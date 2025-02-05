2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test Results - Day 1 (Wednesday)

Hourly results updates...

2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 2pm (Day 1) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:57.754s 22/33 338.5 2 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.710s 21/28 338.5 3 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.800s 25/32 335.4 4 = Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.834s 38/39 339.6 5 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.869s 18/38 335.4 6 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.163s 10/30 336.4 7 ^14 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.166s 26/31 333.3 8 ^7 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.193s 23/31 336.4 9 ˅2 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.331s 31/40 335.4 10 ˅2 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.447s 7/18 333.3 11 ˅2 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.475s 24/37 336.4 12 ˅2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.490s 4/32 334.3 13 ˅2 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.549s 38/39 332.3 14 ˅2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.633s 18/26 339.6 15 ^4 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.843s 29/36 334.3 16 ˅3 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.922s 9/31 336.4 17 ˅3 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.929s 22/35 338.5 18 ˅2 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +2.355s 6/32 336.4 19 ˅2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +2.496s 30/37 338.5 20 ˅2 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +2.545s 30/43 333.3 21 ˅1 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP25) +2.580s 17/20 331.2 22 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +3.534s 3/24 338.5 23 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +3.567s 5/13 335.4

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

= Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Fastest Shakedown Test time

Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.794s (Day 3)

Official Sepang MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)

2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 1pm (Day 1) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:57.754s 22/31 338.5 2 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.710s 21/28 338.5 3 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.800s 25/32 335.4 4 ^4 Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.834s 38/38 339.6 5 ˅1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.869s 18/34 335.4 6 ˅1 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.163s 10/30 336.4 7 ^7 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.331s 31/32 335.4 8 ˅2 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.447s 7/18 333.3 9 ^10 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.475s 24/26 336.4 10 ˅3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.490s 4/22 334.3 11 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.559s 34/35 332.3 12 ˅3 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.633s 18/26 339.6 13 ˅2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.922s 9/25 336.4 14 ˅2 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.929s 22/31 338.5 15 ˅2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +2.210s 6/20 336.4 16 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +2.355s 6/32 336.4 17 ^3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +2.496s 30/35 338.5 18 ˅1 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +2.545s 30/38 333.3 19 ^4 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.568s 23/26 333.3 20 ˅4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP25) +2.580s 17/20 331.2 21 ˅3 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +2.683s 9/19 332.3 22 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +3.534s 3/24 338.5 23 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +3.567s 5/13 335.4

2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 12pm (Day 1) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 ^6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:57.999s 20/21 2 ^6 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.465s 21/21 3 ˅1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.555s 25/25 4 ^1 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.624s 18/25 5 ˅4 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.918s 10/29 6 ˅3 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.202s 7/18 7 ˅3 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.245s 4/19 8 ^7 Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) +1.377s 22/24 9 ^2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.388s 18/19 10 ˅4 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.669s 8/23 11 ^2 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.677s 9/18 12 ^7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.684s 22/23 13 ˅4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.965s 6/16 14 ˅4 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.002s 5/19 15 ˅3 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +2.110s 6/24 16 ^2 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP25) +2.335s 17/18 17 ^5 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +2.355s 25/25 18 ˅4 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +2.438s 9/15 19 ˅2 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.653s 12/17 20 ˅4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +2.654s 10/24 21 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +3.289s 3/19 22 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +3.322s 5/13 23 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +3.485s 11/14

2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 11am (Day 1) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1:58.917s 10/16 2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.223s 4/11 3 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.284s 7/13 4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.327s 4/12 5 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.457s 4/14 6 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.751s 8/14 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.823s 7/13 8 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.868s 5/12 9 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.047s 6/11 10 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.084s 5/11 11 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.160s 9/9 12 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.192s 6/11 13 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.435s 5/6 14 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.520s 9/9 15 Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) +1.734s 11/12 16 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +1.736s 10/12 17 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.790s 6/8 18 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP25) +2.189s 9/10 19 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.259s 6/13 20 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +2.371s 3/11 21 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +2.404s 5/11 22 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +2.818s 4/12 23 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.858s 7/8

After a three-day Shakedown for rookies, factory test riders and race riders from Yamaha and Honda, the Official Sepang MotoGP Test, featuring all 2025 riders and teams, began at 10am on Wednesday in Malaysia.

The first target will be Fabio Quartararo’s 1m 57.794s Shakedown topping time from Sunday.

Official testing takes place from 10am to 6pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, followed by practice starts.

After Sepang, only one more official test, at Buriram from February 12-13, will remain before the Thai season-opener starts on February 28.

Engine specification for Ducati, KTM and Aprilia will be frozen from the Thai GP until the end of 2026, to reduce development costs ahead of the new 850cc era in 2027.

Honda and Yamaha are currently free to continue engine development, due to their D concession ranking.