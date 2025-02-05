2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test Results - Day 1 (Wednesday)

Lap times as of 2pm during Wednesday’s opening day of the 2025 Official Sepang MotoGP test.

Fabio Quartararo, Sepang MotoGP Test
Fabio Quartararo, Sepang MotoGP Test

Hourly results updates...

2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - 2pm (Day 1)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1:57.754s22/33338.5
2=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)+0.710s21/28338.5
3=Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.800s25/32335.4
4=Franco MorbidelliITAVR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.834s38/39339.6
5=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.869s18/38335.4
6=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.163s10/30336.4
7^14Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.166s26/31333.3
8^7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.193s23/31336.4
9˅2Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.331s31/40335.4
10˅2Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.447s7/18333.3
11˅2Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.475s24/37336.4
12˅2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.490s4/32334.3
13˅2Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.549s38/39332.3
14˅2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.633s18/26339.6
15^4Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.843s29/36334.3
16˅3Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+1.922s9/31336.4
17˅3Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.929s22/35338.5
18˅2Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+2.355s6/32336.4
19˅2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+2.496s30/37338.5
20˅2Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+2.545s30/43333.3
21˅1Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP25)+2.580s17/20331.2
22=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+3.534s3/24338.5
23=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+3.567s5/13335.4

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Fastest Shakedown Test time

Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1m 57.794s (Day 3)

Official Sepang MotoGP records

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez 1m 58.979s (2023)

After a three-day Shakedown for rookies, factory test riders and race riders from Yamaha and Honda, the Official Sepang MotoGP Test, featuring all 2025 riders and teams, began at 10am on Wednesday in Malaysia.

The first target will be Fabio Quartararo’s 1m 57.794s Shakedown topping time from Sunday.

Official testing takes place from 10am to 6pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, followed by practice starts.

After Sepang, only one more official test, at Buriram from February 12-13, will remain before the Thai season-opener starts on February 28.

Engine specification for Ducati, KTM and Aprilia will be frozen from the Thai GP until the end of 2026, to reduce development costs ahead of the new 850cc era in 2027.

Honda and Yamaha are currently free to continue engine development, due to their D concession ranking.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

