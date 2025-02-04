2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 1: LIVE

The full MotoGP rider line-up takes to the track for the first time in 2025 during the Official Sepang test from Wednesday to Friday.

Rookies Ai Ogura, Fermin Aldeguer and Somkiat Chantra, factory test riders and full-time race riders from Yamaha took part in a three-day Shakedown test at the Malaysian circuit over the weekend.

The other Honda race riders aside from Chantra (Joan Mir, Luca Marini and Johann Zarco) were also eligible for the shakedown, but did not take part.

The trio, plus the likes of reigning champion Jorge Martin and new Ducati Lenovo rider Marc Marquez, will be riding a MotoGP bike for the first time since Barcelona last November.

Just five days of official pre-season testing – three at Sepang, then two at Buriram – are available before the start of the 2025 MotoGP season in Thailand on February 28.

Testing at Sepang takes place from 10am to 6pm, followed by practice starts…