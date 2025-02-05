2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test Results - Day 1 (Wednesday)
Lap times as of 2pm during Wednesday’s opening day of the 2025 Official Sepang MotoGP test.
- 2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 1: LIVE UPDATES
- Jorge Martin undergoing hospital checks after huge Sepang highside
Hourly results updates...
|2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 2pm (Day 1)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:57.754s
|22/33
|338.5
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.710s
|21/28
|338.5
|3
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.800s
|25/32
|335.4
|4
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.834s
|38/39
|339.6
|5
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.869s
|18/38
|335.4
|6
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.163s
|10/30
|336.4
|7
|^14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.166s
|26/31
|333.3
|8
|^7
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.193s
|23/31
|336.4
|9
|˅2
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.331s
|31/40
|335.4
|10
|˅2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.447s
|7/18
|333.3
|11
|˅2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.475s
|24/37
|336.4
|12
|˅2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.490s
|4/32
|334.3
|13
|˅2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.549s
|38/39
|332.3
|14
|˅2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.633s
|18/26
|339.6
|15
|^4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.843s
|29/36
|334.3
|16
|˅3
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+1.922s
|9/31
|336.4
|17
|˅3
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.929s
|22/35
|338.5
|18
|˅2
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+2.355s
|6/32
|336.4
|19
|˅2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+2.496s
|30/37
|338.5
|20
|˅2
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)*
|+2.545s
|30/43
|333.3
|21
|˅1
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+2.580s
|17/20
|331.2
|22
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+3.534s
|3/24
|338.5
|23
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+3.567s
|5/13
|335.4
^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.
Fastest Shakedown Test time
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.794s (Day 3)
Official Sepang MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)
|2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 1pm (Day 1)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:57.754s
|22/31
|338.5
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.710s
|21/28
|338.5
|3
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.800s
|25/32
|335.4
|4
|^4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.834s
|38/38
|339.6
|5
|˅1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.869s
|18/34
|335.4
|6
|˅1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.163s
|10/30
|336.4
|7
|^7
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.331s
|31/32
|335.4
|8
|˅2
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.447s
|7/18
|333.3
|9
|^10
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.475s
|24/26
|336.4
|10
|˅3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.490s
|4/22
|334.3
|11
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.559s
|34/35
|332.3
|12
|˅3
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.633s
|18/26
|339.6
|13
|˅2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+1.922s
|9/25
|336.4
|14
|˅2
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.929s
|22/31
|338.5
|15
|˅2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+2.210s
|6/20
|336.4
|16
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+2.355s
|6/32
|336.4
|17
|^3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+2.496s
|30/35
|338.5
|18
|˅1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)*
|+2.545s
|30/38
|333.3
|19
|^4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.568s
|23/26
|333.3
|20
|˅4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+2.580s
|17/20
|331.2
|21
|˅3
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+2.683s
|9/19
|332.3
|22
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+3.534s
|3/24
|338.5
|23
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+3.567s
|5/13
|335.4
^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.
Fastest Shakedown Test time
Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.794s (Day 3)
Official Sepang MotoGP records
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)
|2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 12pm (Day 1)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|^6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:57.999s
|20/21
|2
|^6
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.465s
|21/21
|3
|˅1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.555s
|25/25
|4
|^1
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.624s
|18/25
|5
|˅4
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.918s
|10/29
|6
|˅3
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.202s
|7/18
|7
|˅3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.245s
|4/19
|8
|^7
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+1.377s
|22/24
|9
|^2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.388s
|18/19
|10
|˅4
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.669s
|8/23
|11
|^2
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+1.677s
|9/18
|12
|^7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.684s
|22/23
|13
|˅4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.965s
|6/16
|14
|˅4
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.002s
|5/19
|15
|˅3
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+2.110s
|6/24
|16
|^2
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+2.335s
|17/18
|17
|^5
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)*
|+2.355s
|25/25
|18
|˅4
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+2.438s
|9/15
|19
|˅2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.653s
|12/17
|20
|˅4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+2.654s
|10/24
|21
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+3.289s
|3/19
|22
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+3.322s
|5/13
|23
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+3.485s
|11/14
|2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 11am (Day 1)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1:58.917s
|10/16
|2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.223s
|4/11
|3
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.284s
|7/13
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.327s
|4/12
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.457s
|4/14
|6
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.751s
|8/14
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.823s
|7/13
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.868s
|5/12
|9
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.047s
|6/11
|10
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.084s
|5/11
|11
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.160s
|9/9
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.192s
|6/11
|13
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+1.435s
|5/6
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.520s
|9/9
|15
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+1.734s
|11/12
|16
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+1.736s
|10/12
|17
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.790s
|6/8
|18
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+2.189s
|9/10
|19
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.259s
|6/13
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+2.371s
|3/11
|21
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+2.404s
|5/11
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)*
|+2.818s
|4/12
|23
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.858s
|7/8
After a three-day Shakedown for rookies, factory test riders and race riders from Yamaha and Honda, the Official Sepang MotoGP Test, featuring all 2025 riders and teams, began at 10am on Wednesday in Malaysia.
The first target will be Fabio Quartararo’s 1m 57.794s Shakedown topping time from Sunday.
Official testing takes place from 10am to 6pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, followed by practice starts.
After Sepang, only one more official test, at Buriram from February 12-13, will remain before the Thai season-opener starts on February 28.
Engine specification for Ducati, KTM and Aprilia will be frozen from the Thai GP until the end of 2026, to reduce development costs ahead of the new 850cc era in 2027.
Honda and Yamaha are currently free to continue engine development, due to their D concession ranking.