Updates from all of Saturday's MotoGP sessions at Mandalika
Updates from all of Saturday's MotoGP sessions at Mandalika
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Mandalika MotoGP LIVE: Qualifying updates from Indonesia

Live Saturday updates for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Live coverage of final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race from the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Key Moments:

Saturday's schedule:

10:10am (local) / 3:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10:50am (local) / 3:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3:00pm (local) / 8:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez are separated by just two points at the top of the MotoGP World Championship heading into Saturday at Mandalika.

Marquez took a perfect double win at Motegi but will be braced for an Aprilia fightback after the factory’s dominant 2025 Mandalika form continued with a 1-2-3 in Friday practice.

However, it wasn't Martin or factory team-mate Marco Bezzecchi on top, but Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez.

Pedro Acosta was best of the rest for KTM, followed by Ducati's reigning champion Marc Marquez.

With Bezzecchi and Marquez colliding last year, Fermin Aldeguer took his first and so far only victory while the rest of the Ducati riders struggled on the special heat-resistant rear tyre.

However, Aldeguer faces Qualifying 1 today after suffering a nightmare two falls and then a technical issue on Friday.

10 Oct 2026
05:42
Razgatlioglu's highside

This was the final practice accident that left Toprak Razgatlioglu with a dislocated right shoulder - but he was back for qualifying.

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05:08
MotoGP Qualifying Report

First MotoGP pole for Fernandez, Marc Marquez stalks Jorge Martin

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
04:41
Mandalika MotoGP: Qualifying Results

Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Full Qualifying Results

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
04:37
First MotoGP pole for Raul Fernandez

Raul Fernandez finally claims a first MotoGP pole position!

Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio di Giannantonio will join him on the front row.

04:35
Last lap

Last lap and Marc Marquez, after backing off, is trying again.

04:34
Bezzecchi denied!

The yellow flags for Aldeguer deny Marco Bezzecchi of what had looked like a pole position lap.

04:33
Crash - Fermin Aldeguer

Last year's winner Fermin Aldeguer crashes yet again.

04:32
Diggia front row

While Martin and Marquez play games, Fabio di Giannantonio puts his Ducati into third, behind Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi.

04:32
Fernandez moves into pole position

Raul Fernandez moves into pole position, Marc Marquez climbs to third, Jorge Martin to fourth.

Martin backs off... and so does Marc Marquez!

04:31
Martin backs off, Marquez stays with him

Aprilia tell Martin he's being followed by Marc Marquez, and he backs off. But Marc also backs off.

Martin has to push, and duly starts his time attack with Marquez right behind him,

04:29
Marquez follows Martin

Marc Marquez leaves the pits behind Jorge Martin!

The Ducati rider knows Martin cannot back off; he's only seventh at the moment.

04:27
Results hallway through Qualifying 2

All riders in the pits for a tyre change before the final time attacks:

1. Marco Bezzecchi 1m 28.961s
2. Raul Fernandez +0.211s
3. Marc Marquez +0.304s

4. Fabio Di Giannantonio +0.329s
5. Alex Marquez +0.523s
6. Pedro Acosta +0.644s

7. Jorge Martin +0.814s
8. Francesco Bagnaia +0.825s
9. Franco Morbidelli +0.829s

10. Fermin Aldeguer +1.036s
11. Fabio Quartararo +1.225s
12. Ai Ogura +1.779s

 

04:26
Where is Martin?

MotoGP title leader hasn't had a good opening run, he's only seventh.

04:25
Aprilia respond

But not for long, Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez move ahead of Marquez.

04:25
Early Ducati one-two

Marc Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio defy the Aprilia dominated weekend so far to put Ducati first and second after the initial laps.

04:20
Qualifying 2 begins

Here we go! The 15-minute Qualifying 2 shootout begins.

04:17
All the Aprilias vs All the Ducatis

Qualifying 2 includes all four Aprilia riders and all six Ducatis, plus Pedro Acosta's KTM and Fabio Quartararo's Yamaha.

04:12
Qualifying 2 line-up

Ai Ogura and Fermin Aldeguer join the top ten from Friday in the Qualifying 2 pole position shootout:

1 Raul Fernandez
2 Marco Bezzecchi
3 Jorge Martin
4 Pedro Acosta
5 Marc Marquez
6 Fabio Di Giannantonio
7 Fabio Quartararo
8 Alex Marquez
9 Franco Morbidelli
10 Francesco Bagnaia

 

04:11
Qualifying 1 Results

Ai Ogura and Fermin Aldeguer advance to Qualifying 2 after an incident-packed session.

1. Fermin Aldeguer 1m 29.639s
2. Ai Ogura +0.090s

3. Alex Rins +0.195s
4. Enea Bastianini +0.240s
5. Luca Marini +0.398s
6. Brad Binder +0.609s
7. Jack Miller +0.718s
8. Maverick Viñales +0.865s
9. Toprak Razgatlioglu +0.893s
10. Johann Zarco +1.064s
11. Diogo Moreira +1.086s
12. Aleix Espargaro +1.428s

 

04:10
Crash - Diogo Moreira

Diogo Moreira is the latest Turn 1 faller.

04:08
Replays

Relays show Jack Miller sliding off moments after Johann Zarco.

04:07
Crash - Enea Bastianini

Now Enea Bastianini is down!

04:07
Crash - Ai Ogura

Now Qualifying 1 leader Ai Ogura is down! He's running away but that bike won't be back in action this morning.

04:06
Crashes - Johann Zarco & Jack Miller

Johann Zarco has gone down for a second time in ten minutes, with Jack Miller also falling in  a separate incident. 

04:05
5mins of Qualifying 1 to go

Ai Ogura and Fermin Aldeguer still hold the transfer places, Enea Bastianini and Alex Rins are next closest.

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