, but all four Yamaha race riders are in the top six at present.
11:20am and it's a Pramac Yamaha one-two with Jack Miller returning to the top, on a 1m 58.623s, putting him 0.294s ahead of team-mate Miguel Oliveira.
Johann Zarco, like Marini and Mir, did not ride at the Shakedown and is completing his first MotoGP laps of the year this morning.
The LCR rider has been out on two different Hondas, and is currently 12th.
New factory KTM rider Pedro Acosta rises to sixth place (+0.735s), the top RC16.
There's a sense of urgency here due to the weather.
It's overcast, windy, 'cool' (for Sepang) and there's a threat of rain at any moment.
Timing screens reveal that reigning world champion Jorge Martin has crashed at Turn 1. Rider OK.