Last lap and Marc Marquez, after backing off, is trying again.
Mandalika MotoGP LIVE: Qualifying updates from Indonesia
Live Saturday updates for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
Live coverage of final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race from the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
Key Moments:
- Raul Fernandez takes first MotoGP pole: FULL RESULTS
- Marc Marquez stalks Martin on final run.
- Qualifying 2 begins.
- Zarco (twice), Miller, Ogura, Bastianini, Moreira crash in Q1.
- Bezzecchi fastest in final practice: FULL RESULTS
- FP2 red-flagged after Razgatlioglu's accident.
- Toprak Razgatlioglu suffers a big highside in FP2.
Saturday's schedule:
10:10am (local) / 3:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10:50am (local) / 3:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3:00pm (local) / 8:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint
Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez are separated by just two points at the top of the MotoGP World Championship heading into Saturday at Mandalika.
Marquez took a perfect double win at Motegi but will be braced for an Aprilia fightback after the factory’s dominant 2025 Mandalika form continued with a 1-2-3 in Friday practice.
However, it wasn't Martin or factory team-mate Marco Bezzecchi on top, but Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez.
Pedro Acosta was best of the rest for KTM, followed by Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez.
With Bezzecchi and Marquez colliding last year, Fermin Aldeguer took his first and so far only victory while the rest of the Ducati riders struggled on the special heat-resistant rear tyre.
However, Aldeguer faces Qualifying 1 today after suffering a nightmare two falls and then a technical issue on Friday.
This was the final practice accident that left Toprak Razgatlioglu with a dislocated right shoulder - but he was back for qualifying.
Raul Fernandez finally claims a first MotoGP pole position!
Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio will join him on the front row.
The yellow flags for Aldeguer deny Marco Bezzecchi of what had looked like a pole position lap.
Last year's winner Fermin Aldeguer crashes yet again.
While Martin and Marquez play games, Fabio di Giannantonio puts his Ducati into third, behind Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi.
Raul Fernandez moves into pole position, Marc Marquez climbs to third, Jorge Martin to fourth.
Martin backs off... and so does Marc Marquez!
Aprilia tell Martin he's being followed by Marc Marquez, and he backs off. But Marc also backs off.
Martin has to push, and duly starts his time attack with Marquez right behind him,
Marc Marquez leaves the pits behind Jorge Martin!
The Ducati rider knows Martin cannot back off; he's only seventh at the moment.
All riders in the pits for a tyre change before the final time attacks:
1. Marco Bezzecchi 1m 28.961s
2. Raul Fernandez +0.211s
3. Marc Marquez +0.304s
4. Fabio Di Giannantonio +0.329s
5. Alex Marquez +0.523s
6. Pedro Acosta +0.644s
7. Jorge Martin +0.814s
8. Francesco Bagnaia +0.825s
9. Franco Morbidelli +0.829s
10. Fermin Aldeguer +1.036s
11. Fabio Quartararo +1.225s
12. Ai Ogura +1.779s
MotoGP title leader hasn't had a good opening run, he's only seventh.
But not for long, Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez move ahead of Marquez.
Marc Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio defy the Aprilia dominated weekend so far to put Ducati first and second after the initial laps.
Here we go! The 15-minute Qualifying 2 shootout begins.
Qualifying 2 includes all four Aprilia riders and all six Ducatis, plus Pedro Acosta's KTM and Fabio Quartararo's Yamaha.
Ai Ogura and Fermin Aldeguer join the top ten from Friday in the Qualifying 2 pole position shootout:
1 Raul Fernandez
2 Marco Bezzecchi
3 Jorge Martin
4 Pedro Acosta
5 Marc Marquez
6 Fabio Di Giannantonio
7 Fabio Quartararo
8 Alex Marquez
9 Franco Morbidelli
10 Francesco Bagnaia
Ai Ogura and Fermin Aldeguer advance to Qualifying 2 after an incident-packed session.
1. Fermin Aldeguer 1m 29.639s
2. Ai Ogura +0.090s
3. Alex Rins +0.195s
4. Enea Bastianini +0.240s
5. Luca Marini +0.398s
6. Brad Binder +0.609s
7. Jack Miller +0.718s
8. Maverick Viñales +0.865s
9. Toprak Razgatlioglu +0.893s
10. Johann Zarco +1.064s
11. Diogo Moreira +1.086s
12. Aleix Espargaro +1.428s
Diogo Moreira is the latest Turn 1 faller.
Relays show Jack Miller sliding off moments after Johann Zarco.
Now Enea Bastianini is down!
Now Qualifying 1 leader Ai Ogura is down! He's running away but that bike won't be back in action this morning.
Johann Zarco has gone down for a second time in ten minutes, with Jack Miller also falling in a separate incident.
Ai Ogura and Fermin Aldeguer still hold the transfer places, Enea Bastianini and Alex Rins are next closest.