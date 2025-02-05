Jorge Martin undergoing hospital checks after huge Sepang MotoGP Test highside, Raul Fernandez injured

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin suffered a nightmare start to 2025 pre-season testing after highsiding twice from his Aprilia in the opening hours at Sepang.

Both accidents occurred through the tight opening turns.

Martin was able to remount and ride back via a service road after the first fall.

The second incident was then triggered when, after completing the Turn 1 right hander, Martin lost the rear as he flicked his RS-GP over to the left on the entry to Turn 2.

The Spaniard was fired high into the air, landing hard on his feet before a face-down impact with the asphalt.

The session was briefly red flagged while he was taken to the medical centre by ambulance. He has now been transferred to a local hospital for further checks.

Given the size of the accident, it would be a surprise if Martin returns to the track on day one. Indeed, the rest of the test is also in doubt until the results of the scans are known.

Aprilia stated: "Jorge Martin after a crash in Turn 2, has been taken to the circuit medical centre. He will undergo further medical checks, as soon as we will have an official medical update, we will inform you."

A later update read: "Jorge will be taken to Aurelius Hospital in Nilai (6km to the circuit) to undergo medical checks. So far he is suffering pain at his left foot and right hand."

Martin had completed just 13 laps, and was in 21st place at the time of his second fall, which occurred when starting the first flying lap of his third run.

Aprilia's opening day then got even worse

Raul Fernandez, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test

Aprilia's opening day then got even worse, shortly after 1pm, when Trackhouse revealed that Raul Fernandez "has suffered a fractured metacarpal bone in his left hand. We are currently evaluating further treatment."

Fernandez also sustained a broken toe ion what appears to have been an out-lap accident, but the main issue is his hand.

The Spaniard was also injured on the opening day of last year's Sepang test, missing the rest of the event due to a heavily bruised hip and pelvis.

Ai Ogura's crashed Aprilia, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test

Fernandez's rookie team-mate Ai Ogura fortunately walked away from a fast Turn 1 fall.

As of lunchtime, Ogura was the fastest Aprilia rider, in just 18th place, followed by Martin's factory team-mate Marco Bezzecchi.

Fabio di Giannantonio's crashed Ducati GP25 on day one of the Sepang MotoGP Test.

VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio was unharmed in a fall at Turn 5 this morning (pictured) while new Red Bull KTM rider Pedro Acosta is also reported to have fallen.