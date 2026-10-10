Mandalika MotoGP LIVE: Qualifying updates from Indonesia

Live coverage of final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race from the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Key Moments:

Raul Fernandez takes first MotoGP pole: FULL RESULTS

Marc Marquez stalks Martin on final run.

Qualifying 2 begins.

Zarco (twice), Miller, Ogura, Bastianini, Moreira crash in Q1.

Bezzecchi fastest in final practice: FULL RESULTS

FP2 red-flagged after Razgatlioglu's accident.

Toprak Razgatlioglu suffers a big highside in FP2.

Saturday's schedule:

10:10am (local) / 3:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2

10:50am (local) / 3:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying

3:00pm (local) / 8:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez are separated by just two points at the top of the MotoGP World Championship heading into Saturday at Mandalika.

Marquez took a perfect double win at Motegi but will be braced for an Aprilia fightback after the factory’s dominant 2025 Mandalika form continued with a 1-2-3 in Friday practice.

However, it wasn't Martin or factory team-mate Marco Bezzecchi on top, but Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez.

Pedro Acosta was best of the rest for KTM, followed by Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez.

With Bezzecchi and Marquez colliding last year, Fermin Aldeguer took his first and so far only victory while the rest of the Ducati riders struggled on the special heat-resistant rear tyre.

However, Aldeguer faces Qualifying 1 today after suffering a nightmare two falls and then a technical issue on Friday.